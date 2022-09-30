Pinelands' coach Kathy Bennett earns 150th career win: Late Thursday roundup

The Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball team earned a 2-0 victory over Barnegat on Thursday to give Wildcats coach Kathy Bennett her 150th career win.

Bennett's career record improved to 150-59.

Pinelands (7-1) won by set scores of 24-26, 25-13, 25-21.

Molly Quigley-Sanborn had 31 aces, seven digs and two service points for the Wildcats, which is ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11. Olivia Benson added 13 kills, seven digs, seven service points and two aces. Eva Pollak led with 21 digs to go with seven service points. Audrey Fuscellaro added 11 service points, seven digs and five aces. Jill Becker had 10 service points, six aces and six kills.

The Bengals (5-4) are No. 10 in The Elite 11.

No. 2 Southern Reg. 2, Central Reg. 0: The Rams (10-0) won by set scores of 25-8, 25-14. Molly Regulski led with 20 assists to go with four digs and two blocks. Jordyn Hamlin added eight kills, six service points, four digs and two aces. Kaya Nascimento had six service points and three digs. Sarah Capone had five kills. Anna Malandro had seven service points and six digs. Central Regional fell to 3-7.

Pleasantville 2, Cedar Creek 1: The Greyhounds (7-0) won by set scores of 22-25, 25-21, 25-19. Natasha Feliciano finished with 15 service points, 10 service points, five digs and three kills. Jayla Trice added 17 kills, 10 digs, three service points and two aces. Anabel Espinal had 10 assists to go with five digs and five service points. Janay Trice had 11 digs and eight kills.

Sofia Zahedivash led the Pirates (4-6) with 18 assists and 13 service points. Kileen McNeill added 17 kills, four blocks, three digs, three service points, two aces and two assists. Stella Ketschek and Rilyn Petinga each had seven digs. Mackenzie Smith had six digs and two kills.

No. 7 Mainland Reg. 2, Oakcrest 0: The Mustangs (8-1) won by set scores of 25-16, 25-9. Bella DeRichie had four kills, three service points and two aces. Sadie Kent added nine assists, five service points and two kills. Caroline Moyer had four digs. Denver Obermeyer and Sydney Booth each had three service points and two kills.

Carly Angelo led with eight digs for the Falcons (6-4). Georgia Rowley had six digs and two kills. Sophia Priestley had three aces. Ranyah Torres added four digs and two kills. The loss snapped Oakcrest's five-match winning streak.

Absegami 2, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The Braves (4-4) won by set scores of 25-23, 25-21. The Caper Tigers fell to 5-6. No further information was available.

Girls soccer

Wildwood Catholic 4, Cape May Tech 0: Carly Murphy scored twice for the Crusaders (4-3). Maeve Farrell and Grace Deegler each scored once. Olive Cray and Megan Feketics each had an assist. Grace Murphy made two saves. Kayleigh Rhodes made 22 saves for Cape May Tech (0-6).

Lacey Twp. 6, Lakewood 0: Beth Stephens scored three for the Lions (5-2-1). Ava Forde, Brooke Schmidt and Natalie McGovern each scored once. McGovern added three assists. Reena Hamouda and Elizabeth Vito each had an assist. Ava Schmidt did not make a save in the shutout. Lakewood fell to 0-8.

Holy Spirit 5, Buena Reg. 0: Ella Petrosh scored twice for the Spartans (7-1). Ava Catona added one goal and an assist. Millinda Marigliano and Taylor Murphy each scored once. Sabrina Little and Jordan Finnerty each had an assist. Marigliano and Mikayla Nash each made a save in the combined shutout. The Chiefs fell to 2-5-1.

Schalick 7, Wildwood 0: Kerri Jackson scored three and added an assist for Schalick (7-0-1). Ella Berger added two assists. Carly Hayman made three saves. The Warriors fell to 1-7.

Brick Memorial 5, Southern Reg. 0: Lexi Caruso scored the winning goal in the first half for visiting Brick Memorial (6-1-1). Chloe Gellici and Makenzie Fanning each scored twice. Leah Morrin had 18 saves for Southern (1-6-1).

Boys soccer

Lacey Twp. 2, Lakewood 1: Logan Gross and Tyler Hyle scored for the Lions (4-3-1). Matteo Pasqualichio added two assists. Ryan Fitzgerald made seven saves. Ashwin Santiago scored once for Lakewood (3-3-1).

Southern Reg. 1, Brick Memorial 0: Nicholas Prosperi scored in the first half for the Rams (5-3). Nathaniel Bott made three saves. Brick Memorial fell to 1-4-3.

Schalick 6, Wildwood 0: Lance Creighton scored twice and had two assists for Schalick (4-4). Gabe Endres made three saves, The Warriors fell to 3-3.

Manchester Twp. 1, Pinelands Reg. 0: Mubaraq Aderogba scored off an assist from Joey Kurak for Manchester Township (7-2). Noah Cundiff made seven saves. The Wildcats fell to 1-7-1.

Field hockey

Cedar Creek 6, Manland Reg. 0: Delfina Vanelli made 11 saves for the Pirates (6-1-2). With her performance, she surpassed 200 career saves. Kaelyn Winstel scored twice. Cierra Sansone added two assists and a goal. Abby Messina and Riley DeMarco each scored once. The Mustangs fell to 4-5.

Barnegat 2, Jackson Memorial 1: Camryn White scored twice for the Bengals (7-2-1). Alyson Sojak had an assist. Emalie Menegus made six saves. Sophia Devaney scored for Jackson Memorial (2-6).