The Pinelands Regional High School boys volleyball team beat visiting Manchester Township 2-1 on Saturday in a South Jersey Group II playoff semifinal match.
The second-seeded Wildcats won with set scores of 25-18, 16-25 and 26-24.
Pinelands (22-6) will play at top-seeded St. Joseph-Metuchen for the seectional championship Wednesday at a time to be determined. St. Joseph (19-8) beat fourth-seeded Jackson Liberty 2-0 Friday in its semifinal.
Matt Davis and Brogan Duelly led Pinelands with 16 and 15 kills, respectively, and Dan Brunke added 39 assists and five digs. Ethan Woods contributed three kills, two digs, seven service points and two aces, and Joe Cardillo finished with five kills, two blocks and three digs. Ian Leeds added four kills and Ryan May had four digs.
Manchester, the No. 3 seed, fell to 20-4.
