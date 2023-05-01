The Pinelands Regional High School boys volleyball team improved to 11-1 with a 2-0 win over host Central Regional on Monday.

The Wildcats won by scores 25-16 and 25-21.

Brogan Duelly and Matt Davis had eight and six kills, respectively, for Pinelands, and Joe Cardillo added four kills and nine service points. Dan Brunke had 21 assists. Ethan Woods contributed three kills and five digs, and Ryan McCorry had nine digs.

For Central (7-4), Dan Kejda had six kills and four digs.

Absegami 2, Cedar Creek 0: The host Braves had set scores of 25-18 and 25-17.

Nasir Hernandez-Haines led Absegami (5-3) with five kills, six service points and five aces. Xavier Vazquez contributed 15 assists, five service points and two aces, and Dinh Yih had three digs, five service points and two aces. Julian Rivera and Chikaodi Wokocha each added four kills, and Jake Khuc had three aces.

Cedar Creek fell to 0-7.

Oakcrest 2, Hammonton 0: The host Falcons (2-5) won with scores of 25-19 and 25-16.

For Hammonton (5-7), Joe Tierno had four kills and two digs, Isaac Fishman added three kills, 12 assists and five service points. Hector Feliciano contributed three kills and six digs. Sebastian Pangia added three kills and four service points, and Brandon Chainey had three kills and three digs.

Lacey Township 2, Toms River North 1: Brayden Jiminez topped the visiting Lions (6-6) with 14 kills and had four service points.

Paul Introna had six digs, 14 assists, nine service points and six aces, Brady Noon led with 23 digs. Joe Arevalo added seven kills and three blocks, and Jack Engel contributed four kills, nine service points and five aces. David Alvarez added five digs and 16 assists, and Mason Mozal had seven digs.