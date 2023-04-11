The Pinelands Regional High School boys tennis team beat Manchester Twp. 5-0 in a Shore Conference B South Division game Tuesday.
The Wildcats improved to 3-0.
In first singles, Ashish Gainder defeated Calvin Spicer 6-2, 6-3. In second singles, Aiden Falduto beat Noah Peslak 6-4, 6-2. In first doubles, Lucas Goodwin and Kai Santa Cruz defeated Luka Costa-Seraphini and Ian Spicer 6-2, 6-4;
Pinelands Reg. 5, Manchester Township 0
Singles: Ashish Gainder d. Calvin Spicer 6-2, 6-3; Aiden Falduto d. Noah Peslak 6-4, 6-2; Ty Kline d. Angelo Terrero 2-6, 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: Lucas Goodwin-Kai Santa Cruz d. Luka Costa-Seraphini-Ian Spicer 6-2, 6-4; Daniel Eberlin-William Sisco d. Anthony Raimondi-Patrick Pagdatoon 6-1, 6-0
Records: Pinelands 3-0; Manchester 0-2
Southern Reg. 4, Toms River East 1
Singles: Chris Yrad TRE d. Paul Schriever 7-5, 6-3; Sean Kahl S d. Kodi Duong 6-1, 6-1; Rohil Gandhi S d. Evan Jupinka 6-3, 6-0
Doubles: Jack Marano and Joseph Woehr S d. Liam Healy and Stephen Fuschetto 6-3, 7-5; Sam Fierra and Matt Pleyn S d. Jacob Chong and Dylan Romeo 6-2, 6-1
Records: Toms River East 2-2; Southern 4-0
