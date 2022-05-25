 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE TUESDAY

Pinelands boys tennis clinches Shore B South title: Late Tuesday roundup

The Pinelands Regional High School boys tennis team clinched the Shore Conference B South championship with a 5-0 win over host Point Pleasant Borough on Tuesday.

The Wildcats, No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 23-2 overall and 13-0 in Shore B South.

Brian Delbury won 6-2, 6-2 in first singles. In the closest match, Ashish Gainder of Pinelands beat Kyle DeWitte 6-4, 6-4 in second singles. Adam Grelak won 6-2, 6-3 in third singles. Also in straight sets, Pinelands' Daniel McCarthy and Andrew Falduto were winners in first doubles, and John Staino and Michael Staino in second doubles.

Point Pleasant Borough fell to 14-6 overall and 11-2 in B South.

Girls lacrosse

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

(3) Cherry Hill West 18, (6) Mainland Reg. 3: Julianna Medina, Eva Blanco and Charlotte Walcoff each scored for the Mustangs (12-7). For Cherry Hill West (16-2), Emily Hazel scored five. Sophia Levine, Addison Petti, Carolyn Kirk and Tatum Woods each scored three. The Quakers are No. 10 in The Elite 11.

Baseball

Williamstown 7, No. 10 Ocean City 2:  Duke McCarron homered for the Red Raiders (16-8), who are No. 10 in The Elite 11. Noah Herrington singled twice and had an RBI. Dante Edwardi singled a scored. Tom Finnegan went 2 for 4 with a double. Duke McCarron struck out three and allowed just two hits in four innings. Tom Lex and Dante Edwardi each struck out two.

Cade Gargano pitched 61/3 innings and struck out six for Williamstown (12-7).

Atlantic Christian 9, Calvary Christian 1: The Cougars advanced to the Tri-State Christian League championship game with the victory. For the Cougars, John Hannum pitched four innings, allowed one run on three hits, struck out five and walked one. Atlantic Christian had 14 hits. Hannum led with three hits. Freshman Adam Schlundt closed out the game on the mound.

Softball

Atlantic Christian 17, King's Christian 2: The Cougars scored seven runs in the first inning of the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference playoff semifinal game, and added nine more in the third. Kaia Barbour was 2 for 2 with a double and a triple, and Alli Schlundt went 2 for 3. Atlantic Christian freshman pitcher Ava Nixon went the four-inning distance and struck out six. She went 1 for 2.

Atlantic Christian will meet Pilgrim Academy on Saturday for the TSCAC championship.

Tennis and golf

Boys tennis

No. 7 Pinelands Reg. 5, Point Pleasant Borough 0

Singles: Brian Delbury d. Teofil Rapach 6-2, 6-2; Ashish Gainder d. Kyle DeWitte 6-4, 6-4; Adam Grelak d. Jackson Kuster 6-2, 6-3

Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Andrew Falduto d. Evan Melito-Brett Leschinski 6-0, 6-1; John Staino-Michael Staino d. Jared Drewes-Chase Norling 6-1, 6-2

Records: PPB 14-6; Pinelands 23-2

Boys/ coed golf

Cedar Creek 159, Buena Reg. 219

At Renault Winery (par 36)

CC: Justin Cartwright 38, Dylan Guercioni 39, Michael Loper 40, Andrew Squire 42

B: Tom Egan 39, Dylan Sack 56, Logan Freeman 60, Ralph Carugno 64

Records: Cedar Creek 16-0; Buena 4-9

Absegami 167, Millville 197

At Centerton Country Club (par 35)

A: Evan Ramos 36, Owen Doyle 37, Anthony Smoaks 46, Cassandra Hughes 48

M: Lucas Knoop 44, Steven Dondero 46, Demitrius Somerville 51, Sydney Middleton 56

Records: Absegami 6-9; Millville 5-12

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

