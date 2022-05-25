Pinelands boys tennis clinches Shore B South title: Late Tuesday roundup

The Pinelands Regional High School boys tennis team clinched the Shore Conference B South championship with a 5-0 win over host Point Pleasant Borough on Tuesday.

The Wildcats, No. 7 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 23-2 overall and 13-0 in Shore B South.

Brian Delbury won 6-2, 6-2 in first singles. In the closest match, Ashish Gainder of Pinelands beat Kyle DeWitte 6-4, 6-4 in second singles. Adam Grelak won 6-2, 6-3 in third singles. Also in straight sets, Pinelands' Daniel McCarthy and Andrew Falduto were winners in first doubles, and John Staino and Michael Staino in second doubles.

Point Pleasant Borough fell to 14-6 overall and 11-2 in B South.

Girls lacrosse

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

(3) Cherry Hill West 18, (6) Mainland Reg. 3: Julianna Medina, Eva Blanco and Charlotte Walcoff each scored for the Mustangs (12-7). For Cherry Hill West (16-2), Emily Hazel scored five. Sophia Levine, Addison Petti, Carolyn Kirk and Tatum Woods each scored three. The Quakers are No. 10 in The Elite 11.

Baseball

Williamstown 7, No. 10 Ocean City 2: Duke McCarron homered for the Red Raiders (16-8), who are No. 10 in The Elite 11. Noah Herrington singled twice and had an RBI. Dante Edwardi singled a scored. Tom Finnegan went 2 for 4 with a double. Duke McCarron struck out three and allowed just two hits in four innings. Tom Lex and Dante Edwardi each struck out two.

Cade Gargano pitched 61/3 innings and struck out six for Williamstown (12-7).

Atlantic Christian 9, Calvary Christian 1: The Cougars advanced to the Tri-State Christian League championship game with the victory. For the Cougars, John Hannum pitched four innings, allowed one run on three hits, struck out five and walked one. Atlantic Christian had 14 hits. Hannum led with three hits. Freshman Adam Schlundt closed out the game on the mound.

Softball

Atlantic Christian 17, King's Christian 2: The Cougars scored seven runs in the first inning of the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference playoff semifinal game, and added nine more in the third. Kaia Barbour was 2 for 2 with a double and a triple, and Alli Schlundt went 2 for 3. Atlantic Christian freshman pitcher Ava Nixon went the four-inning distance and struck out six. She went 1 for 2.

Atlantic Christian will meet Pilgrim Academy on Saturday for the TSCAC championship.

