Pilgrim Academy's Addison Smith scores 100th career goal as team continues title defense

Addison Smith set a goal her freshman season, and it was achieved Tuesday.

The Pilgrim Academy junior scored her 100th career goal to lead the Pioneers to a 3-2 overtime victory over Gloucester Christian in a Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference game.

Smith entered the game with 98 career goals. She scored about three minutes into the first half and then off a penalty kick in the second to reach the milestone.

The Pioneers, who won the conference title last season, improved to 10-1.

"It's crazy," said Smith, 16, of Galloway Township. "I have been wanting this since before junior high. So, just reaching it was a crazy experience."

Smith is just the second player in team history to reach 100 career goals. The first was 2012 graduate Megan Chambeau (nee Marienski), who is the cousin of current Pilgrim Academy coach Sarah Marienski. Smith achieved the feat faster, though.

"Addison is a joy to watch on the soccer field. She is a leader for Jesus on and off the field and an incredibly gifted athlete that Pilgrim is privileged to have," athletic director Charlie Baehner said in a story on the school's website.

Sarah Marienski was the assistant coach when Smith was a freshman and took over as head coach in 2021. Marienski has known Smith since she was about 4 years old. Smith's sister, Mackenzie, 19, and father, Rory, are assistants for Pilgrim Academy.

When Smith scored, the standout junior ran toward her sister, Marienski said. Her father hugged her. The rest the of team embraced and tackled her, and there were a lot of tears and excitement from the entire program.

"It was cool to see," said Marienski, noting it was enjoyable to watch her cousin achieve the milestone and then getting to coach Smith as she reached it. "It was like a whole family thing. So, it was cool to be a part of. … It was emotional but obviously good emotions. It was a good team bonding experience, because everyone was so excited for everyone. It was cool to see her play up to this point and reach the varsity level, see her set this goal for herself and be her head coach when she got it."

Smith called the moment unbelievable.

"I was kind of, like, stunned," Smith said. "Just seeing my sister run to me from the sideline, that was crazy. And she has been supportive of me and helped me, so seeing was exciting."

Smith's father coached her since she was younger. So, having him there and on the sideline was also special, Smith said. Heading into Tuesday, she had a "good feeling" she could reach the milestone, "but didn't want to be too overconfident," she said.

Abigail Kolchin scored the winning goal in OT for the Pioneers. Dayna Steinman earned the win in net.

"I loved it," Smith added.

Marienski described Smith's play as very consistent, adding the junior has a calm demeanor, is confident and is a natural leader. The team feeds off her energy and how she presents herself, Marienski added.

"She is very humble in doing so and gives the glory back to the Lord," Marienski said. "When she is working hard, the rest of the team is working hard. She just gives 100% every game, which I think helps us with our success."

Last season, the Pioneers captured the TSCAC title, which Marienski called "the proudest moment of my life." Pilgrim Academy only graduated one player from that campaign, so the team looks to repeat when playoffs begin in two weeks.

"We have a good team this year," the coach said. "We can definitely win it again as long as we keep our heads in it and have Addison keep leading because the rest of the team feeds off of her."

Smith agreed because her team has a strong bond.

"To have a team be successful, you need to have that," she said. "You need to be like a family and work together on the field. I feel like we have that. I think that we will be good."

After high school, Smith would like to continue her career in college "if the right offer sticks out to me," she said. For now, Marienski is excited knowing she will have Smith again next season.

"It's an honor to be her coach," Marienski said. "I am proud of her. A great kid. No one is more deserving than she is.

"It was an incredible accomplishment, and it just shows her work ethic and dedication to the sport."