Pete Lancetta to coach against Hammonton for first time since coming to St. Augustine

“He runs hard,” Raso said, “and he definitely has another gear to him. They have one of the biggest offensive lines in South Jersey. Our work is cut out for us upfront.”

St. Augustine’s loss to Millville also makes this game compelling, because Hammonton beat Millville 27-22 in its season opener.

St. Augustine entered the season with high expectations after beating Seton Hall Prep and nearly upsetting the state's No. 1 team St. Peter’s Prep in last year’s Non-Public IV playoffs.

But now after the Millville loss, the question is, how will the Hermits respond?

“We’re 0-1, and (Hammonton) beat (Millville),” Lancetta said. “If that doesn’t get the (Hermits’) attention, then nothing will.”

Raso knows Lancetta, so he believes he already has the answer to how St. Augustine will play Friday.

“I told our kids that (the St. Augustine's loss) might have been the worst thing to possibly happen,” he said. “Knowing Coach Lancetta as well as we do, he’s going to have his team ready to play. We’re going to get the best version of St. Augustine. We have to make sure they’re getting the best version of Hammonton.”

