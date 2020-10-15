Pete Lancetta to coach against Hammonton for first time since coming to St. Augustine

St. Augustine Prep coach Pete Lancetta sometimes wears an old Hammonton High School T-shirt.
“They’re comfortable,” Lancetta said.
There's no wondering why the Hammonton blue and white slips on like a second skin for Lancetta. He coached the Blue Devils for 26 years and taught at the school for 28 years.
Lancetta is now in his fourth season at St. Augustine and on Friday, he will find himself in the strange position of leading the Hermits against Hammonton.
“It will be the first time in 32 years that I’m not rooting for Hammonton," Lancetta said
The matchup, one of the weekend’s most intriguing, kicks off at 6 p.m. in Buena Vista Township. The Hermits (0-1) are ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Hammonton (2-0) is No. 3.
“There’s no question I want to win,” Lancetta said, “and so do my kids.”
When the St. Augustine players see Lancetta wearing Hammonton gear, they give him a hard time. Lancetta kids his current players right back.
“I tell them how tough (the Hammonton) kids were,” he said.
Hammonton became a perennial power under Lancetta. The Blue Devils won 215 games and four South Jersey titles during his tenure.
Current Hammonton coach Jim Raso, a 1995 Blue Devils graduate, played and coached under Lancetta. Raso was a part of the 1993 and 1994 Hammonton teams that won South Jersey Group II titles. The 1994 team still holds a yearly summer cook out that Lancetta almost always attends.
“There’s a lot of history there,” Raso said. “It’s got a weird feeling to it. There’s a lot of people intertwined with each other on both (the Hammonton and St. Augustine) coaching staffs.”
Lancetta and Raso talk weekly during the season. Those conversations have continued this week with the coaches joking about who is favored in Friday's game.
“We grew close over the years,” Raso said. “We talk Xs and Os and after that we just talk in general. We pick each other’s brains.”
As interesting as it is, the Lancetta-Hammonton connection is just one of the subplots surrounding Friday's game.
The contest will feature two of the state’s top running backs in senior Jaiden Abrams of Hammonton and junior Kanye Udoh of St. Augustine.
Abrams has rushed for 364 yards this season.
“He’s got speed,” Lancetta said of Abrams. “He’s elusive and he runs with power, too.”
Udoh ran for 187 yards in last week’s 22-21 loss to Millville.
“He runs hard,” Raso said, “and he definitely has another gear to him. They have one of the biggest offensive lines in South Jersey. Our work is cut out for us upfront.”
St. Augustine’s loss to Millville also makes this game compelling, because Hammonton beat Millville 27-22 in its season opener.
St. Augustine entered the season with high expectations after beating Seton Hall Prep and nearly upsetting the state's No. 1 team St. Peter’s Prep in last year’s Non-Public IV playoffs.
But now after the Millville loss, the question is, how will the Hermits respond?
“We’re 0-1, and (Hammonton) beat (Millville),” Lancetta said. “If that doesn’t get the (Hermits’) attention, then nothing will.”
Raso knows Lancetta, so he believes he already has the answer to how St. Augustine will play Friday.
“I told our kids that (the St. Augustine's loss) might have been the worst thing to possibly happen,” he said. “Knowing Coach Lancetta as well as we do, he’s going to have his team ready to play. We’re going to get the best version of St. Augustine. We have to make sure they’re getting the best version of Hammonton.”
Hammontonn vs Millville high school football
