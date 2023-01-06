Peaky Roseborough sparks Holy Spirit to Seagull Classic win

ABSECON - Peaky Roseborugh sank 7 of 12 shots and scored 18 points to lead the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team to a 57-47 win over Absegami at the Seagull Classic on Friday night.
Emmett Kane scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the winning Spartans, who improved to 4-5. Rocco Arici made 4 of 5 shots, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, to score 13 for Spirit.
Isaiah Akpassa led Absegami (5-4) with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Absegami 7 13 17 10 - 47
Holy Spirit 14 18 10 15 - 57
AB- Bey 11, Jenkins 2, Taliafero 4, Van Houten 8, Akpassa 12, Pender 7, Pawlowski 3
HS- Roseborough 18, Legette 4, Arici 13, Kane 12, Burns 10
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.