Paul VI defeats Mainland in matchup of No. 1 and No. 2 teams

LINWOOD — For the first time in a month, the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team suffered a loss Tuesday.
Hannah Hidalgo scored a game-high 26 points to lead Paul VI to a 64-39 victory over the Mustangs in a nonconference game.
The Eagles (16-3) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. The Mustangs (17-2), which had won 10 straight games, are ranked No. 2.
Mainland's most recent loss had been 51-49 to Manasquan on Jan. 8.
“We always talk about when we win a game or do really well just to remember we did well but to forget about it and move on to the next one,” Mustangs senior Camryn Dirkes said.
“We are going to do the same thing with this loss. We are not going to let this affect us, especially with another big game on Friday against Atlantic City. We talked about how it wasn’t our night (Tuesday)," she added. "It was clearly their night. There is nothing we can do about it now but move on.”
The Mustangs and the Eagles were tied 4-4 early in the first quarter, but the visitors went on a run and led 23-10 after the first quarter. Hidalgo, who averages 20-plus per game, scored nine in the first quarter. She added 11 in the third.
That opening quarter was tough for Mainland. After a few Mustangs turnovers and missed shots, the Eagles built a lead they never relinquished.
“I thought we dug a hole in the first quarter,” Mustangs coach Scott Betson said. “But I actually thought we battled after that.”
Paul VI outscored Mainland 12-9 in the second quarter, 15-12 in the third and 14-8 in the fourth. Mainland played more competitively as the game unfolded and kept the scoring even, Dirkes said.
But that opening eight minutes was too much to overcome against a high-powered offensive team like PVI.
“They were just on another level,” said Betson, calling Hidalgo “outstanding. … There were some things we could’ve done different, but just credit to Paul VI. Every one of their kids made play after play after play.”
Sophomores Ava Mazur and Kasey Bretones each scored 10 for Mainland. Mainland only has two seniors — Dirkes and Kaitlyn Boggs.
The Mustangs hope this game provided a learning experience and was preparation for the upcoming Cape-Atlantic League Tournament.
“We will grow from it,” said Betson, who noted that Bretones “in particular grew up a little bit" (Tuesday) and became “an attacker in a way I haven’t seen her all year.”
“There will be some positives from it, for sure, but we just have to own this one. I think we could’ve played better, but, like I said, we were just outclassed (Tuesday).”
Dirkes scored seven. Sydney Stokes, McKenna Pontari and Boggs each scored three.
“We are not a team that gives up,” Dirkes said. “The first quarter was a heartbreaker, for sure, but I think all our girls played hard."
For Betson, playing the Eagles was more than just facing great competition ahead of the CAL Tournament and playoffs.
“To be honest, we just appreciate matchups,” he said. “We’ve had a hard time finding teams even looking to play, so I appreciate that they were willing to come down.”
The Mustangs earned some big wins last week over Shawnee (15-2) and Clearview Regional (12-5). The Renegades are ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11, and the Pioneers are one of the better programs in South Jersey this season.
So one loss will not define Mainland’s season. But it can’t become a habit.
“Our biggest job right now is to make sure that one loss doesn’t carry over from one game to the next,” Betson said. “We will be all right. It just wasn’t our night (Tuesday).
Dirkes agreed.
“We are coming up to some of the biggest games of the year, so just have to learn from this one and keep moving forward,” she said.
PHOTOS Paul VI vs. Mainland Regional girls basketball
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball Secondary photo if needed for B4
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball game
Paul VI vs Mainland girls basketball Main photo for B4
Paul VI vs Mainland basketball Main photo for B1
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.