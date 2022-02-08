Paul VI defeats Mainland in matchup of No. 1 and No. 2 teams

LINWOOD — For the first time in a month, the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team suffered a loss Tuesday.

Hannah Hidalgo scored a game-high 26 points to lead Paul VI to a 64-39 victory over the Mustangs in a nonconference game.

The Eagles (16-3) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. The Mustangs (17-2), which had won 10 straight games, are ranked No. 2.

Mainland's most recent loss had been 51-49 to Manasquan on Jan. 8.

“We always talk about when we win a game or do really well just to remember we did well but to forget about it and move on to the next one,” Mustangs senior Camryn Dirkes said.

“We are going to do the same thing with this loss. We are not going to let this affect us, especially with another big game on Friday against Atlantic City. We talked about how it wasn’t our night (Tuesday)," she added. "It was clearly their night. There is nothing we can do about it now but move on.”