Paul Sacco to end career as St. Joseph football coach after this season

Paul Sacco has been actively involved with St. Joseph Academy football for nearly half a century.

That will end after this season.

Sacco, the winningest coach in South Jersey history, announced Monday this will be his last season as the Wildcats' coach. The decision came after a meeting with the Hammonton school's administration Monday morning. Sacco said he plans to coach again after this season.

"From the word go, when we met with the new administration I knew the school was going in a different direction," Sacco said Monday afternoon. "That's fine. That's their prerogative.

"Things don't always go the way you want. You don't always get to make the choices you thought you were going to be able to make. This choice was made to stand by the (current players), see them through it and then I guess I go my own way."

Sacco, 65, said he considered stepping down the past few days before this season began but heard from countless alumni and current players who asked him to stay. Several alumni and current players visited his Hammonton home this past weekend. Sacco said he would have regretted not coaching this year's team.

"I told the (current players) I'm not going to be here your sophomore year. I'm not going to be here your junior year," Sacco said. "They didn't care. They said they just wanted to finish with me. That's what it came down to. I'll stand by them the best I can. They'll stand by me. When it's done, it's done."

Sacco boasts a 352-71-5 record in 40 seasons. St. Joe has won 20 state titles since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993. At the foundation of the program was the Wing-T offense and a zealous commitment to weight lifting.

The Wildcats won the West Jersey Football League Continental Division title and were 9-3 last season. St. Joe faces a rebuilding season this fall. The Wildcats are scheduled to open the season at St. Augustine Prep on Sept. 2. Practice officially starts Aug. 10.

No one is more identified with St. Joe than Sacco. He grew up and still lives in Hammonton, graduating from St. Joe in 1973. He played defensive back on the football team, was the point guard on the basketball team and manned second base for the baseball team. Sacco became the St. Joe football coach in 1982 at the age of 24.

Sacco has a new staff of assistants this season. He also didn't want to leave those coaches behind.

"They've been phenomenal," he said. "They don't miss a weight lifting session. They're at meetings. They want extra meetings. I felt like I was letting them down too."

The Wildcats won eight straight state titles from 1999-2006. They won seven straight state titles from 2009-2015. St. Joe’s success under Sacco was essential to the school’s survival. Parochial schools everywhere are struggling to attract students. The success of the Wildcats’ football team gives St. Joe plenty of attention.

The Camden Diocese, however, closed St. Joe at the end of the 2019-20 school year. The school reopened as St. Joseph Academy in the fall of 2020.

Sacco made it clear he intends to keep coaching, probably as an assistant. He said his plan was to coach another three to five years.

"I knew I wasn't ready (to stop coaching)," he said. "I have things in my mind where I would like to go if people take me, but who knows?"

Sacco said there will be a celebration in November to commemorate what the program has achieved.

"Great kids, great families," Sacco said. "I'm thankful."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.