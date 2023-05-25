Gift this article
Paul Sacco, the winningest high school football coach in South Jersey history, will be back on the sidelines this fall.
Sacco confirmed Thursday he has been hired as an assistant by ACIT in Mays Landing. The Red Hawks are just building their program under head coach Chris Mancuso. ACIT played a freshmen schedule last year and will compete as a junior varsity team this season. The plan is to play varsity beginning in 2024.
“I can use my experience to help a program that is starting from scratch,” Sacco said. “You hear so many great things about (ACIT). It’s a great academic institution. This will give me a break and not have everything on my shoulders.”
Sacco, 66, stepped down as St. Joseph Academy coach after 41 seasons last fall, finishing with a record of 358-75-5 in 41 seasons.
Sacco thanked ACIT superintendent Philip Guenther, athletic director Rob Wagner and the ACIT Board of Education. Sacco has a long-time relationship with Wagner. The two have participated in the same power-lifting competitions.
“I always gravitated toward him,” Sacco said. “We spent a lot of time traveling around to meets together. He’s my type of person. We have the same ideas and thoughts.”
Sacco announced before the start of last season that it would be his last year at St. Joseph. He said at that time and has been steadfast ever since that he wanted to continue to coach.
Sacco built St. Joe into a power. Few schools in the state can match the Wildcats’ tradition of success. St. Joseph won 20 state titles since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993. The Wildcats won eight straight state titles from 1999-2006. During these years, it seemed their dominance would never wane.
Last fall, St. Joe finished 6-4 with a roster of fewer than 30 players against one of the tougher schedules in the West Jersey Football League.
“I will never forget that team,” he said. “They made me proud. They were just character kids playing hard.”
Sacco said he wants to coach for five more years.
“Anytime you can get the opportunity to coach kids,” Sacco said, “I think it’s a plus. If I can help (ACIT) with all the years of experience to guide them and work with the kids, I’m happy to do it. I don't know what will happen down the road, but like I've told the kids, one day at a time.”
GALLERY: Look back at St. Joes head football coach Paul Sacco's career
092219_gal_stjoes (11)
St. Joseph coach Paul Sacco, Jr. reacts to a St. Augustine score during Saturday's game in Hammonton on September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Jada Byers sets another record
Jada Byers looks on as St. Joseph coach Paul Sacco addresses the team after its 41-16 win over Timber Creek.
DAVID WEINBERG
Staff Writer
090119_spt_stjoefb_01
St. Joe's head coach Paul Sacco, Jr. directs his team against Highland Regional Saturday Aug. 31, 2019 at Rutgers Stadium. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)
Jackie Schear
Paul Sacco
St. Joseph High School football coach
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe state final
St. Joseph High School coach Paul Sacco, Jr., talks to his team on the way to winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe state final
St. Joseph High School coach Paul Sacco, Jr., talks to his team on the way to winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe state final
Coach Paul Sacco accepts the trophy as St. Joseph celebrates its victory over Holy Spirit at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford in 2018. Sacco has coached the Wildcats since 1982, and the upcoming season will be his last at the Hammonton school.
VERNON OGRODNEK, For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe state final
Coach Paul Sacco, Jr., receives the trophy as St. Joseph High School celebrates after winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe state final
Coach Paul Sacco, Jr., of St. Joseph High School, celebrates after winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
St. Joseph vs Holy Spirit in the state final
St. Joseph head football coach Paul Sacco is preparing his players to play Holy Spirit in the state final on Friday night Wednesday Nov 28, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
112918_spt_stjoes
St. Joseph head football coach Paul Sacco is preparing his players to play Holy Spirit in the state final on Friday night Wednesday Nov 28, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
112918_spt_stjoes
St. Joseph head football coach Paul Sacco is preparing his players to play Holy Spirit in the state final on Friday night Wednesday Nov 28, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
112918_spt_stjoes
St. Joseph head football coach Paul Sacco is preparing his players to play Holy Spirit in the state final on Friday night Wednesday Nov 28, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
112918_spt_stjoes
St. Joseph football players and brothers Chase, center, and Brad Lomax take instruction from a coach during practice Wednesday in Hammonton. Chase, a sophomore defensive end and tight end, and Brad, a senior guard and defensive end, will take the field together one last time in high school Friday in their state Non-Public II championship game against Holy Spirit. ‘It’s special for me. It’s special for my family,’ Brad said. head football coach Paul Sacco is preparing his players to play Holy Spirit in the state final on Friday night Wednesday Nov 28, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
112918_spt_stjoes
St. Joseph head football coach Paul Sacco is preparing his players to play Holy Spirit in the state final on Friday night Wednesday Nov 28, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football team coach Paul Sacco directs his team as they play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football team coach Paul Sacco directs his team as they play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football team coach Paul Sacco directs his team as they play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football team coach Paul Sacco directs his team as they play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football team coach Paul Sacco directs his team as they play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco returns from a suspension to lead his team to play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco returns from a suspension to lead his team to play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco returns from a suspension to lead his team to play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco returns from a suspension to lead his team to play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco returns from a suspension to lead his team to play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco returns from a suspension to lead his team to play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco returns from a suspension to lead his team to play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football team coach Paul Sacco directs his team as they play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football team coach Paul Sacco directs his team as they play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football team coach Paul Sacco directs his team as they play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football team coach Paul Sacco directs his team as they play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football team coach Paul Sacco directs his team as they play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football team coach Paul Sacco directs his team as they play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football team coach Paul Sacco directs his team as they play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
St. Joseph High School football team coach Paul Sacco directs his team as they play Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
St. Joseph West Deptford Football
A sign expresses support for Sacco as the Wildcats take the field to play West Deptford in 2018. Sacco had been suspended for two games after a video surfaced of St. Joe players using racial slurs at his house.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
st. joe football
St. Joe's head coach Paul Sacco along with his players celebrate their win over Saint Mary's for Non-Public Group 1 Championships football game at The College of New Jersey in Ewing, NJ. Saturday, Dec 3, 2011.
Edward Lea
st. joseph at mainland football
St. Joe's head coach Paul Sacco gets a hug and a kiss from his wife, Peggy after winning his 300th game as a head coach. Friday September 9 2016 St. Joseph at Mainland football. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
st. joseph at mainland football
St. Joe's head coach Paul Sacco poses with his team after winning his 300th game as a head coach. Friday September 9 2016 St. Joseph at Mainland football. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
st. joe football road
St. Joe’s Head Coach Paul Sacco gives thanks to the team, cheerleaders, families and supporters as the team celebrates after winning the State Non-Public II title over Gloucester Catholic at Paul VI in Haddon Township Saturday November 21, 2009. Photo/Dave Griffin
Dave Griffin
SJFB SACCO
St. Joe's # 71 Tom Beech and #51 Bill O'Brien carry Coach Paul Sacco, jr off the field after beating Mater Dei during the Parochial Group I Championships held at Kean University. Sun. 12/5/99
STETZER
st. joseph at mainland football
Sacco watches the action during the last minute of the 2016 game against Mainland Regional that would give him his 300th win as head coach.
pRESS ARCHIVES
st. joe football road
St. Joe’s Head Coach Paul Sacco is almost crushed in the excitement as the team celebrates after winning the State Non-Public II title over Gloucester Catholic at Paul VI in Haddon Township Saturday November 21, 2009. Photo/Dave Griffin
Dave Griffin
st. joseph at mainland football
St. Joe's head coach Paul Sacco is doused with water by Elijah Hardee after winning his 300th game as a head coach. Friday September 9 2016 St. Joseph at Mainland football. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
st. joseph at mainland football
St. Joe's head coach Paul Sacco gives directions on the field during the last minute of the game on his way to winning his 300th game as a head coach. Friday September 9 2016 St. Joseph at Mainland football. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe
STJOEVSSTMARYFB
Sacco celebrates a St. Joe touchdown in 1997.
Press archives
120417_spt_stjoescelebrate
On December 3rd, 2017, St.Joe's Football team comes home in Hammonton to a hero's welcome after having defeated Mater Dei in the State Championship game held in Rowan. Fireworks were lit, and then the team took turns pushing the tackle sled around the field as a victory lap. Head Coach Paul Sacco, Jr congratulates the team.
MATTHEW STRABUK
Paul Sacco
St. Joseph High School defeated Vineland 21-7 in Hammonton on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
100618_spt_stjoes 9
St. Joseph coach Paul Sacco addresses his team following a 21-7 victory over Vineland in Hammonton on Saturday.
Charles J. Olson / for the press
090918_spt_stjoes 8
St. Joseph’s head football coach Paul Sacco was suspended for the Wildcats’ next two games after a Snapchat video surfaced that revealed players using racial slurs.
Charles J. Olson / for the press
120417_spt_stjoescelebrate
On December 3rd, 2017, St.Joe's Football team comes home in Hammonton to a hero's welcome after having defeated Mater Dei in the State Championship game held in Rowan. Fireworks were lit, and then the team took turns pushing the tackle sled around the field as a victory lap. Head Coach Paul Sacco, Jr congratulates the team.
MATTHEW STRABUK
St. Joseph football practice
St. Joseph head coach Paul Sacco commands the field during practice Friday afternoon. The Wildcats will play at Rowan University on Sunday against Mater Dei for the state Non-Public title. Friday, November 1
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
St Joe Football
Coach Paul Sacco (back) runs the team through drills. The St Joseph of Hammonton High School football team was busy practicing in preparation for Saturday's game against crosstown rival Hammonton. This year marks the 50th time the teams have met on the gridiron. Friday Nov 25, 2011. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
St. Joseph vs. Allentown Football
St. Joseph’s Paul Sacco,Jr. during the game against Allentown in a football game opener. September,3, 2016. (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
st. joseph at mainland football
St. Joe's head coach Paul Sacco gets a hug and a kiss from his wife, Peggy after winning his 300th game as a head coach. Friday September 9 2016 St. Joseph at Mainland football. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer
St. Joseph vs. Allentown Football
St. Joseph's Paul Sacco,Jr. during the game against Allentown in a football game opener. September,3, 2016. (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
st. joseph at mainland football
St. Joe's head coach Paul Sacco gives directions on the field during the last minute of the game on his way to winning his 300th game as a head coach. Friday September 9 2016 St. Joseph at Mainland football. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer
St. Joseph vs. Allentown Football
St. Joseph's Paul Sacco,Jr. during the game against Allentown in a football game opener. September,3, 2016. (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
st. joseph at mainland football
St. Joseph High School football’s Paul Sacco is doused with water by Elijah Hardee after winning his 300th game as head coach in 2016 against Mainland Regional.
press archives
st. joseph at mainland football
St. Joe Coach Paul Sacco sends 12 Diego Martinez into huddle with a play. Friday September 9 2016 St. Joseph at Mainland football. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer
st. joseph at mainland football
St. Joe's head coach Paul Sacco watches the action during the last minute of the game on his way to winning his 300th game as a head coach. Friday September 9 2016 St. Joseph at Mainland football. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer
st. joseph at mainland football
St. Joe's head coach Paul Sacco poses with his team after winning his 300th game as a head coach. Friday September 9 2016 St. Joseph at Mainland football. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer
