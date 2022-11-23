Paul Sacco says goodbye to St. Joe

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP - Coach Paul Sacco of the St. Joseph Academy football team gathered the Wildcats around him for the final time Wednesday night.

“Life goes on,” Sacco told the team.

Football coaches are not immune to that fact.

Sacco’s historic coaching career at St. Joe ended with a 42-17 loss to Winslow Township. Sacco’s career began with a 26-16 win over Wildwood in Hammonton on Sept. 25, 1982. In between, Sacco became the winningest coach in South Jersey history, finishing with a career record of 358-75-5 in 41 seasons.

“I’m just a little high school football coach in a little Catholic school in a little tiny town of Hammonton, and that’s the extent of it,” Sacco said. “I was very fortunate to win a lot of football games. I didn’t win them. The kids did.”

Sacco announced before the season started that this would be his final season at St. Joe. He says he wants to continue to coach. Sacco built St. Joe into a power. Few schools in the state can match the Wildcats’ tradition of success. St. Joe won 20 state titles since the state non-public playoffs began in 1993. The Wildcats won eight straight state titles from 1999-2006. During these years, it seemed St. Joe’s dominance would never win.

“It’s time now I get a little bit of a break and spend time with my wife (Peg) and my dog that I love to death,” he said. “Spend a little bit more time with my family. I don’t know where I’ll be down the road.”

The Wildcats finished 6-4 and overachieved this season. They began the season with less than 30 players, most of them with little varsity experience.

St. Joe opened with a 30-10 loss to St. Augustine Prep. The Wildcats then won five straight, a streak that started with a 30-26 victory over rival Holy Spirit.

“It’s been an emotional year, been a roller-coaster,” Sacco said. “I’ve said it over and over, I’m glad I stayed with these kids. I’m glad I hung with them. It’s been a wonderful experience at St. Joe and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

On a chilly Wednesday, however, Winslow simply overwhelmed the Wildcats. St. Joe trailed just 14-10 after senior quarterback Jimmy Mantuano scored on a 7-yard run with 8 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter.

But Winslow (6-4) then scored 21 straight points to break the game open. Quarterback James Wilson threw for 260 yards and five TDs. Ejani Shakir caught five passes for 146 yards and three TDs.

Plenty of St. Joe alumni stood on the sidelines, including Jada Byers, the 2018 and 2019 Press Player of the Year.

“Best coach ever,” Byers shouted as Sacco spoke to reporters.

Sacco responded: “I wish he was playing.”

Before the game, Wildcats senior linebacker Richard Chandler gave Sacco a hug before the Wildcats ran onto the field.

“He doesn’t give up, and (he) really motivates me, I’m not going to lie to you. No matter how much is on him, he never gives up. He really motivates me. That’s my guy.”

The night and season took its toll on Sacco. He was emotional after the game. He had to pause during his postgame speech to the team to gather himself.

“Since the first scrimmage driving up to St. Joe Montvale, I dreaded the last day. I really did,” Sacco said. “Sooner or later, all good things come to an end.”

Even for football coaches.