Paul Sacco gets 350th win as St. Joseph coach

HAMMONTON — Ja’son Prevard and Jahmeer Cartagena catch the 6:49 a.m. train out of Atlantic City every school day to attend St. Joseph Academy.
What do the seniors talk about on the 32-minute trip to Hammonton?
“Winning,” Prevard said.
On Saturday afternoon, the quarterback and wide receiver gave themselves plenty to discuss on future trips.
Prevard threw four touchdown passes, two of them to Cartagena, as the Wildcats clinched the West Jersey Football League Continental Division title with a 31-21 win over Washington Township. The victory gave coach Paul Sacco career win No. 350.
“This was a good win for our program,” Sacco said. “Our first goal was to win (a division) championship. “
Prevard completed 10 of 19 passes for 237 yards. Cartagena caught five passes for 178 yards
“We’re a very dangerous combination,” Prevard said. “During practice, I always preach to (Cartagena) that I’m going to put air under the ball, and (he has to) just go get it. Our chemistry is really there. We’re best friends.”
Saturday’s game was one of South Jersey’s most anticipated this weekend. St. Joe (7-2) has won five straight games and is ranked No. 6 in The Press’ Elite 11. Washington Township (6-2) is No. 9.
Prevard and Cartagena grew up within walking distance of each other in Atlantic City. Cartagena lives in the Venice Park section of the resort, while Prevard is from the West Side. They both attended Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex. They played for the Atlantic City Dolphins in the Atlantic County Junior Football League.
Prevard has been at St. Joseph for four years. Cartagena transferred from Atlantic City for his senior year.
Prevard said Cartagena wasn't always a speedy receiver. He nicknamed Cartagena “Big Feet” when they were younger because Cartagena was kind of clumsy and slow.
“You can see that’s changed,” said Cartagena, who is averaging 36.4 yards per catch this season. “All summer long, we’ve been working. I knew I was going to come in this season and go crazy.”
On Saturday, St. Joe scored on its first three possessions to build 21-0 second-quarter lead. The Wildcats' third TD came when Prevard found Cartagena open over the middle for a 55-yard score.
The duo also made sure there would be no second-half Washington Township comeback.
Prevard’s 48-yard completion to Cartagena set up a field goal. Trevin Delgozzo kicked a 37-yarder to give St. Joseph a 24-14 lead with 3 minutes, 29 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats clinched the win when Prevard found Cartagena sprinting down the left sideline for a 35-yard TD to make it 31-14 with 9:23 left in the game.
The Wildcats benefitted from several other standout performances, too. Running back Cohl Mercado rushed nine times for 81 yards and caught a TD pass. Defensive back Jahqir Haley, linebacker Jaevien Swain and defensive end Myles Solomon each made tackles for losses.
The Wildcats celebrated not only the division-clinching win but Sacco’s milestone. South Jersey’s winningest coach took over as the St. Joseph coach in 1982.
“It’s a big number,” Sacco said. “I didn’t think I’d be around this long.”
St. Joe is off this coming week. The Wildcats will use the week to prepare for the state Non-Public B playoffs, which begin the first weekend in November.
“We want to win a state title,” Prevard said. “That’s the mission.”
