Paul IV makes 9 3s, defeats shorthanded Wildwood Catholic team

WILDWOOD — The Paul VI High School boys basketball team made nine 3-pointers, dominated the paint and only missed two of 14 free throws Friday.
None of that was true for Wildwood Catholic Academy.
Jaden Arline scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Eagles to a 72-47 victory over the Crusaders in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic's GWITDA Showcase at Wildwoods Convention Center.
Arline and Manny Joe-Samuel each made three 3s. Joe-Samuel finished with 15 points. Paul VI (3-1) led 15-12 after the first quarter and 38-23 at halftime. Cario Rivera scored 13.
"This is a very good team," Wildwood Catholic sophomore Rashee Bell said of Paul VI. "As a team, we can take this as a learning experience and keep going on and learn from our mistakes."
With just two seniors, Wildwood Catholic is a young team. The team practiced for the first time almost a week Wednesday due to COVID-concerns and returned to the court Thursday for a 49-32 victory over Triton Regional in the tournament. On Friday, the Crusaders were not at full strength and were still trying to bounce back from their time away from the sport, first-year coach Anthony Raffa said.
Only seven players were active for Wildwood Catholic (2-3).
"It's a learning experience," Raffa said. "Paul VI is a great club. We have to get healthy. We have to get the whole team back. I have a young team, and I think we are getting better every day. We just have to understand the game. It does not happen overnight.
"We are working every day."
Bell scored a team-leading 17, including 3 for 4 from the free-throw line. The 16-year-old from Woodbine scored six in the first quarter to keep the game as close as possible for his team. But the Eagles' big run to start the second quarter opened the game wide open.
The Crusaders missed transition opportunities and failed to make stops on defense.
"But it's still not an excuse," Bell said.
For Bell, the loss was an eye-opener in that the team realized "we are not as ready as we think we are, and we just have to prepare for games in the future."
"Some things, I could do better. It wasn't a perfect game (for me)," Bell said. "I have to perform for my team. I have to do my part. But we are good. It's still early in the season. We will come back. We will keep working hard. We will succeed."
Azmir Kates and Justin Harper, both juniors, scored 10 for the Crusaders. Manny Weaver (four), Ryan McGrath (three), Landen Hart (two) and Jimmy Kane (one) also scored.
The team missed some shots it typically makes, Raffa said.
"But that happens," Raffa added. "My team made a good effort. We are going to build on this for our next game."
The coach praised Paul VI's shooting and defense, calling the Eagles a "premier team in South Jersey."
Raffa noted the Crusaders already missed two games due to the pandemic, so playing in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic was helpful for his team as it was "battle-tested."
"It will help us for the rest of the season," Raffa said.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
