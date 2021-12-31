Paul IV makes 9 3s, defeats shorthanded Wildwood Catholic team

"It's a learning experience," Raffa said. "Paul VI is a great club. We have to get healthy. We have to get the whole team back. I have a young team, and I think we are getting better every day. We just have to understand the game. It does not happen overnight.

"We are working every day."

Bell scored a team-leading 17, including 3 for 4 from the free-throw line. The 16-year-old from Woodbine scored six in the first quarter to keep the game as close as possible for his team. But the Eagles' big run to start the second quarter opened the game wide open.

The Crusaders missed transition opportunities and failed to make stops on defense.

"But it's still not an excuse," Bell said.

For Bell, the loss was an eye-opener in that the team realized "we are not as ready as we think we are, and we just have to prepare for games in the future."

"Some things, I could do better. It wasn't a perfect game (for me)," Bell said. "I have to perform for my team. I have to do my part. But we are good. It's still early in the season. We will come back. We will keep working hard. We will succeed."