Pat Grimley's 16 points lead Ocean City past Southern at Seagull Classic: Roundup

The Ocean City High School boys basketball team beat Southern Regional 57-49 on Sunday morning in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit High School.

Pat Grimley scored 16 and grabbed nine rebounds for Ocean City, which improved to 4-5. Dylan Schlatter contributed 15 points and six assists. Kori Segich and Sean Sakers each scored 10, and Ben McGonigle added six.

Ocean City led 32-21 at halftime and 42-29 after three quarters.

Caden Schubiger made four of seven shots from beyond the arc and scored 16 for Southern (7-3). Justin Silva scored 11, Tom Menegus eight, Leo Crowly seven, Cooper Dempsey three, and Pat Gaffney two.

From Saturday

Lower Cape May Reg. 52, Holy Cross Prep 50: The Caper Tigers rallied from a 22-point, third-quarter deficit and beat Holy Cross Prep 52-50 at Holy Spirit High School.

Macky Bonner made 9 of 16 shots and scored 22 to spark Lower, which improved to 8-0. Bonner’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 51 seconds left in overtime put Lower up three. The Caper Tigers never trailed again. Holy Cross had a 3-pointer from the right wing with two seconds left in overtime hit the front of the rim.

Holy Cross (6-2) led 42-20 in the third quarter. The Caper Tigers then closed the game on a 28-6 run to force overtime. Braswell Thomas and Ty Bonner each scored six, and Kamauri Wright and Oguer Nunez each added two.

Bonner also grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists and three steals. Lower Cape May forward Jacob Bey scored 14 and grabbed six rebounds.

Lower played without senior standout forward Archie Lawler, who was out with a toe injury.

Latrell Bullock led Holy Cross with 18 points.

St. Joseph 47, Timber Creek 44: Jason Umosella and Arnaldo Rodriguez both sank critical 3-pointers as St. Joe won in double overtime.

Rodriguez finished with 20 points. Devon Theophile scored 10 and grabbed 12 rebounds for St. Joe, which improved to 5-4. Shamar Cox had three steals and four assists for the winning Wildcats. Jared Demara (six), Umosella, Shamar Cox, Adrian Smith (three each) and Will Spross (two) also scored.)

Bryan Warren led Timber Creek (4-4) with 21 points.