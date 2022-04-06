Pat Grimley scores 8, leads Ocean City past Minland: Late Tuesday roundup

Pat Grimley scored eight goals and added an assist to lead the Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team to an 18-7 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Tuesday.

Jack Davis had three goals and three assists for the Red Raiders (2-1). Dylan Dwyer scored twice and had two assists. He also won 23 of 24 faceoffs. Dom Guerrera scored twice and had an assist. Cole Young scored once. Winfield Dunn made five saves, Gavin Neal three.

Ocean City led 12-3 at halftime.

Joe DeGaetano led with three assists and scored twice for the Mustangs (0-1). Harrison LaMonica added one goal and an assist. Jack Venneman, Jude Maurer and Jack Walcoff scored once. Tommy Shenkus made four saves, Carter Mostecki three.

Lower Cape May Reg. 14, Cedar Creek 12: Macky Bonner scored six and added two assists for the Caper Tigers (2-0). Taj Turner and Gavin Hill each scored twice. Matthew Brown had three assists and scored once. Zac Castellano and Dennis Serra each scored once. Quinten Hagan made six saves.

Cedar Creek fell to 1-1.

St. Augustine 10, St. Joseph's Prep 3: Ryan Demato scored twice and added two assists for the Hermits (2-0). Matt Vanaman and Genarro Petrongolo each had two goals. Luke Hendricks scored once and had an assist. Noah Plenn and Billy Hughes each had an assist. Jack Schleicher, Luke Scarpello and Jackson Tinari all had one goals. Tinari won 10 of 15 faceoffs. Aidan Peters made nine saves, Carson Quinn four.

Girls lacrosse

Brick Twp. 17, Pineland Reg. 5 (from Monday): Skyler Freschi scored three and had two assists for Brick (2-0). Molly O’Brien made seven saves. Brick led 9-3 at halftime.

Williamstown 16, Oakcrest 0 (from Monday): Olivia McMaster scored five goals for visiting Williamstown (2-1), and Brylee Barry, Grace Caspar and Sophia White each added two. Oakcrest fell to 0-3.

Boys volleyball

Southern Reg. 2, Toms River East 0: The Rams (3-0) won by set scores of 25-8, 25-10 in the first game of a doubleheader. Southern then won 25-4, 25-12.

In the first match, Angelo Addiego had 16 assists, six service points and three aces. Drew McNellis added seven kills, five service points and two aces. Lucas Kean had seven kills, two digs and two service points. Caden Schubiger added niner service points and three aces. Matthew Rekuc had five kills. Finn Olcott finished with three digs and two assists.

In the second match, Addiego had 13 assists, six service points and two aces. Nick Piserchia had 10 service points. Olcott had four digs. Drew McNellis added three kills.

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Eastern Reg. 0: The Eagles (2-1) won by set scores of 25-19, 25-23. For EHT, Michael Nammour had 21 assists. Alexander Adair added 10 digs. Scott Hiltner finished with nine digs and eight kills. Andy Auyeung and Alec Barnes each had four kills.

Pawandeep Singh had 10 kills for Eastern (0-1).

Jackson Liberty 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Jackson won with set scores of 25-9 and 25-15. Channing Williams led host Jackson with 10 kills. Dollir Churyumov had 26 assists, and Zach Rowan added 10 digs, six service points and two aces. No information about the Lions (1-1) were available.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Donovan Catholic 0: The Wildcats (1-0) won 25-19, 25-19. Brogan Duelly had 11 kills and two digs for Pinelands. Zack Kay added 11 assists, five service points and four digs. Dan Brunke also had 11 assists. Ethan Woods finished with seven digs, five kills, five service points and two aces. Ryan McCorry had nine digs and eight service points.

Lacey Twp. 2, Lakewood 1 (from Monday): David Alvarez had nine assists, three digs, two kills and two service points for the Lions (1-0). Brayden Jiminez added eight kills. Engel Brian had 12 service points, seven kills and four aces. Brennin Smith finished with 12 digs and four assists.

