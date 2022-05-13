Pat Grimley scores 100th career goal, No. 9 Ocean City defeats Lower in CAL semis: Roundup

Sophomore attack Pat Grimley scored his 100th career goal Friday to lead the Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team to a 14-1 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals.

Grimley is one of the top players in the state, having scored 54 goals and adding 26 assists last spring. This season, the standout has 46 goals and 22 assists. On Friday, goalie Winfield Dunn made his 100th save this season.

Grimley led with six goals and added two assist. He reached the milestone on his final goal. Tommy Schutta added three assists and scored two. Ori Levy-Smith scored twice. Dom Guerrera had a goal and two assists. Dylan Dwyer won all 19 of his faceoff attempts. Jack Davis and John Moyer each scored and had an assist. Aidan Walsh scored. Dunn made five saves.

The Caper Tigers (11-4) trailed 9-1 at halftime.

Ocean City will play Holy Spirit in the championship 6 p.m. Monday at Stockton University.

Holy Spirit 14, Egg Harbor Twp. 4: Stanley Marczyk scored seven for the Spartans (11-1) in the other CAL semifinal. Ant Hermenau added three assists. Jojo Reitzler scored two, Matt Goff and Eric Roman each added one. Holy Spirit led 12-2 at halftime.

The Eagles fell to 8-7.

Other games

Mainland Reg. 17, Cedar Creek 7: Harrison LaMonica scored six and had an assist for the Mustangs (8-8). Jack Venneman led with four assists and added three goals. Jack Walcoff and Joe DeGaetano each scored three and had two assists. Tony DeSalle and Jude Maurer each scored once. Oliver Lamaina finished with 21 ground balls. Carter Mostecki made five saves. Tommy Shenkus made four. The Pirates fell to 7-8.

Girls lacrosse

CAL Tournament semifinals

No. 10 Holy Spirit 18, Egg Harbor Twp. 8: Brielle Soltys scored five for the Spartans (13-4), who are ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11. Maddie Abbott added four goals. Maggie Cella and Hanna Watson each scored three. Leah Corkhill added two goals. Aggie Forte scored once. The Spartans led 7-4 at halftime.

Emily Gargan scored five for the Eagles (8-7). She added seven draw controls. Anna Smith had five ground balls, three assists and a goal. Sagie Broschard and Angelina Petracci each scored. Addison Jacobs added an assist. Suhayla Johnson-Ramirez made six saves.

Other games

Mainland Reg. 20, Millville 5: Charlotte Walcoff scored eight and had an assist for the Mustangs (11-6). Eva Blanco scored five and added an assist. Lani Ford had two assists and scored once. Jane Meade and Avery Notaro each had two goals. Notaro added six draw controls. Lynn McLaughlin and Jillian Schallus each scored once. Kylie Kurtz made 11 saves.

Olivia Giordano and Emmah Devlin each scored twice for the Thunderbolts (4-9), and Karli Jones scored.

Baseball

No. 1 St. Augustine Prep 7, Hammonton 4: Ryan Taylor hit two home runs and had four RBIs for the visiting Prep (18-1), No. 1 in The Elite 11. St. Augustine led 7-0 after three innings, and Hammonton (9-11) scored three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Ryan Weingartner went 2 for 4 for the Prep and Cole Frye (two runs) and Kyle Neri (one run) each were 1 for 3. Mason Dorsey added a hit and a run. Bruce Wadiak, CJ Furey and John Podgorski, combined to allow four hits for St. Augustine.

No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 16, ACIT 1: Justin Sweeney had two hits, two runs and an RBI for EHT (15-6), the No. 8 team in The Elite 11. Braeden Theis was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and Sammy Feinstein, Tristan Trivers and Joshuah Mejia each doubled. Winning pitcher Ben Adams gave up five hits in the five-inning game, struck out six and walked one.

For ACIT (5-12), Josh Wilmer had a double, a single and a run,

Camden County Tech 6, Wildwood 5: Ernie Troiano doubled, had two RBIs and scored once for the Warriors. Harley Buscham doubled and drove in one. Jake Craig doubled and scored once. Junior Hans, Joey Mormile and Dom Troiano also scored once. Junior Hans struck out four in five innings. Wildwood scored all its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jordan Spila struck out three in 6 2/3 innings to earn the win for Camden County Tech.

Highland Reg. 11, Cape May Tech 1: Ryan Couse scored for Cape May Tech (9-9). Andrew Steinhauer had two hits. Ronald Neenhold and Ryan Couse each singled. For Highland (15-5), CJ Crowley struck out four in four innings. Matt Mullan went 2 for 2 with four runs and three RBIs.

Softball

Cape-Atlantic League semifinals

No. 8 cedar Creek 8, St. Joseph 6: The Pirates, ranked eighth in The Elite 11, improved to 21-4. The Wildcats fell to 16-8. Cedar Creek will play Egg Harbor Township for the championship at 4 p.m. Wednesday. No further information was available.

Other games

Our Lady of Mercy 4, Atlantic City 2: Emma Douglas pitched a complete game and struck out 16 for the Villagers (7-9). She also scored twice. Maggie Douglas scored two and had an RBI. Destiny Ragsdale singled twice. The Vikings fell to 11-13.

Penns Grove 14, Wildwood 5: Charlotte Kilian struck out four in six innings for the Warriors (2-8). Sinaia Hills tripled, had an RBI and scored once. Kaydence Oakley went 2 for 4 with two runs. Maya Benichou went 2 for 2 with an RBI and run. Sophia Wilber had an RBI. Imene Fathi drew a walk and scored. Penns Grove (5-6) scored five in the first inning.

Boys volleyball

Hammonton 2, St. Augustine Prep 1: The visiting Blue Devils (11-5) won with set scores of 25-22, 23-25 and 25-15. Emmanuel Waugh had seven kills, four blocks and three aces for Hammonton, and Francesco Angelastro contributed five kills, eight digs and 17 assists. Aiden Nicholls added five kills and eight digs, Daniel Sulzer had 14 digs and Benn Leonard added eight digs. St. Augustine fell to 4-14.

