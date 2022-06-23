Parents call for reinstatement of popular Middle Township lacrosse coach after blowup with ref

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Some parents and players want to see Middle Township High School’s ousted head lacrosse coach reinstated, bringing their case to the Board of Education this month.

This was Justin Haworth’s first year as head coach for boys lacrosse at the high school. He was asked to resign after an incident at a game in May.

As a parent of a player described the incident to the school board at a public meeting, Haworth lost his temper at an official over a call at a game. On Tuesday, Haworth confirmed that account.

“I let my emotions get the best of me. I had some choice words for the official,” he said. Haworth maintains the referee had made bad calls during the game but said he lost his temper over a call he did not make.

He said the official failed to call a play by the other team that could have injured a Middle player.

The match was played at home against Oakcrest on May 6.

The outburst included obscenities, Haworth said. He, and those who spoke in his favor, said the official filed a complaint with the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which suspended him for two games. The school district also issued a two-game suspension.

The incident came late in the season, so that was the end of his coaching for the year.

But the school district went further, Haworth said, calling him into a meeting and demanding he resign as head coach soon after the game. As he describes it, he was forced to resign.

At the Board of Education meeting, some parents asked that he be reinstated as head coach. Several team members also attended the meeting. They did not address the board, but stood at the back of the room and clapped in support of some speakers.

Tadhg Campbell, who described himself as the father of one of the players, called on the board to reconsider. He said Haworth was only trying to protect his players, and that there was overreaction on both sides.

“Did either of these men handle it correctly? Not at all. Should there be discipline? Absolutely,” Campbell said at the meeting. “Should one lapse in judgment decide the fate of a new coach? I certainly think he deserves a second chance, and I am not alone.”

He described the outburst as a rookie mistake by a rookie coach. Others also spoke in favor of reinstating Haworth, saying he is both skilled and dedicated as a coach, and that the players like him.

In a phone interview after the meeting, Haworth said administration officials asked him to come in to another meeting. At that meeting — which he said included the high school principal, the athletic director and the school superintendent — it was emphasized that he would not coach in the district again.

Haworth alleges that basketball and football coaches also have lost their tempers at games, but have not received similar discipline. He said he is trying to get a full-time job in education and does not want the district’s reactions to keep him out of the running for local jobs.

Haworth said the lacrosse program is relatively new in the district, and said he was able to take team members to “the next level” in the game and in life.

This spring, Middle went 7-10 with a very young team that had only a handful of seniors. The Panthers lost the first four games of the season but then won three of their next five. Middle closed out the season winning four of its last six games. In 2021, the team went 5-12.

Superintendent David Salvo did not respond to a request for comment on this story as of Thursday morning. At the June 9 Board of Education meeting, board President Dennis Roberts said there would be no response from the board on the issue.

“It is a personnel matter, so we’re not going to comment, but I can tell you thank you for coming and we do hear your comments,” Roberts said.

There was no response to a request for comment sent to the NJSIAA. Those who spoke at the board meeting did not identify the official by name.

Haworth’s name has been removed from the district website, with the head coach for high school boys lacrosse now listed as TBD.

Staff Writer Patrick Mulranen contributed to this report.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

