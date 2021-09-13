Paige Aiken scores 4 in Oakcrest field hockey victory: Roundup

Oakcrest High School's Paige Aiken scored all four of her team's goals as the Falcons beat visiting Vineland 4-1 in Cape-Atlantic League field hockey Monday.

Oakcrest (1-1) led 2-1 at halftime. Katie Haye had one assist, and Ava Broadbent recorded the win with nine saves.

For Vineland (0-3), Marianna Lopez scored. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez had 16 saves.

Mainland Regional 9, Bridgeton 0: Julianna Medina led Mainland (2-1) with four goals and an assist, and Emily Smith and Sandi Smoger each added a goal and an assist.

Kayla Dinofa, Eva Blanco and Isabella Guzman each had one goal, and Elaina Dinofa and Gianna DiSanti had assists. Farley O'Brien made three saves for the shutout.

For host Bridgeton (0-3), Aylanna Ridgeway and Rosmidy Martinez each had six saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Vineland 6, ACIT 0: The visiting Fighting Clan (1-0-1) got a goal apiece from six different players and led 5-0 at halftime. Katelyn Garcia, Nia Mertes, Angela Kaskabas, Ashlyn Newton, Amanda Nemeth and Sophia Stockbridge each scored once. Amber Turner recorded the shutout with two saves.