Paige Aiken scores 4 in Oakcrest field hockey victory: Roundup

Oakcrest High School's Paige Aiken scored all four of her team's goals as the Falcons beat visiting Vineland 4-1 in Cape-Atlantic League field hockey Monday.
Oakcrest (1-1) led 2-1 at halftime. Katie Haye had one assist, and Ava Broadbent recorded the win with nine saves.
For Vineland (0-3), Marianna Lopez scored. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez had 16 saves.
Mainland Regional 9, Bridgeton 0: Julianna Medina led Mainland (2-1) with four goals and an assist, and Emily Smith and Sandi Smoger each added a goal and an assist.
Kayla Dinofa, Eva Blanco and Isabella Guzman each had one goal, and Elaina Dinofa and Gianna DiSanti had assists. Farley O'Brien made three saves for the shutout.
For host Bridgeton (0-3), Aylanna Ridgeway and Rosmidy Martinez each had six saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Vineland 6, ACIT 0: The visiting Fighting Clan (1-0-1) got a goal apiece from six different players and led 5-0 at halftime. Katelyn Garcia, Nia Mertes, Angela Kaskabas, Ashlyn Newton, Amanda Nemeth and Sophia Stockbridge each scored once. Amber Turner recorded the shutout with two saves.
Sydney Prince had 17 saves for the Red Hawks (0-3).
BOYS SOCCER
Millville 6, Atlantic City 0: Terron Stevenson scored twice for the visiting Thunderbolts (2-0), and Owen Gilson, Spencer Hickman-Hakola, Jesiah Cruz and Regan Brunetta each had one goal. Matt Sooy made four saves for the shutout.
Robert Fishbein had eight stops for A.C. (0-2).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Absegami 2, Lower Cape May Regional 0: The scores were 25-21 and 25-23. Ayana Crandell topped the visiting Braves (3-0) with nine kills and four aces. Deesha Chokshi had three aces and 15 assists, and Dessiah Key added three kills, three digs and two aces.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.