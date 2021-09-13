 Skip to main content
Paige Aiken scores 4 in Oakcrest field hockey victory: Roundup
Paige Aiken scores 4 in Oakcrest field hockey victory: Roundup

Oakcrest High School's Paige Aiken scored all four of her team's goals as the Falcons beat visiting Vineland 4-1 in Cape-Atlantic League field hockey Monday.

Oakcrest (1-1) led 2-1 at halftime. Katie Haye had one assist, and Ava Broadbent recorded the win with nine saves.

For Vineland (0-3), Marianna Lopez scored. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez had 16 saves.

Mainland Regional 9, Bridgeton 0: Julianna Medina led Mainland (2-1) with four goals and an assist, and Emily Smith and Sandi Smoger each added a goal and an assist.

Kayla Dinofa, Eva Blanco and Isabella Guzman each had one goal, and Elaina Dinofa and Gianna DiSanti had assists. Farley O'Brien made three saves for the shutout.

For host Bridgeton (0-3), Aylanna Ridgeway and Rosmidy Martinez each had six saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Vineland 6, ACIT 0: The visiting Fighting Clan (1-0-1) got a goal apiece from six different players and led 5-0 at halftime. Katelyn Garcia, Nia Mertes, Angela Kaskabas, Ashlyn Newton, Amanda Nemeth and Sophia Stockbridge each scored once. Amber Turner recorded the shutout with two saves.

Sydney Prince had 17 saves for the Red Hawks (0-3).

BOYS SOCCER

Millville 6, Atlantic City 0: Terron Stevenson scored twice for the visiting Thunderbolts (2-0), and Owen Gilson, Spencer Hickman-Hakola, Jesiah Cruz and Regan Brunetta each had one goal. Matt Sooy made four saves for the shutout.

Robert Fishbein had eight stops for A.C. (0-2).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Absegami 2, Lower Cape May Regional 0: The scores were 25-21 and 25-23. Ayana Crandell topped the visiting Braves (3-0) with nine kills and four aces. Deesha Chokshi had three aces and 15 assists, and Dessiah Key added three kills, three digs and two aces.

Girls tennis

Vineland 4, Bridgeton 1

Singles-Gianina Speranza V d. Abigail Mendieta 6-2, 6-2; Luciana Day V d. Lisett Cruz 6-0, 3-0; Nicole Lopes V d. Ashley Martinez 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles-Paulina Santiago-Maria Shelton B d. Victoria Negron-Trista Suppi 7-5, 6-3; Alyssa Giercyk-Natalie Ponce V d. Destiny Hughes-Jocelyn Perez 7-6 (7-1), 6-3.

Records-Vineland 2-4; Bridgeton 0-4.

Lower Cape May Reg. 4, OLMA 1

Singles-Sam Mancuso LCM d. Jacqueline Carey 6-3, 7-5; Vika Simonsen LCM d. Jessica Haddad 6-1, 1-6, 6-0; Delaney Brown LCM d. Jenna D'Orio 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles-Marley Kronemeyer-Inaa Nikolova LCM d. Hannah Hargrave-Katherine Hargrave 6-0, 6-2; Ava Valecce-Annalise Visalli O d. Maddie Gilbert-Jayci Shivers 7-5, 6-2.

Records-OLMA 1-1; LCM 4-0.

Millville 5, Atlantic City 0

Singles-Emily Bishop d. Mayla Burns 6-4, 6-1; Arielis Martinez d. Hannah Frebowitz 6-2, 6-1; Cheyanna Snyder d. Cecelia Marota 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles-LaTonya Johnson-Kassidy McLoone d. Rosie Miltenberger-Maria Dela Pena 6-0, 6-2; Chloe Martinez-Sarah Armington d. Zenab Iqbal-Kanajia Jamison 6-3, 6-3.

Records-A.C. 1-2; Millville 2-3.

Barnegat 3, Point Pleasant Boro 2

Singles-Sophia Calvin PPB d. Kelsea Jecas 6-3, 6-3; Catherine Feliz PPB d. Kira Pokluda 6-4, 6-0; Maura Glines B d. Daylin Evans-Lascik 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles-Shannon Harrington-Victoria VanWagner B d. Chloe Bertolami-Sophia Ferrara 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Talia Fraser-Catey Ryan B d. Kiley Hill-Rachel Walters 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Records-Barnegat 1-2; PPB 2-2.

Pennsville 5, Wildwood 0

Singles-Emily Oberman d. Emeli Matias 6-0, 6-0; Veronica Schneider d. Charlotte Kilian 6-0, 6-0; Caitlyn Pale d. Charlotte Cunningham-Hackney 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles-Gabi Mavrin-Ali Bowman d. Faith Hurst-Paige Springer 6-1, 6-2; Kairi Schrenker-Alex Whitehead d. Mariela Garcia-Cruz-Jasmine Vargas-Lopez 6-0, 6-0.

Records-Pennsville 8-0; Wildwood 0-1.

