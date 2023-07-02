Bo Melton is giving back to the community.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver is hosting a free, two-day football camp for kids in first through eighth grades from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 13-14 at Cedar Creek High School. Melton was a standout wide receiver for the Pirates and at Rutgers University.

Cedar Creek coach James Melody, along with the rest of his staff and current and former players, will also help run the camp. Athletes will go over basic skills, such as tackling, catching, blocking and throwing. Competitions and speed and agility stations will also highlight the two-day event.

As of Friday, 175-plus youth athletes signed up for the event, Melody said. He doesn’t want to stop the registration because he wants as many as possible to be involved, as “it’s just a great opportunity,” the coach added.

“We want to use it as the start of the football season, not just for us as a high school but for the youth kids. Because once August hits, they are in full swing,” Melody said. “It gives them the opportunity to come on to a high school field and get coached up by not just my staff but someone like Bo who has played through the ranks of high school and major Division I and now the NFL. We will have fun doing it.”

Melton, of Mays Landing, led Cedar Creek to the 2015 South Jersey Group II championship and the 2016 S.J. Group II final. At Rutgers, he finished his career ranked third in program history in games played, sixth in career receptions, tied for eighth with five 100-yard receiving games and 10th in career receiving yards.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Melton in the seventh round (229th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was on the Seahawks’ practice squad for most of last season until the Packers signed him in December.

Melton is a great role model for the Cedar Creek’s current players and the youth, Melody said. Melody ran this camp for the last three years, but this is first time Melton will host it.

“He wants to give back to the community and talk to the kids every time he gets the chance to because he is someone who has done it,” Melody said. “He has such an impact on their lives and gives them the inspiration to go out and do something special the way he has.

“It gives my current players an opportunity to also give back to the youth a little bit and put on their coaching hat and talk to the kids about the great things we do at Cedar Creek. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Melody, and former Cedar Creek coach Tim Watson, who coached Melton, preach having a family atmosphere at the school. And Melton embodies that sentiment, Melody said.

“Whenever we get an opportunity to come together and do something special for the community we are going to do it,” Melody said. “I’m just super excited for the opportunity that Bo is giving our school. I know he feels strongly about what Cedar Creek has done for him, but it’s unbelievable what he is doing for is now. Everyone here at Cedar Creek is extremely proud of him.”