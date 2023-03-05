DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — Our Lady of Mercy Academy put an impressive ending to its greatest season yet Sunday at the State Individual Swimming Championships.

Scarlett McGlinchey and Isabela Valle each made two individual finals at the two-day event at Gloucester County Institute of Technology, which is commonly called the Meet of Champions.

Valle and McGlinchey were also key members of the Villagers’ 200-yard medley relay team, which finished sixth in 1 minute, 48.79 seconds, and their 400 freestyle relay team, which finished sixth in 3:36.45. The others in the medley relay were Izzy Rossi and Gia DiLeonardo. The 400 freestyle relay team also had Rossi and Reese Hetzer.

OLMA won the program’s first state title on Feb. 25 at GCIT, beating Newark Academy 106-64 for the state Non-Public B title. The Villagers finished at program-best 9-1 in dual meets. New coach Stephen Tucker has mostly non-seniors.

McGlinchey finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.71. The sophomore was also fourth in the 200 individual medley in 2:04.99. Valle placed sixth in the 200 freestyle in 1:51.16.

“(Placing second in the breaststroke) was big,” said. McGlinchey, a 15-year-old resident of Sewell in Deptford Township. “I know before the race I was super excited because the top seed from (Saturday) was a scratch, so it was really anyone’s game. Everyone’s times were so close. I was like, no one knows what’s going to happen, so I might as well go out as fast as I can.”

Valle started in the middle of the pack in the 500 freestyle but rallied to take second in 4:51.73.

“Yes, I definitely like the 500 better (than the 200),” said Valle, a 16-year-old junior from Sicklerville in Winslow Township. “I was really trying to hunt (500 winner) Maddie (Waggoner of Moorestown) down, and I knew she was pushing to get her best time. I saw her in the corner of my eye the whole time. It was my best time (in the 500) by like five seconds, I believe. I was actually shocked that it was a best time. I was really proud of myself. The 2-free was also my best time.

“This year we learned a lot. We made a lot of history all over. No one in our school has won a state championship in any sport in a lot of years. We’re all very happy with ourselves and proud of each other, and we can’t wait for next year.”

The Meet of Champions has most of the top boys and girls high school swimmers in the state. In Saturday’s qualifying heats, those with the top eight times in each of swimming’s 11 races return Sunday for the state championship finals. The ninth to 16th finishers in Saturday’s heats are in Sunday’s consolation finals.

Also in the girls meet, Mainland Regional’s Alivia Wainwright finished fifth in the 100 backstroke in 56.36. Egg Harbor Township’s Katie Carlos was sixth in the race in 56.78.

EHT’s Carlos, Denise Yushan, Kayla Nguyen and Rhylee Cornell were seventh in the 200 medley relay in 1:48.98.

Cape-Atlantic League boys teams qualified many more swimmers for the finals, but like the girls there were no first-place finishers. EHT’s Charles Schreiner finished second in the 500 freestyle, an event that had five CAL swimmers out of the eight finalists. Schreiner’s time was 4:30.84, Mainland’s Zach Vasser was third (4:30.89), St. Augustine Prep’s Mike McCarthy took fifth (4:33.23), teammate Anthony Mortellite was sixth (4:35.56) and EHT’s Dylan DeWitt finished eighth (4:42.46).

“We all know each other, we all train with each other,” said Schreiner, a 17-year-old junior from EHT. “We all see each other every meet. So we all kind of know what everyone’s capable of, so we all know it’s going to be a great race, We knew it would be a super-fun race.”

Mortellite was third in the 200 freestyle in 1:39.50, and Schreiner was sixth in 1:41.12. Prep’s Dante Buonadonna took fourth in the 200 IM (1:51.97), and Atlantic City’s James Haney was fifth in the race (1:53.39).

The St. Augustine 200 freestyle relay team placed second in 1:25.80. Haddonfield star Henry McFadden (winner of the 200 and 500 freestyle races) gave his team a good lead, and Prep never caught up. The Hermits team was Cole Jennings, Trevor Nolan, Mortellite and Parker Lapsley. Fourth in the race was Ocean City’s Pat Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Matthew Bell and Jackson Agnellini in 1:26.99.

“I know all the guys worked really hard to get here,” said Lapsley, a 16-year-old junior and Ocean City resident. “We wanted to get first but we settled for second. Everybody tried their hardest. We’ve had a few injuries so we had to overcome that. We had a pretty good time.”

Absegami’s Gerard Traynor was sixth in the 100 backstroke (50.95). Buonadonna placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke (57.70). Mortellite, Jennings, Buonadonna and Nolan were third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:11.05). EHT’s Schreiner, Leo Smilevski, Michael Wojciechowicz and DeWitt finished sixth in the race in 3:11.88.