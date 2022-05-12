OLMA's Douglas strikes out 15 in win over ACIT

Our Lady of Mercy Academy softball pitcher Emma Douglas struck out 15 and went 3 for 3 with a run as the Villagers beat host ACIT 2-1 on Thursday. OLMA (6-9) scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning after the Red Hawks (7-10) made it 1-0 in the first inning.
Faith Husher had a hit and an RBI for OLMA, and Destiny Ragsdale had a hit and a run. Douglas went the distance, gave up six hits and walked four.
Baseball
Overbrook 8, Wildwood 3: Overbrook’s Andrew Morgan, Dylan McGarvey and winning pitcher Brahiem Fowler each had two hits. Fowler went the distance, gave up six hits, walked three and struck out five.
For visiting Wildwood, Junior Hans went 2 for 3 with a run and Harley Buscham was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Boys tennis
No. 3 Mainland Regional 5, Vineland 0
Singles: Alex Wise d. Gregory Burgess 6-0, 6-1; Evan Himmelstein d. Austin Burhman 6-0, 6-0; Aaryan Deshpande d. Rohan Patel 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Joseph Dib-Chris Guillen d. Lawrence Hill-Dev Patel 6-0, 6-0; John Palaia-Ben Rosenberg d. Michael Cagno-Angel Espinosa 6-0, 6-0
Records: Mainland 15-0; Vineland 7-9
Southern Regional 5, Toms River South 0
Singles: Sean Kahl d. Joe Zamudio 6-0, 6-0; Paul Schriever d. Dylan Linder 6-0, 6-1; John Beck d. Ethan Krempel 5-7, 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Frank Staerk-Connor Addiego d. Luca Monaco-Tim Birchler 6-1, 6-3; Marion Addiego-Rohil Ghandi d. Eric Brown-Ving Dang 6-1, 6-1
Records: TRS 2-9; Southern 9-5
Cedar Creek 5, Oakcrest 0
Singles: Sean Snyder d. Kyle Espina 6-0, 6-1; Chase Blanchard d. Thomas Pham 6-3, 6-0; Kyle O’Connor d. Brian Tran 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: Owen Nowalsky-Daniel Perez d. Angelo Cuerquis-Keagan Samuel 6-4, 0-6, (11-9); Chris La-Xavier Winston d. Nish Kiritharan-Terrance Gandy 6-1, 7-5
Records: Oakcrest 6-8; C.C. 10-2
Golf
No. 4 Mainland Regional 142, Millville 223
At Linwood Country Club (par 34)
MIL: Lucas Knoop 49, Mason Markee 54, Hayden Wickward 58, Maximus Zerra 62
MAIN: Evan Goldberg 35, Zach Freed 35, Xander Matik 36, Jake Hennelly 36
Birdies: Hennelly (2), Goldberg, Freed MAIN
Records: Millville 5-10; Mainland 13-0
