Our Lady of Mercy Academy's Emma Douglas pitched a three-hitter Monday and the Villagers softball team beat visiting Wildwood Catholic Academy 7-1.

Douglas went the distance and had 12 strikeouts with two walks. Douglas also scored two runs. Destiny Ragsdale was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and two RBIs for OLMA (9-7). Samantha Mazzone and Natalie Bachman both added a hit and two RBIs.

For Wildwood Catholic (3-11), Camryn Glowacka was 1 for 3 with a run, and Allyson Vessels had a hit and an RBI. Crusaders pitcher Rebecca Cessna went six innings, gave up seven hits, struck out 11 and walked five.

Atlantic Christian 12, Gloucester Christian 5: Winning pitcher Ava Nixon went the seven-inning distance and struck out 12.

Nixon went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer. Evangelina Kim was 3 for 3 with three doubles and two RBIs for the host Cougars (9-1), and Taylor Sutton went 3 for 4 with a double.

Boys volleyball

Washington Township 2, Hammonton 0: The host Minutemen (14-4) won with scores of 25-14 and 25-12.

For Hammonton (6-14), Sebastian Pangia had four kills, three digs and two service points, and Isaac Fishman contributed four kills and two assists. Joe Tierno added two digs, seven assists and two service points. Brandon Chainey and Hector Feliciano added four and three digs, respectively.

ACIT 2, Oakcrest 0: The visiting Red Hawks (10-10) put together set scores of 25-15 and 29-27.

Oakcrest fell to 3-9.

Freehold Borough 2, Lacey Township 1: Freehold (9-12) rallied to win with scores of 25-19, 18-25 and 25-21.

Host Lacey dropped to 7-11.