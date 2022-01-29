 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OLMA swimmers place 2nd, break records at Gloucester County championships: Late Friday roundup
0 Comments
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE FRIDAY

OLMA swimmers place 2nd, break records at Gloucester County championships: Late Friday roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hsliveswimmingholder

The Our Lady of Mercy Academy swim team placed second and set meet records at the 36th annual Jim Roach Gloucester County Championships on Friday at Gloucester Tech. 

The Villarges earned 233 team points. Clearview Regional won the event with 236, just edging OLMA. Kingsway Regional was third with 229

OLMA sophomore Isabela Valle, junior Isabella Rossi and freshmen Reese Hetzer and Scarlett McGlinchey won the 400 freestyle relay, the last race of the event, in 3 minutes, 39.08 seconds to earn 40 team points. But Clearview swimmers finished second (34 team points) to win the overall title. 

Rossi, McGlinchey, Lana Davidson and Valle won the 200 medley relay in 1:50.92, beating the previous meet record of 1:50.94. 

McGlinchey won the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.25 to break the previous meet record of 1:07.01. Valle won the 500 free in 5:02.64 to set another meet record. The previous mark was 5:04.07.

Hetzer won the 200 free (1:57.03).

The Villagers' Eliza McDonough and Rossi placed second in the 100 freestyle (58.60) and 100 backstroke (59.61), respectively. Sarah Kern was third in the 100 butterfly (1:03.81). 

Boys basketball

Middle Twp. 53, Bridgeton 49: Bubba McNeil’s basket with less that two minutes left propelled the Panthers (10-3) to the win. He scored a team-leading 15. Anthony Trombetta scored 14 and grabbed four rebounds for Middle, which reclaimed first place in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division. The teams entered the contest tied for the division lead. 

Jamir McNeil scored 12 to go with seven rebounds, six steals and three assists. Michael Zarfati (five), Gavin Aftanis (four) and Aydan Howell (three) also scored for the Panthers.

Bridgeton fell to 6-5. The Bulldogs beat Middle 56-54 in overtime Wednesday. 

Mainland Reg. 49, Millville 29: Tim Travagline scored 18, including three 3-pointers, for the Mustangs (8-7). Jamie Tyson scored nine, Cohen Cook eight. Christian Rodgers and Noah Meyers each scored five. Owen Meade added four.

Jaden Merrill scored 12 for the Thunderbolts (10-4). Khalon Foster contributed 11. Jabbar Barriento and Donte Smith each scored three.

Girls basketball

Egg Harbor Twp. 45, Oakcrest 27: Lyla Brown scored 15 for the Eagles (8-6). Kara Wilson added 14. Amelia Zinckgraf and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each scored four. Lindsay Dodd, Katrina Suarez, Ava Kraybill and Eva Derbyshire each scored two. EHT led 26-18 at halftime.

MaNaijah Scott scored 11, including three 3s, for the Falcons (1-6). Jackie Cooper scored nine. Izabella Williamson (five) and Imyah Arroyo (two) also scored for Oakcrest.

Our Lady of Mercy 60, Pitman 25: Savannah Prescott scored 17 to go with seven rebounds and six steals for the Villagers (8-6). Drew Coyle scored 13 to go with four rebounds and four steals. Angelina Dragone grabbed 13 rebounds and scored 10 for the double-double.

Madelynn Bernhardt scored eight and grabbed seven rebounds. Cassidy Garcia and Sophia Sacco each scored six. Sacco added four rebounds and four steals. Olivia Fiocchi scored three

OLMA led 34-11 at halftime.

For Pitman (2-11), Miya Villari scored 19 and grabbed five rebounds. Reese Whitley grabbed 11 rebounds. No further information was available.

Lacey Twp. 58, Lakewood 22: Maddie Bell scored 17 for the Lions (12-4), and Reece Paget added 11. Brooke Schmidt scored eight. Reece Coon scored seven and grabbed five rebounds. Sarah Zimmerman scored six and got five rebounds. Katie Patterson also grabbed five rebounds. Ashley Springer scored four. Madison MacGillivray scored three and grabbed three rebounds. Emmalee Dacus scored two.

Lakewood fell to 0-11.

Salem 51, Buena Reg. 22: Cami Johnson scored eight for the Chiefs (4-9). Adriana Capone and Autumn Saunders each scored six. Mya Nicole scored two. For Salem (8-5), Emilee Sayers scored 13. Kaela Nichols scored 10 and made two 3s.

Salem led 23-7 at halftime. 

Swimming results (late Friday)

Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League

Boys Swimming Championships

At Atlantic City High School, meters

Team scoring—1. Egg Harbor Township 396; 2. St. Augustine Prep 331; 3. Ocean City 247; 4. Mainland Regional 245; 5. Atlantic City 192; 6. Absegami 150; 7. Cedar Creek 87; 8. Middle Township 64; 9. Oakcrest 54; 10. Buena Regional 48

200 Medley Relay—1. SA (Trevor Nolan, Dante Buonadonna, Mason Medolla, Parker Lapsley) 1:53.06; 2. MAIN 1:53.78; 3. EHT 1:53.82

200 Freestyle—1. James Haney, AC 1:55.95; 2. Dylan Dewitt, EHT 1:58.23; 3. Anthony Mortellite, SA 1:59.13

200 IM—1. Buonadonna, SA 2:10.33; 2. Charles Schreiner, EHT 2:14.55; 3. Gerard Traynor, ABS 2:15.70

50 Freestyle—1. Gavin Neal, OC 24.72; 2. Pat Armstrong. OC 25.13; 3. Nolan, SA 25.29

100 Butterfly—1. Mason Bushay, MAIN 58.98; 2. Ethan Do, EHT 59.12; 3. P. Armstrong, OC 1:00.70

100 Freestyle-1. Kevin Lin, EHT 54.71; 2. Leo Smilevski, EHT 55.50; 3. Neal, OC 55.90

400 Freestyle-1. Dewitt, EHT 4:07.75; 2. Schreiner, EHT 4:10.10; 3. Haney, AC 4:11.62

200 Freestyle Relay—1. St. Augustine (Lapsley, Medolla, Anthony Mortellite, Buonadonna) 1:41.05; 2. EHT 1:41.51; 3. OC 1:41.70

100 Backstroke—1. Bushay, MAIN 58.91; 2. Traynor, ABS 1:00.27; 3. Nolan, SA 1:02.16

100 Breaststroke—1. Buonadonna, SA 1:08.09; 2. Matt Giannantonio, MAIN 1:14.83; 3. John Sahl, AC 1:14.86

400 Freestyle Relay—1. EHT (Schreiner, Max Smilevski, L. Smilevski, Dewitt) 3:41.57; 2. SA 3:43.03; 3. OC 3:43.49

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News