OLMA swimmers place 2nd, break records at Gloucester County championships: Late Friday roundup

The Our Lady of Mercy Academy swim team placed second and set meet records at the 36th annual Jim Roach Gloucester County Championships on Friday at Gloucester Tech.
The Villarges earned 233 team points. Clearview Regional won the event with 236, just edging OLMA. Kingsway Regional was third with 229
OLMA sophomore Isabela Valle, junior Isabella Rossi and freshmen Reese Hetzer and Scarlett McGlinchey won the 400 freestyle relay, the last race of the event, in 3 minutes, 39.08 seconds to earn 40 team points. But Clearview swimmers finished second (34 team points) to win the overall title.
Rossi, McGlinchey, Lana Davidson and Valle won the 200 medley relay in 1:50.92, beating the previous meet record of 1:50.94.
McGlinchey won the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.25 to break the previous meet record of 1:07.01. Valle won the 500 free in 5:02.64 to set another meet record. The previous mark was 5:04.07.
Hetzer won the 200 free (1:57.03).
The Villagers' Eliza McDonough and Rossi placed second in the 100 freestyle (58.60) and 100 backstroke (59.61), respectively. Sarah Kern was third in the 100 butterfly (1:03.81).
Boys basketball
Middle Twp. 53, Bridgeton 49: Bubba McNeil’s basket with less that two minutes left propelled the Panthers (10-3) to the win. He scored a team-leading 15. Anthony Trombetta scored 14 and grabbed four rebounds for Middle, which reclaimed first place in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division. The teams entered the contest tied for the division lead.
Jamir McNeil scored 12 to go with seven rebounds, six steals and three assists. Michael Zarfati (five), Gavin Aftanis (four) and Aydan Howell (three) also scored for the Panthers.
Bridgeton fell to 6-5. The Bulldogs beat Middle 56-54 in overtime Wednesday.
Mainland Reg. 49, Millville 29: Tim Travagline scored 18, including three 3-pointers, for the Mustangs (8-7). Jamie Tyson scored nine, Cohen Cook eight. Christian Rodgers and Noah Meyers each scored five. Owen Meade added four.
Jaden Merrill scored 12 for the Thunderbolts (10-4). Khalon Foster contributed 11. Jabbar Barriento and Donte Smith each scored three.
Girls basketball
Egg Harbor Twp. 45, Oakcrest 27: Lyla Brown scored 15 for the Eagles (8-6). Kara Wilson added 14. Amelia Zinckgraf and Kierstyn Zinckgraf each scored four. Lindsay Dodd, Katrina Suarez, Ava Kraybill and Eva Derbyshire each scored two. EHT led 26-18 at halftime.
MaNaijah Scott scored 11, including three 3s, for the Falcons (1-6). Jackie Cooper scored nine. Izabella Williamson (five) and Imyah Arroyo (two) also scored for Oakcrest.
Our Lady of Mercy 60, Pitman 25: Savannah Prescott scored 17 to go with seven rebounds and six steals for the Villagers (8-6). Drew Coyle scored 13 to go with four rebounds and four steals. Angelina Dragone grabbed 13 rebounds and scored 10 for the double-double.
Madelynn Bernhardt scored eight and grabbed seven rebounds. Cassidy Garcia and Sophia Sacco each scored six. Sacco added four rebounds and four steals. Olivia Fiocchi scored three
OLMA led 34-11 at halftime.
For Pitman (2-11), Miya Villari scored 19 and grabbed five rebounds. Reese Whitley grabbed 11 rebounds. No further information was available.
Lacey Twp. 58, Lakewood 22: Maddie Bell scored 17 for the Lions (12-4), and Reece Paget added 11. Brooke Schmidt scored eight. Reece Coon scored seven and grabbed five rebounds. Sarah Zimmerman scored six and got five rebounds. Katie Patterson also grabbed five rebounds. Ashley Springer scored four. Madison MacGillivray scored three and grabbed three rebounds. Emmalee Dacus scored two.
Lakewood fell to 0-11.
