OLMA swimmers place 2nd, break records at Gloucester County championships: Late Friday roundup

MaNaijah Scott scored 11, including three 3s, for the Falcons (1-6). Jackie Cooper scored nine. Izabella Williamson (five) and Imyah Arroyo (two) also scored for Oakcrest.

Our Lady of Mercy 60, Pitman 25: Savannah Prescott scored 17 to go with seven rebounds and six steals for the Villagers (8-6). Drew Coyle scored 13 to go with four rebounds and four steals. Angelina Dragone grabbed 13 rebounds and scored 10 for the double-double.

Madelynn Bernhardt scored eight and grabbed seven rebounds. Cassidy Garcia and Sophia Sacco each scored six. Sacco added four rebounds and four steals. Olivia Fiocchi scored three

OLMA led 34-11 at halftime.

For Pitman (2-11), Miya Villari scored 19 and grabbed five rebounds. Reese Whitley grabbed 11 rebounds. No further information was available.

Lacey Twp. 58, Lakewood 22: Maddie Bell scored 17 for the Lions (12-4), and Reece Paget added 11. Brooke Schmidt scored eight. Reece Coon scored seven and grabbed five rebounds. Sarah Zimmerman scored six and got five rebounds. Katie Patterson also grabbed five rebounds. Ashley Springer scored four. Madison MacGillivray scored three and grabbed three rebounds. Emmalee Dacus scored two.