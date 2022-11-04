OLMA, St. Joseph, Lacey advance to South Jersey title games: Roundup

The Our Lady of Mercy Academy field hockey team scored twice in the first quarter and beat visiting Notre Dame 3-1 Friday in a South Jersey Non-Public quarterfinal game.

Mina Lockhart had a goal and two assists for the fourth-seeded Villagers.

Grace McMahon and Lauren King also scored for OLMA (14-1-1), and Isabella Elentrio added an assist. Julia Tola made six saves for the win. Clementine Bowden scored in the third quarter for the Irish (12-6).

OLMA will play the winner between top-seeded Camden Catholic and No. 9 Bishop Eustace on Tuesday in a South Jersey Non-Public semifinal.

(3) St. Rose 4, (6) Holy Spirit 3, OT: Colleen Ragan scored two goals and had two assists for host and third-seeded St. Rose (15-2-1), and Lola Torres scored twice. Shannon White had two saves for the win.

Megan Phillips scored twice for six-seeded Holy Spirit (11-4), and Hanna Watson added a goal and an assist. Alexandria Graffius had an assist, and Piper Martin made three saves.

St. Rose will play at second-seeded St. Joseph Academy on Tuesday in a South Jersey Non-Public semifinal. St. Joseph, ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, beat 10-seeded Paul VI 7-0 Friday in its quarterfinal.

No. 6 (2) St. Joseph Academy 7, (10) Paul VI 0: Julia Cooper scored three goals for host St. Joseph and Stella Devlin and Sophia Kenelia each added two goals. Isabella Davis made three saves for the shutout.

S.J. Group III quarterfinal

(3) Lacey Township 1, (6) Northern Burlington 0, OT: Autumn Mangan scored in overtime for the host and third-seeded Lions (15-4-1), and Emily Kudlacik assisted. Maeve Meehan recorded the shutout with six saves, and made her 400th career save. Emma Hoppe had 10 saves for sixth-seeded Northern Burlington (12-7).

Lacey will host seventh-seeded Moorestown on Monday in a sectional semifinal game. Moorestown beat 15th-seeded Cherry Hill West 4-1 Friday.

S.J. Group IV quarterfinal

(4) Washington Township 3, (5) Egg Harbor Township 1: Ava Porreca had two goals for host and fourth-seeded Washington Township (15-5), and Emma-Rose Phillips contributed a goal and an assist. Leah Roe made six saves for the win. W.T. led 2-0 at halftime.

Kara Wilson scored for ninth-ranked EHT (11-5-4) in the fourth quarter, and Anna Smith assisted.

Girls volleyball

S.J. Group IV semifinal

No. 2 (1) Southern Regional 2, (5) Cherry Hill East 0: The unbeaten Rams (31-0), ranked second in the Elite 11, won with scores of 25-10 and 25-13.

Jordyn Hamlin had six kills, seven digs, seven service points and four aces for Southern, and Sarah Capone had five kills. Leah Silva added four kills and two blocks, Anna Malandro had five digs, six service points and an ace. Molly Regulski contributed one kill, four digs, 15 assists, four service points and an ace. Emily Brunatti added one digs, five service points and three aces.

The Rams will host third-seeded Williamstown on Tuesday for the sectional title. Wiliamstown, third in the Elite 11, beat second-seeded Washington Township 2-0 Friday.

S.J. Group III quarterfinal

No. 5 (1) Pinelands Regional 2, (4) Toms River South 1: The host Wildcats, No. 5 in the Elite 11, dropped the first set 25-18 but rallied to win with scores of 25-19 and 25-15.

Jill Becker led Pinelands with seven kills and had one dig, three service points and two aces. Eva Pollak added 20 digs, 11 service points and four aces, and Olivia Shertenlieb contributed 25 assists and three service points. Olivia Benson had six kills, four digs, nine service points and five aces. Madison Houseworth had 11 digs, six service points and four aces. Audrey Fuscellaro had 10 digs.

The top-seeded Wildcats will host second-seeded Mainland Regional on Tuesday for the S.J. title. Mainland beat Shawnee 2-0 Thursday.