Two Cape-Atlantic League teams will swim for state championships this weekend at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy will take on Newark Academy at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the Non-Public B girls championship. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Augustine Prep will face Christian Brothers Academy for the boys Non-Public A title.
The top-seeded Villagers (8-1), ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, reached the state final by defeating St. Rose 121-49 in a semifinal meet in Neptune on Monday. Second-seeded Newark Academy beat third-seeded Montclair Kimberley 99-71 in its semifinal. Against St. Rose, Isabela Valle and Scarlett McGlinchey both had two individual wins and two relay wins for the Villagers.
The Hermits (9-0), No. 2 in the boys Elite 11, advanced by topping Seton Hall Prep 91-79 in a semifinal meet Monday in Perth Amboy. St. Augustine is the No. 1 seed. Second-seeded CBA defeated St. Peter's Prep 99-71 in the other semifinal Monday. Against Seton Hall Prep, Trevor Nolan won the 100 backstroke and the 100 butterfly for the Hermits.
