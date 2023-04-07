The Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls swimming team had its greatest season ever this past winter, and Scarlett McGlinchey’s performance was a key reason for it.

McGlinchey, a 15-year-old sophomore from Sewell, Deptford Township, dominated the Cape-Atlantic League in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. She helped OLMA win the team title of the Frank P. Forde CAL Championships and the Gloucester County Championships. McGlinchey and her Villagers teammates won the state Non-Public B Championship, the program’s first state title.

On the season’s final weekend in early March, she made all four finals in her events at the State Individual Swimming Championships at Gloucester County Institute of Technology. McGlinchey was second in the 100-yard breaststroke, just 0.66 seconds off the win. She was also fourth in the 200 IM and was part of 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays which both placed sixth.

McGlinchey is The Press Girls Swimmer of the Year.

“It’s (being the Swimmer of the Year) super exciting because of all the work I’ve put in this season, and even in past seasons with my club,” McGlinchey said. “It looks like it’s paying off, and I’m very proud to be recognized for that. I think it’s really cool.”

McGlinchey went unbeaten in individual races in dual meets as OLMA went 9-1. At the South Jersey Coaches Meet on Jan. 21 at GCIT, she set meet records in Division A (large schools) in the 200-yard IM in 2 minutes, 3.63 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.63. Five days later at the Forde CAL Championships, McGlinchey won those two events in meters (2:22.61 in the IM and 1:13.76 in the breaststroke).

“Scarlett is one of those swimmers who just loves to compete,” said Stephen Tucker, OLMA’s first-year head coach. “She works very hard, and you know when she steps up on the block she’s going to give 100%. Not only does she bring a plethora of confidence to the table for her individual events, but it brings out confidence in the team in all the other swimmers that are around her.”

In the state Non-Public B playoffs, the Villagers beat St. Rose 121-49 in the semifinals and topped Newark Academy on Feb. 25 in the state championship meet at GCIT. McGlinchey switched up on a few events, twice doing the 100 butterfly, but won two individual and two relay events in both meets.

“It was a huge moment for us as a team because we came so far,” McGlinchey said. “Everyone has worked so hard to get where we are now. Winning the state title was super exciting and a lot of fun.”

At the State Individual Championships, commonly called the Meet of Champions, OLMA qualified for the finals in six of the 11 races, and the rest of the CAL girls teams combined in three.

McGlinchey came the closest in the CAL to winning a state individual title as she finished second in 1:02.71 in the 100-yard breaststroke. Westfield junior Emily Constable won in 1:02.05. McGlinchey was also fourth in the 200 IM final in 2:04.99.

She combined with Izzy Rossi, freshman Gia DiLeonardo and Isabela Valle to finish sixth in 1:48.79 in the 200 medley relay. In the 400 freestyle relay final, McGlinchey teamed with Valle, Rossi and Reese Hetzer to place sixth in 3:36.45.

Early in the season, OLMA lost 100-70 to eventual CAL American Conference champion Mainland Regional. The Villagers were missing two key swimmers due to illness.

“I remember Mainland was a loss for us, but it showed that our team was able to stick together through that loss,” McGlinchey said. “After that we won a lot of meets in a row, and going into the championship season our team was really strong. Everybody was really working together.”

Team of the Year

Our Lady of Mercy Academy had an outstanding season, especially during the latter stages — winning the State Non-Public B title, giving standout performances at the big meets, and leading local teams at the Meet of Champions. OLMA, No. 3 in The Press Elite 11’s final ranking, is The Press Team of the Year.

The Villagers were led by McGlinchey, Valle, Rossi, DiLeonardo and Hetzer. Other scorers included Carley Volkmann, Sara Kern, Eliza McDonough, Abby Kern (Sarah’s freshman sister), Sydney Bickett (another freshman), Lauren Terista, Allyson Rosser, Rose Mahon and Melissa Meyer.

“They are just unbelievable kids to be around, and they were amazing at the end,” Tucker said. “They have a work ethic which is just tremendous. At the start of the season, they made a list of goals, and every week they would remind themselves of them. The goals were to win the Cape-Atlantic League Championships and the Gloucester County Championships and make a state-tournament run. They did it with poise and self-confidence that I’ve never seen in a group before. As a coach, I couldn’t be more proud. They attacked those goals but then achieved every one of them too.”

Coach of the Year

Tucker, new at OLMA but a former head and assistant coach at other schools, earned the honor.

“I’m very honored and humbled to be selected for Coach of the Year,” said Tucker. “The Cape-Atlantic League in tradition has put out so many coaches and current coaches that are just an incredible group. To be selected is an honor, and I know I couldn’t do the things that I like to do without the girls putting in the work that they put in throughout the year.”