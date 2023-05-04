Samantha Mazzone squeezed home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy softball team to a 1-0 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.

Emma Douglas allowed three hits and struck out 12 in a complete game. She also went 3 for 4 for the Villagers (6-6). Mackenzie Hyland singled.

Gabby Cruz struck out 13 and allowed four hits in seven innings for the Panthers (6-8). Victoria Atwood, Juliet Thompson and Cruz each singled.

Hammonton 8, Cedar Creek 4: Gracie Ravenkamp pitched a complete game to earn the win. Ravenkamp had two RBIs. Ava Divello and Alexa Panagopoylos each had two hits and two runs for the Blue Devils (6-10). Panagopoylos, Riley Lancaster, Ava Livingston and Sophia Booker each had an RBI. Booker also scored once.

Liz Martin struck out five in three innings for Cedar Creek (5-10). She went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Elaina Portalatin had four strikeouts in four innings. Elaina Portalatin went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Chaneyl Johnson went 2 for 3 with two runs.

Ocean City 7, Williamstown 1: Brooke Douglas pitched a complete game and struck out six for the Red Raiders (9-6). MacKenzee Segich went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run. Brooke Douglas added two RBIs and a run. Taylor Robinson scored two. Gabrielle Bowen and Jessica Mooney each scored a run. Lyla Ginzberg went 2 for 2.

Williamstown fell to 4-10.

Barnegat 7, Jackson Liberty 5: The Bengals (4-10) scored six in the bottom of the fifth inning to win the game. Danielle Huetteman pitched a complete game, allowed eight hits and struck out one. Gabriella Giaconia went 2 for 3 with two runs. Mikayla Klein doubled, had two RBIs and scored once. Eva Watts, Brianna Dato, Avalyn Leach and Emily Sisom each had a run.

Emily Tavaska and Jules Georgiano each had two RBIs for Jackson Liberty (0-13).

Pilgrim Academy 8, Atlantic Christian 6: Pilgrim Academy scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the fourth to give visiting Atlantic Christian its first loss. Taylor Sutton went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for Atlantic Christian, and Kenny Vasquez was 2 for 3 with two runs.