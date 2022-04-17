OLMA scores 5 in the 5th to pull away from Mainland: Late Saturday

The Our Lady of Mercy Academy softball team scored five runs in the fifth inning to beat Mainland Regional 9-3 on Saturday.

The Villagers (3-3) led 4-3 going into the bottom half of the fifth. Mainland fell to 4-4.

Annalise Kuppel hit a home run and drove in two for OLMA. Faith Huscher singled, doubled and drove in three runs, and Maggie Douglas had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Emma Douglas picked up the win, allowing three runs and striking out seven in the complete game.

Mainland's Joslyn Adams has two hits, and Denver Oberneyer and Camryn Juckett each had doubles.

Buena Regional 14, Wildwood Catholic 4: Emily D'Ottavio and Adrianna Cortes each had three hits and two RBIs. Cortes also scored three runs. Anna Sheridan and Camryn Johnson hit doubles. D'Ottavio struck out 11 in the six-inning complete game. Wildwood Catholic fell to 2-1.

Southern Regional 5, Toms River South 0: Elizabeth Gosse pitched seven shutout innings for the win, striking out seven. She also went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. Emily Evans added two hits for the Rams (7-1). Toms River South fell to 5-3.

Boys volleyball

Barnegat 2, Lacey Township: The Bengals (4-3) won 24-26, 25-13, 25-16. Hudson Morici had 15 digs and 24 assists for Barnegat. Anthony Ryan had 15 digs and 11 service points, and Trey DeMeo added 10 service points. Shawn Javines had a team-high 10 kills.

For Lacey (1-3), Brennin Smith ad 14 digs, and Mason Mozal added 12. David Alvarez had 12 assists, seven digs and six service points.

