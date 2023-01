OLMA rolls past Deptford: Roundup

Madelynn Bernhardt scored 17 points to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls basketball team to a 55-20 victory over Deptford in a nonconference game Saturday.

Bernhardt added five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Angelina Dragone added 12 rebounds and 10 points for the Villagers (10-7). Sophia Sacco scored five, and Savannah Prescott and Allison Aldrich each added four. Aldrich had six rebounds. Rylie Gemberling scored three, and Eriana Fedee added two.

OLMA led 31-11 at halftime.

Ryann O'Neal scored eight for Deptford (2-12). Taniyah King added six.

Clearview Reg. 47, Millville 22: Camyre Allen scored eight for the Thunderbolts (2-13), and Brianee Edwards added seven. Brooke Joslin scored five, and Jaylynn Jones added two. For Clearview (8-8), Ana Pellecchia scored 18, and Emma Steidle and added 14.

Freehold Twp. 49, Southern Reg. 42: The score was tied at 19-19 at halftime, but visiting Freehold (6-8) outscored the Rams 15-8 in the third quarter. Gaby Parker led Freehold with 19 points,. Sophie Tonino scored 10, and Ava Giordano added nine.

Casey Collins scored 23 for Southern (3-16). Skylar Soltis scored 15, and Jenna Castaldo added four.

Boys basketball

Cherokee 37, Egg Harbor Twp. 34: DJ Germann scored 15 for the Eagles (16-4). Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 10. Jamil Wilkins scored five, and Keion Elliot added four. For Cherokee (12-7), Will Carr scored 14, and Keishon Sellers added 11.

Freehold Twp. 52, Southern Reg. 49 (OT): Freehold (13-3) outscored host Southern 8-5 in the extra period. Jayden Holmes-Cotter led the Patriots with 17 points, and James McCarthy and Nick Cardone had nine apiece. For Southern (11-7), Caden Schubiger scored 16 points, and Tom Menegus had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Cooper Dempsey added six points and three assists, Andy Falletta scored five points, and Pat Gaffey contributed eight rebounds and three steals.

Asbury Park 42, Pinelands Reg. 37: Davon Foster scored 16 for Asbury Park (5-5). Shaborn Goodman scored 13. The Wildcats (2-17) trailed 23-19 at halftime. No further information was available.