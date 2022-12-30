OLMA rallies in the 4th, defeated Newark Academy in Boardwalk Basketball Classic: Roundup

Madelynn Bernhardt scored a game-high 14 points to lead Our Lady of Mercy Academy to a 46-45 victory over Newark Academy in a Boardwalk Basketball Classic showcase girls game Friday at Wildwoods Convention Center.

The Villagers trailed 31-26 after three quarters

Bernhardt added four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Sophia Sacco scored 12 to go with five rebounds and three steals. Angelina Dragone added 12 rebounds and scored 10. Savannah Prescott had seven points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Drew Coyle added four steals, four assists and scored three.

Zoe Hermans and Katerina Dakos each scored 13 for Newark Academy (4-1).

Wildwood Catholic 42, Bishop Eustace 18: Kaci Mikulski scored 17 for the Crusaders (7-0), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Carly Murphy scored five. Destiny Wallace (four), Anastasia Brown and Ella McCabe (three each) and Regan Flickenger (two) also scored for Wildwood Catholic, which led 18-10 at halftime.

Isabella Serrano scored eight for Bishop Eustace.

SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic

Hammonton 42, West Deptford 33: Emma Peretti scored 15 to go with 14 rebounds, five steals, four rebounds and four assists for the Blue Devils (3-4). Giada Palmieri scored eight and had five rebounds. Ava Divello added seven rebounds and scored six. Kiley Kozlowski scored eight. Shamaya Simola had seven rebounds, five steals, five points and four assists.

Isabella DeCaesar scored 15 for West Deptford (1-5).

Doane Academy Spartans Holiday Tournament championship

Atlantic Christian 53, Penn Tech 26: Reyna Lewis scored 18 and got four rebounds for the Cougars (8-1). Evangelina Kim scored 14 and had six steals. Paige Noble added 10 assists, seven points and three rebounds. Sophia Costello scored six, Gianna Flynn and Becca Kelly each added four. Flynn also had three steals.

Buena Holiday Tournament

Camden Tech 32, Buena Reg. 24: Ryan Jones scored 11 for Camden Tech (1-4). Katelyn Burns scored 10. The Chiefs (3-3) led 14-13 at halftime.

Boys basketball

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

Tom Feraco Showcase

Middle Twp. 58, South Lakes (Va.) 48: Jamir McNeil scored 16 for the Panthers. Anthony Trombetta scored 14, Re’Ale Basquine 11. Bubba McNeil (10), Aydan Howell (five) and Chase Moore (two) also scored.

Brian Kennedy scored 12 for South Lakes.

Score at the Shore Tournament

Fifth-place game

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 48, Southern Reg. 42: Tom Menegus scored eight to go with five rebounds for the Rams (4-2).Pat Gaffney scored eight and got three rebounds. Max DiPietro scored seven to go with five assists and four rebounds. Leo Crowley and Caden Schubiger each scored six. Schubiger added four assists and three rebounds. Justin Silva had five rebounds and four points. Cooper Dempsey scored three.

Kai Ha nson, J-Hova Bradley and Ben Jaclin each scored 12 for WWPS (4-3).