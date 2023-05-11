Rylie Gemberling scored five goals to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy lacrosse team to a 13-4 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.

It was the Villagers' 11th straight win.

Gabby Celli and Grace McMahon each scored twice for OLMA (13-2). Gabby Eaise added two assists and scored once. Lucia Visalli had two assists. Alex Sirakides scored once and had an assist. Jenna D'Orio and Jacqueline Carey each scored once. Kaleigh Matlack and Brooke Callan each made two saves.

Cierra Sansone scored twice for Cedar Creek (8-8). Mia McColl had a goal and assist. Gianna Thoms scored once, and Isabella Cote added an assist. Sierra Sketers made nine saves.

No. 6 Ocean City, 17 No. 9 Holy Spirit 11: Madison Wenner scored five for the Red Raiders (11-4), ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11. Gracie Pierce added three goals and three assists. Brynn Culmone and Delainey Sutley each scored twice and had an assist. Breanna Fabi scored twice. Grace McAfee and Ryan Cooke each had one goal and an assist. Amelia Govern scored once, and Katie Pierce added an assist. Aliza Otton made three saves.

The Spartans, who are ranked ninth, fell to 9-2. Holy Spirit's only two losses have been against Ocean City. The Red Raiders led 13-2 at halftime.

Taylor Lyons, Hanna Watson and Brielle Soltys each scored two for the Spartans. Watson added three assists, and Soltys had one. Kendall Murphy and Lauren Cella each scored once and had an assist. Laura Livingston and Sienna Calhoun each scored once. Marissa Gras made six saves.

Mainland Reg. 18, Lower Cape May Reg. 8: Jane Meade scored four for the Mustangs (8-6). Ava Sheeran, Eva Blanco and Sofia Day each scored three. Lani Ford and Avery Notaro each scored twice. Sienna Gizelbach scored once. Kylie Kurtz made eight saves.

Olivia Lewis, Sianna King and Ryan Salinsky each scored twice for the Caper Tigers (6-6). Ainsley Reed scored once and added an assist. Nora Shoffler scored once, and Brianna Loper added an assist. Sophia Vitelli made eight saves, and Allyson Walsh made two.

Middle Twp. 17, Egg Harbor Twp. 0: Abbie Teefy finished with five assists and four goals for the Panthers (4-8). Maddyn McAnaney scored four and had an assist. Hailie Seitz scored three and added two assists. Holly Mader scored two and added two assists. Eliza Billingham scored three and scored twice. Carmen O'Hara and Casey Nagle each scored once and added an assist. Olivia Rodgers made four saves.

Suhayla Johnson-Ramirez made 12 for the Eagles (1-13). Skyler Wood had four draw controls, and Taylor Lear added three ground balls and three forced turnovers.