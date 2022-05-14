OLMA lacrosse edges Collingswood in a back-and-forth battle: Late Friday roundup

Fiona Lockhart scored seven and added two assists to lead Our Lady of Mercy Academy to a 15-11 victory over Collingswood in a nonconference girls lacrosse game Friday.

The game was tied 5-5 at halftime. The second half was back-and-forth, but the Villagers (8-6) battled and came away with the win.

Lockhart added seven draw controls and four ground balls. Mina Lockhart, Fiona's sister, finished with seven draw controls, four goals and two assists. Lucia Visalli had a goal and assist. Bianca Valecce scored once. Lindsey Serafine made 14 saves.

Peyton Ryan scored four and added two assists for Collingswood (10-7). Emi Waldron added three goals and three assists. Sophia Draper made eight saves.

Cape-Atlantic League semifinals

Ocean City 16, Lower Cape May Reg. 8: Delainey Sutley scored three to go with seven draw controls for the Red Raiders (13-3). Olivia Vanesko, Racheli Levy-Smith, Ally Leeds and Breanna Fabi each had two goals and an assist. Levy-Smith added eight draw controls. Gracie Pierce scored two. Madison Wenner had one goal and an assist. Brynn Culmone and Grace McAfee each scored once. Kelsea Cooke had an assist. Presley Green made five saves.

Sabrina Faulkner scored four and had an assist for the Caper Tigers (13-5). Julia Gibson scored two and added an assist. Ryan Salinsky and Maggie Boyle each scored once. Brianna Loper had an assist. Allyson Walsh made 14 saves.

The Red Raiders will play Holy Spirit in the championship 4:30 p.m. Monday at Stockton University. The Spartans (13-4) are No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.

Baseball

No. 10 Mainland Reg. 7, Absegami 1: Christian Elliott led host Mainland (13-4) with three hits, including a double, and two runs. The Mustangs are ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11.

Ethan Mitnick had a double and a single, a run and an RBI, and Sam Wood had a double and two RBIs. The Mustangs, who had six hits, led 3-0 after two innings. Winning pitcher Will Hoover went four innings, gave up one hit and struck out two. Brandon Sharkey pitched the final three innings, allowed three hits and one run and struck out two.

For Absegami (10-7), Samuel Austin had a hit and an RBI and Adrian Wiggins doubled.

Millville 9, Cedar Creek 2: Wayne Hill went 3 for 4 with two runs, two RBIs and a double for the Thunderbolts (10-8). Sergio Droz doubled twice and scored two. Kaden Mulharan also scored twice. David Rodriguez had two RBIs. Sergio Droz struck out five in 4 2/3 innings. Connor Lacy pitched 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. Millville scored four in the first inning.

Cedar Creek fell to 11-9.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.