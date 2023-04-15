Lucia Visalli scored five goals to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy lacrosse team to a 14-4 victory over Timber Creek in a nonconference game Saturday.

She also had four ground balls and a draw control. Gabby Easie added four draw controls, three goals and an assist for the Villagers (3-2). Alexandra Sirakides added four draw controls, three ground balls and a goal. Grace McMahon had four ground balls.

Mackenzie Celli and Gabby Celli each scored once and had an assist and two ground balls. Jenna D'Orio scored once and had an assist. Landyn Persicano and Jackie Carey each scored once. Kaleigh Matlack made two saves, and Brooke Callan made one.

Timber Creek falls to 1-3.

No. 4 Moorestown 15, No. 7 Ocean City 8: Delainey Sutley scored twice for the Red Raiders (2-2), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. She added six draw controls. Madison Wenner and Ryan Cooke each scored once and added an assist. Katie Pierce, Breanna Fabi, Gracie Pierce and Brynn Culmone each scored once. Ellie Kutschera made eight saves.

The Quakers (5-1) are ranked fourth in the Elite 11.

Shore Reg. 10, No. 3 Southern Reg. 9: Delaney Falk scored five and added an assist for the Rams (3-2). She added three ground balls and three draw controls. Deirdre Jones scored twice and had a team-leading six draw controls. Ayla Cozzone, Avery Smith and Izzy Muti each scored once. Kaya Nascimento had four forced turnovers and three ground balls. Adyson Griffin made eight saves, and Morgan Muirhead made five.

The game was tied 6-6 at halftime.

Gabby O'Brien scored four for Shore (4-2). Kendall Bennett and Teagan Harmon each scored twice. Sofia Merten made eight saves.

No. 6 Cherokee 14, Mainland Reg. 1: Ava Sheeran scored for the Mustangs (2-3). For Cherokee (3-2), Delaney Jackson scored four. Gabriella Mina, Lyla Clark, Kayla Niederberger and Erin St. John each scored two. Cherokee led 8-1 at halftime.