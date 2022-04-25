OLMA hires Brian Coyle as new basketball coach

Our Lady of Mercy Academy has turned to a new head basketball coach it believes can maintain the momentum of the best three-year stretch in team history.

The Villagers announced Monday the hiring of Brian Coyle as their head coach. Coyle, a health/physical education teacher and the athletic director at Belhaven Middle School in Linwood, replaces Tom McNelia, who guided the Villagers for eight seasons before stepping down last month.

McNelia took over the program after the Villagers finished 1-24 in the 2013-14 season. Over the past seasons, OLMA went 44-24. Coyle was an assistant under McNelia during those three seasons and has extensive basketball coaching experience.

"Being with Tom for the past three years, it should be an easy transition. We worked together on a lot things," Coyle said Monday afternoon.

Coyle learned of his hiring Thursday night and met with the team Friday. He also is meeting with each player individually and plans to meet with the team again next week.

“Coach Coyle brings a wealth of knowledge. His preparation is second to none, and he has the individual player's best interest at heart," OLMA athletic director Matt Lenguadoro said in a release. "He also understands the goals and philosophy of educating young women at OLMA. Coach Coyle demonstrated to the search committee that he was the best candidate and the right fit for Our Lady of Mercy Academy basketball."

Coyle, 47, coached middle school basketball for 13 years and has worked at the high school level for seven, including as the head coach at Absegami from 2015 to 2018. He led the Braves to the state playoffs each season. Absegami also reached the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament under Coyle.

Coyle said he maintains connections with former players and strives to build a family atmosphere on his teams.

"My biggest thing I'm trying to do ... I'm trying to teach the girls the importance of being committed to the team, learning to work hard. That's No. 1," Coyle said.

He also looks to see improvement as seasons unfold. "We want to be a better team at the end of the year. ... I believe in progress over perfection. And the third thing is having fun."

Coyle said OLMA is the place to accomplish those goals. "Women leading a world of change. That's the philosophy of OLMA. ... I am very familiar with the school and the mission of the school. It's a great place. I just think if you're looking for something special for your daughter, that's a place for it."

He believes in that as both a coach and as a parent since his daughter is an OLMA student-athlete. Coyle and wife Brooke have two children. Patrick, 19, is a freshman long-snapper on the Towson University football team. Drew is a junior who plays soccer, basketball and lacrosse for the Villagers.

"I was looking forward to sharing her senior year with her and her teammates. We have a real good group of seniors. ... You don't get those unique opportunities to spend with your family." Coyle said the biggest reason he left the head-coaching job at Absegami was so he could spend more time with his kids at their games.

Coyle was the valedictorian for the St. Augustine Prep class of 1992. He played three sports for the Hermits and is a member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame. He played football and got his undergraduate degree at Ursinus College and earned a master's degree in instructional technology at Stockton University.

Describing himself as a reflective person, he said he has tried to learn from all the teams and experiences of his life.