OLMA girls tennis beats Crusaders: Late Monday roundup
OLMA girls tennis beats Crusaders: Late Monday roundup

The Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls tennis team beat visiting Wildwood Catholic Academy 4-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match Monday.

Jacqueline Carey in first singles and Jessica Haddad in second singles both scored 6-1, 6-2 wins for the Villagers.

Also for OLMA (11-3), the doubles teams of Ava Valecce and Annalise Visalli, and Hannah Hargrave and Isabella Santagaldo both won 6-0, 6-0. In third singles, Jamie Bogle won 6-1, 6-0 for Wildwood Catholic (3-9).

BOYS SOCCER

Pinelands 3, Brick Twp. 0: James Cahill and Stephen DeMilio each scored once and added an assist for the Wildcats (8-3). Tom Reilly scored once. Alex Aguilar added an assist. Pinelands scored all its goals in the first half. Brick Township fell to 2-10-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

Atlantic City 3, Vineland 0: Grace Gaskill scored in the first and third quarters for the Vikings (2-9-1). Grace Dischert scored in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez made 26 saves for the Fighting Clan (0-12-1).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Donovan Catholic 2, No. 5 Southern Regional 1: Donovan Catholic (15-1) won with set scores of 25-16, 22-25 and 25-18. Madelyn Oehme led host Donovan Catholic with 12 kills and three aces. Dana Welch had 11 kills and four aces, and Laine Kulpinski had 31 assists.

Jordyn Hamlin led Southern (12-9) with 11 kills and had five digs. Hailea Krause added six kills, four digs, six service points and two aces. Molly Regulski contributed 12 assists, five service points and two aces, and Brianna Otto had seven digs and six service points. Anna Malandro had six digs, 12 service points and two aces, and Corinne Hughes had three kills, four digs and five service points.

Girls tennis

Cedar Creek 3, Middle Twp. 2

Singles-Jenna Crawford CC d. Sarina Wen 6-0, 6-2; Julia Flynn CC d. Serenity Carlos 6-3, 6-0; Angellia Wyld CC d. Sophia Zheng 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles-Lily Zuzulock-Rylee McFadden MT d. Rebecca Einwechter-Phoebe Kershenblatt 4-6, 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Elliott-Isabella Pasciucco MT d. Clarabella Couch-Janavi Vadnerker 6-1, 6-0.

Records: Cedar Creek 8-7, Middle 7-10

Our Lady of Mercy Academy 4, Wildwood Catholic Academy 1

Singles-Jacqueline Carey O d. Trina Frey 6-1, 6-2; Jessica Haddad O d. Joanna McShaffey 6-1, 6-2; Jamie Bogle WC d. Katherine Hargrave 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles-Ava Valecce-Annalise Visalli O d. Gianna Janesura-Gianna Balestriere 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Hargrave-Isabella Santagaldo O d. Daniela Cruz-Gabriella Balestriere.

Records: WCA 3-9; OLMA 11-3.

