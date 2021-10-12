OLMA girls tennis beats Crusaders: Late Monday roundup

The Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls tennis team beat visiting Wildwood Catholic Academy 4-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division match Monday.

Jacqueline Carey in first singles and Jessica Haddad in second singles both scored 6-1, 6-2 wins for the Villagers.

Also for OLMA (11-3), the doubles teams of Ava Valecce and Annalise Visalli, and Hannah Hargrave and Isabella Santagaldo both won 6-0, 6-0. In third singles, Jamie Bogle won 6-1, 6-0 for Wildwood Catholic (3-9).

BOYS SOCCER

Pinelands 3, Brick Twp. 0: James Cahill and Stephen DeMilio each scored once and added an assist for the Wildcats (8-3). Tom Reilly scored once. Alex Aguilar added an assist. Pinelands scored all its goals in the first half. Brick Township fell to 2-10-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

Atlantic City 3, Vineland 0: Grace Gaskill scored in the first and third quarters for the Vikings (2-9-1). Grace Dischert scored in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring. Morgan Harrell-Alvarez made 26 saves for the Fighting Clan (0-12-1).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL