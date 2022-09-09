OLMA field hockey wins 2-1 over Holy Spirit: Late Thursday roundup

The Our Lady of Mercy Academy field hockey team edged visiting Holy Spirit 2-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Thursday.

Isabella Elentrio and Lauren King each scored for the host Villagers (1-0). Mina Lockhart added an assist. Julia Tola made two saves for the win.

Jorja Condurso scored off an assist from Hanna Watson for the Spartans (0-1). Piper Martin made 11 saves.

Lower Cape May 1, Oakcrest 0: Ryan Salinsky scored in the fourth quarter for the Caper Tigers (1-0). Layla Nunez made two saves. Ava Broadbent made one for the Falcons (0-1).

Lacey Twp. 3, Toms River East 1: Zoey Smith, Autumn Mangan and Isabelle Merola each scored for the Lions (1-0). Merola and Gabriella DeAngelo each had an assist. Maeve Meehan made nine saves.

Georigana Romano scored for Toms River East (0-1).

Vineland 5, Bridgeton 2: Mariana Lopez scored twice and added an assist for the Fighting Clan (1-0). Georgina Chalow had two assists and a goal. Megan Harrell-Alvarez and Michelle Dong each scored once. Olivia Vertolli added an assist. Arisdelsi Acevedo made seven saves.

Ayianna Ridgeway made 35 saves for the Bulldogs (0-1).

Cumberland Reg. 4, Highland Reg. 0: Cadence Conti scored a goal in each half for the host Colts. Caitlyn Lupton added a goal off an assist by Jackie Villalpando, and Emily Ford also scored. Katelyn Edminster recorded the shutout with 10 saves.

Cedar Creek 5, Absegami 0: Riley DeMarco scored three for the Pirates (1-0). Chesney Bugdon and Kaelyn Winstel each scored once and had an assist. Abby Messina also added an assist. Delfina Vanelli made one save.

Vivian Jiang made 29 saves for the Braves (1-0).

Barnegat 5, Donovan Catholic 0: Camryn White had two goals and an assist for the visiting Bengals and Alyson Sojak scored two goals. Emilia Ercolino added one goal, and Jayna Greenblatt had two assists.

Point Pleasant Borough 3, Southern Reg. 0: Caroline DeKenipp had a goal and an assist for visiting Borough, and Haley Fox and Shayne Lada each scored a goal. Claire Pausz made nine saves for the shutout.

Toms River South 5, Pinelands Reg. 1: Isabella Gandolfo scored for the Wildcats (0-1). Emma Kohler made 17 saves. Abbey Wilber scored twice for Toms River South (1-0). Brielle Berruti made eight saves.

Girls soccer

Wildwood Catholic 1, Cape May Tech 0: Carly Murphy scored the game's only goal for the host Crusaders in the first half. Reagan Flickinger assisted. Grace Murphy made two saves to record the shutout. Kayleigh Rhodes had 22 saves for Cape May Tech.

Middle Twp. 6, Hammonton 1: Ciara DiMauro and Carmen O'Hara each scored twice for the Panthers (1-0). Olivia Sgrignioli added two assists and a goal. Gracie Repici scored once. Eva DiMitrov and DiMauro each had an assist. Middle scored all its goals in the first half.

Juliana Dogostino scored for the Blue Devils (1-0). Emma Peretti made 15 saves.

Cedar Creek 7, Bridgeton 1: Corinne Morgan scored the first three goals for host Cedar Creek in the first half. Sara Gutierrez Paramo, Natalie Eifert, Quinlan Branca and Audrey McGowan also scored for the Pirates. Bridgeton scored in the second half.

Holy Spirit 8, Pleasantville 0: Maddie Abbott scored twice for the Spartans in the season opener for both teams. Hailey Mastro, Ella Petrosh, Jordan Finnerty, Ava Catona, Sabrina Little and Abby Bertolucci each scored once. Millinda Marigliano and Kieran Brewster each made one save.

No. 1 Toms River North 5, Southern Reg. 1: Alexis Garcia scored three for Toms River North, which is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Madison DiEugenio scored once. Kyran Thievon made five saves.

Rory Hagen scored off an assist from Sam Russell for the Rams (0-1). Leah Morrin made 20 saves.

Boys soccer

Cedar Creek 1, Mainland Reg. 0: The Pirates' Lorenzo Fortunato scored the only goal in the first half off an assist from Hunter Stubley. Kyle O'Connor made 11 saves for the shutout.

Millville 1, Vineland 0: Griffon Dash scored in the second half for the Thunderbolts (1-0). Matthew Sooy made four saves. Tristan DeLeon made seven for the Fighting Clan (0-1).

Wildwood 3, Clayton 2: The Warriors' Kelan Miller scored on a penalty kick in the 10th minute to start the scoring. The Clippers' Brandon Delaney and Brandon Hoos scored the next two goals that gave their team a 2-1 lead. Wildwood senior Jason Gonzalez scored off an assist from Alexander Osorio that tied the game. Tyler Brown scored the game-winning goal with seconds remaining in the game.

Al Sanzone made eight saves for the Warriors (1-0).

No. 4 St. Augustine Prep 2, ACIT 0: Fischer Brogan and Justin Ceccanecchio each scored for the Hermits (1-0). Alex Clark added an assist. St. Augustine is No. 4 in The Elite 11.

Egg Harbor Twp. 3, Bridgeton 0: After a scoreless first half, EHT's Gilmer Mendoza, Ryan Evenson and Nathan Biersbach each scored. Biersbach also had an assist. EHT goalie Brett Barnes made two stops.

Ocean City 5, Pleasantville 2: Jon Leap scored twice for the host Red Raiders and had one assist. Paul Tjoumakaris added a goal and an assist, and Chase Bowman and Anthony Evans also scored for O.C. Logan Smith had two saves for the win.

Pleasantville's Anthony Perdomo gave his team a 1-0 halftime lead. David Garcia scored off an assist by Perdomo in the second half to cut O.C.'s lead to 3-2. Giovanni Saavedra made seven saves for the Greyhounds.

Buena 9, St. Joseph 0: Matthew Lillia scored four for the Chiefs (1-0). Jake Harris added three goals. Ethan Ennis and Jonathan Collazo each had two assists. Nathan Dulowe and Stephen Pepper each had a goal and assist. Geoff Blasberg made two saves.

Jackson Liberty 4, Pinelands Reg. 1: Joe Cardillo scored in the 75th minute for the Wildcats (0-1). Jim Cappucci scored twice for Jackson Liberty, which led 3-0 at halftime.

Point Pleasant Borough 2, Lacey Twp. 1: Jared Elliott and John Witkowski each scored for Point Pleasant (1-0). Andrew Holper made six saves. Ethan Riley scored for the Lions (0-1).