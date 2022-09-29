OLMA field hockey beats Buena

Mina Lockhart scored two goals and added an assist to lead the undefeated Our Lady of Mercy Academy field hockey team to a 5-0 victory over Buena Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Thursday.

Lauren King added two assists and a goal for the Villagers (7-0). Isabella Elentrio had a goal and an assist. Gabby Eaise scored once. OLMA led 4-0 after the first quarter.

The Chiefs fell to 0-6.

Boys soccer

No. 5 Middle Township 7, St. Joseph Academy 0: Steven Berrodin scored two goals and had one assist for the visiting Panthers (10-0), ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Vincent Povio added a goal and two assists, and Matt Sgrignioli and Philip Woodrow each had a goal and an assist. Eddie Hirsch and Lucas Matthews both contributed a goal, and Tommy Shagren and Sam Casterline each had an assist. Middle goalies Miles Stafford (3) and Nova Simon (2) combined for five saves. St. Joseph fell to 1-5.

Washington Township 2, Cumberland Regional 0: Savien Castro scored the winning goal in the second half for visiting Washington Township (4-3) off an assist by Nick Guziak. Brandon De La Puente added an insurance goal with three minutes left to play. Chris Clune recorded the shutout with three saves. Ryan Griner made 12 saves for Cumberland (2-7-1).

Girls soccer

Point Pleasant Borough 3, Barnegat 0: Kyleigh Cilento had a goal and an assist for host Borough (8-0), and Madison Bjorndahl and Gabby Mellet each scored a goal. Ava Bjorndahl made two saves for the shutout. Barnegat dropped to 5-5.