The Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls lacrosse team beat visiting Oakcrest 17-1 on Monday.
Lucia Visalli scored three and had two assists for the host Villagers (9-2), and Rylie Gemberling, Gabby Celli and Gabby Eaise each tallied three.
Alex Sirakides added a goal, an assist, five ground balls and three draw controls, and Ally Reidenbach, Drew Coyle, Madeline Brown and Lexi Otto each scored once. Kenzie Celli had three assists.
Oakcrest fell to 0-9.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.