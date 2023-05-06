NEWFIELD — The Our Lady of Mercy Academy lacrosse team celebrated its six seniors Saturday and extended its winning streak.

The Villagers started fast and scored 12 first-half goals en route to a 19-3 victory over Highland Regional in a nonconference game. OLMA (11-2) has won its last nine games. The Tartans fell to 3-8.

Last year, the Villagers finished 8-8 and graduated seven players.

"I mean, obviously, I feel really good. Our team looks really good this year," said senior midfielder Jenna D'Orio, who scored once and added an assist. "We have a lot of strong players, and a lot of them will return next year. So it looks good for the rest of the season and next year.

D'Orio also had four ground balls.

"Our team is clicking really well together," added the Vineland resident. "I mean, we lost a couple good players last year, but it really hasn't done too much for us because I think we have only gotten stronger."

The Villagers led 8-0 after the opening 13 minutes. Rylie Gemberling opened the scoring. Less than two minutes later, Gabby Eaise scored to extend the lead to 2-0. Two of the next three goals were scored by Gemberling, and Gabby Celli had the other to make it 5-0.

Gemberling scored a team-leading six Saturday, including four in the first half. The junior attacker has a team-high 51 goals this spring and is nine short of 100 for her career.

OLMA is in first place in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division.

"Well, definitely, it's not just me. Everybody puts their whole strength and heart into this game every single day, every practice," said Gemberling, 17, of Mullica Hill, Gloucester County. "We definitely have a lot of chemistry on the team, and we just look really good. It's going good for us."

OLMA led 12-0 at halftime, and eight Villagers scored.

"It's always good to come from the get-go and start strong. We never let up, no matter how high or how low we are," Gemberling said. "We just always put it out there."

In the second half, the Villagers extended their lead to 15-0 before Highland scored. Overall, OLMA's Gabby Eaise and Celli each scored three. Alex Sirakides added two goals and two assists. Lucia Visalli and Erin McMahon each scored once and had an assist.

Sirakides finished with nine draw controls and two ground balls. Visalli added five ground balls, and Gemberling and Eaise each added two.

Madi Brown and Jackie Carey each scored once. McKenzie Celli had an assist. Brooke Callan and Kaleigh Matlack, both senior goalies, each made one save. Sirakides added nine draw controls and two ground balls. Visalli added five ground balls, and Gemberling and Eaise each added two.

"It was nice to have the girls play someone out of conference and come in strong and work on the things we just try to work on throughout the season," said OLMA first-year coach Georgina Morrell, who also coaches the Villagers' field hockey team. "It's also nice to honor our seniors and come out with a win."

Morrell was an assistant under former head coach Jen Valore for three seasons, so the transition was easy. Last season, OLMA did not qualify for the CAL Tournament but will this spring if the Villagers remain division leaders.

"They are working together great and forming great bonds, so that really does help," Morrell said. "And having the senior leading our team, which contributes, as well."

OLMA will host Cedar Creek at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Pirates are 6-2 in the CAL Nation, and the Villagers are 8-0 against divisional opponents. OLMA defeated Cedar Creek 16-5 on April 24, so the Villagers will have a chance to clinch the CAL National title.

OLMA will play at West Deptford on May 15. The Eagles are No. 11 in The Press Elite11.

"I believe in us," Gemberling said. "I think if we keep doing what we are doing and play our own game, we will make it far. … I'm just trying to lead my team and help everybody out."