DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — The Our Lady of Mercy Academy swim team has had on outstanding season, but Saturday's meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology provided the biggest moment of all.

OLMA, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, took an early lead and went on the beat Newark Academy 106-64 for the state Non-Public B championship. It is the first state title in program history. Izzy Rossi, Scarlett McGlinchey and Isabela Valle each had two individual wins as OLMA took first place in 10 of 11 races.

"Winning the state title was our focus all year, and with each meet we got closer to it," said Stephen Tucker, the Villagers' first-year head coach but a veteran local high school and club coach. "It's not only our first state title, but it's my first as a coach too. They really had to work hard to win it. I just showed up every day, and they did all the work. Newark Academy was the defending champion, and we couldn't take them lightly.

"The team is battle-tested. We've had meets against Group III and Group IV teams, and that helped us to get ready for today."

OLMA improved to 9-1, with its only loss having come against Mainland Regional, 100-70. The Villagers also won the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Swimming Championships.

Newark Academy, of Livingston in Essex County, fell to 9-2.

Rossi, McGlinchey, Gia DiLeonardo and Valle started things off right by winning the first race, the 200-yard medley relay, by more than five seconds in 1 minute, 48.90 seconds. The Villagers also placed third in the race and won it 10-4.

Newark Academy scored fairly well but could never make it close. Valle came right back in the second race to win the 200 freestyle in 1:54.17. Teammate Reese Hetzer was second, and OLMA was up 21-9 after two events.

"We won the first race to set the tone," said Rossi, a 17-year-old senior from Mays Landing. "Our team chemistry is excellent, and that helped to get us where we are. We're all really close."

McGlinchey won the 200 individual medley by more than four seconds in 2:08.23. Rossi returned to win the 50 freestyle in 25.44, and the Villagers were up 41-21 after four races. She also led off the winning 400 freestyle relay, teaming with Rossi, Hetzer and McGlinchey.

McGlinchey, a sophomore, won the 100 buttterfly in 57.37. Valle dominated the 500 free, winning by more than 20 seconds in 4:58.89. DiLeonardo took the 100 freestyle in 55.90.

The Minutemen won the 200 freestyle relay to close the gap to 72-52, but Rossi won the 100 backstroke in 59.02, and OLMA's Abby Kern was second. Sarah Kern, Abby's sister, was first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.58, and Ellie McDonough finished second.

“I was really excited to race, and we have good competitors who train really hard,” said McGlinchey, a 15-year-old from Sewell in Deptford Township. “This was the goal for us this season. Honestly, we like the saying that we started at the bottom and now we’re here.”