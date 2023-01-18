OLMA beats Absegami in CAL National game: Late Tuesday roundup

Drew Coyle and Madelynn Bernhardt each scored 11 points to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy basketball team to a 47-42 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.

The Villagers (6-5) led 23-19 at halftime.

Bernhardt added five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Coyle had four rebounds and three steals. Teammate Sophia Sacco scored eight to go with four rebounds. Angelina Dragone grabbed eight rebounds and scored six. Allison Aldrich added six rebounds and four points. Eriana Fedee scored four, and Savannah Prescott added three.

Kaylynn Blackwell scored a game-high 16 and added 12 rebounds for the Braves (7-7). Julia Hartman scored 12, and Reese Downey added eight. Allison Osorio scored four, and Maka Wokocha added two points and seven rebounds.

No. 11 Wildwood Catholic 58, Vineland 31: Kaci Mikulski scored 15 for the Crusaders (12-2), who are No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Carly Murphy scored 13, and Destiny Wallace added 12. Reagan Flickinger scored seven, and Anastasia Bowman had four. Lily King (three) and El McCabe and Angelina Richards (two each) also scored. Wildwood Catholic led 31-18 at halftime.

Samantha Jones scored 12 for the Fighting Clan (4-9). Thalia Duncan scored six, and Madison Fowlkes added five. Egypt Owens (three), Lionys Aldoy and Caroline Guzman (two each) and Julissa Vincente (one) also scored.

Barnegat 55, Lacey Twp. 42: Emma Thornton scored 23 to go with 12 rebounds and four steals for the Bengals (7-7). Cara McCoy scored 23 and added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Madysen Plescho scored seven and had four rebounds. Giana Germano and Olivia Carll each had five rebounds and scored one.

Riley Mahan scored 10 to go with three assists, three blocks and three steals for the Lions (2-11). Reece Paget and Brooke Schmidt. each scored nine. Paget added four rebounds, and Schmidt had three. Ava Schmidt (five), Brooklynn Bell (four), Kay Choice (three) and Marissa Flores (two) also scored.

Atlantic City 72, Millville 18: Quanirah Montague scored a game-high 22 for the Vikings (7-4). Aubri Luckey and Zashirah Jackson each scored nine. Taison Parker, Eileen Roach and Sasha Lemons each scored six. Bridget Roach and Claire Kelly each scored four, and Cecelia Marota, Bryn Swift and Alexis Gormley each added two.

Brianee Edwards scored seven for the Thunderbolts (2-9). Emma Megines scored five, and Jaylynn Jones, Ayla Gomez and Brooke Joslin each added two.

Bridgeton 50, Cape May Tech 39: Hayli Estes and Amanda Daino each scored 11 for the Hawks (3-4). Emma Drumm grabbed 14 rebounds and scored eight. Alyssa Gery added seven rebounds and scored five. Marley Wetzel scored four. The Bulldogs improved to 11-3, and will travel to St. Joseph Academy on Thursday.

Toms River East 45, Southern Reg. 38: Casey Collins scored 12 to go with three rebounds for the Rams (1-12). Samantha Russell and Lindsey Kelly each scored eight and added six rebounds. Brielle Romano scored eight and had four blocks and three rebounds. Christina Caiazzo finished with five rebounds, three blocks and two pints.

Yana Shupak scored 22 for Toms River East (8-5), which won its third straight game.