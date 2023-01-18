 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE TUESDAY

OLMA beats Absegami in CAL National game: Late Tuesday roundup

hslivebasketballholder

Drew Coyle and Madelynn Bernhardt each scored 11 points to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy basketball team to a 47-42 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.

The Villagers (6-5) led 23-19 at halftime.

Bernhardt added five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Coyle had four rebounds and three steals. Teammate Sophia Sacco scored eight to go with four rebounds. Angelina Dragone grabbed eight rebounds and scored six. Allison Aldrich added six rebounds and four points. Eriana Fedee scored four, and Savannah Prescott added three.

Kaylynn Blackwell scored a game-high 16 and added 12 rebounds for the Braves (7-7). Julia Hartman scored 12, and Reese Downey added eight. Allison Osorio scored four, and Maka Wokocha added two points and seven rebounds.

No. 11 Wildwood Catholic 58, Vineland 31: Kaci Mikulski scored 15 for the Crusaders (12-2), who are No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Carly Murphy scored 13, and Destiny Wallace added 12. Reagan Flickinger scored seven, and Anastasia Bowman had four. Lily King (three) and El McCabe and Angelina Richards (two each) also scored. Wildwood Catholic led 31-18 at halftime.

Samantha Jones scored 12 for the Fighting Clan (4-9). Thalia Duncan scored six, and Madison Fowlkes added five. Egypt Owens (three), Lionys Aldoy and Caroline Guzman (two each) and Julissa Vincente (one) also scored.

Barnegat 55, Lacey Twp. 42: Emma Thornton scored 23 to go with 12 rebounds and four steals for the Bengals (7-7). Cara McCoy scored 23 and added eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Madysen Plescho scored seven and had four rebounds. Giana Germano and Olivia Carll each had five rebounds and scored one.

Riley Mahan scored 10 to go with three assists, three blocks and three steals for the Lions (2-11). Reece Paget and Brooke Schmidt. each scored nine. Paget added four rebounds, and Schmidt had three. Ava Schmidt (five), Brooklynn Bell (four), Kay Choice (three) and Marissa Flores (two) also scored.

Atlantic City 72, Millville 18: Quanirah Montague scored a game-high 22 for the Vikings (7-4). Aubri Luckey and Zashirah Jackson each scored nine. Taison Parker, Eileen Roach and Sasha Lemons each scored six. Bridget Roach and Claire Kelly each scored four, and Cecelia Marota, Bryn Swift and Alexis Gormley each added two.

Brianee Edwards scored seven for the Thunderbolts (2-9). Emma Megines scored five, and Jaylynn Jones, Ayla Gomez and Brooke Joslin each added two.

Bridgeton 50, Cape May Tech 39: Hayli Estes and Amanda Daino each scored 11 for the Hawks (3-4). Emma Drumm grabbed 14 rebounds and scored eight. Alyssa Gery added seven rebounds and scored five. Marley Wetzel scored four. The Bulldogs improved to 11-3, and will travel to St. Joseph Academy on Thursday.

Toms River East 45, Southern Reg. 38: Casey Collins scored 12 to go with three rebounds for the Rams (1-12). Samantha Russell and Lindsey Kelly each scored eight and added six rebounds. Brielle Romano scored eight and had four blocks and three rebounds. Christina Caiazzo finished with five rebounds, three blocks and two pints.

Yana Shupak scored 22 for Toms River East (8-5), which won its third straight game.

Swimming

Boys swimming

No. 2 St. Augustine Prep 113, No. 6 Ocean City 57

At St. Augustine Prep, yards

200 Medley Relay: SA (Anthony Mortellite, Dante Buonadonna, Massimo Catania, Trevor Nolan) 1:39.25

200 Freestyle: Mortellite SA 1:44.03

200 IM: Buonadonna SA 1:58.20

50 Freestyle: Nolan SA 21.87

100 Butterfly: Pat Armstrong OC 53.57

100 Freestyle: Parker Lapsley SA 49.66

500 Freestyle: Mortellite SA (no time) 

200 Freestyle Relay: OC (P. Armstrong, Jackson Agnellini, Matt Woodside, Gavin Neal) 1:29.24

100 Backstroke: Nolan SA 55.37

100 Breaststroke: Buonadonna SA 1:00.27

400 Freestyle Relay: SA (Nolan, Mortellite, Mike McCarthy, Buonadonna) 3:18.66

Records: O.C. 5-3; St. Augustine 6-0

Middle Twp. 114, Cape May Tech 56

At Cape May County Special Services pool, yards

200 Medley Relay: MT (Nicholas Fonseca, Justin Wen, Isquian Ruiz, Colin Jasktremski) 2:00.58

200 Freestyle: Max Campbell MT 2:16.52

200 IM: Brandyn Acevedo MT 2:10.91

50 Freestyle: Chase McCray MT 24.58

100 Butterfly: Acevedo MT 58.84

100 Freestyle: McCray MT 54.96

500 Freestyle: Campbell MT 6:18.31

200 Freestyle Relay: MT (McCray, Jake Frie, Jastremski, Acevedo) 1:45.83

100 Backstroke: Ruiz MT 1:11.03

100 Breaststroke: Wen MT 1:13.96

400 Freestyle Relay: MT (McCray, Kenneth Martin, Frie, Acevedo) 4:05.81

Records: Middle 6-3; Cape May Tech 1-4

Southern Reg. 102, Jackson Memorial 68

At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards

200 Medley Relay: J (Josh Shufran, Alexey Tselichtchev, Sebastian Bach, Kyle Fosgreen) 1:54.21

200 Freestyle: Shufran J 2:01.63

200 IM: Jacob King S 2:23.07

50 Freestyle: Jacob Werner S 24.19

100 Butterfly: Enzo Russino S 1:05.40

100 Freestyle: Sean Kahl S 53.67

500 Freestyle: Shufran J 5:38.18

200 Freestyle Relay: S (Yaroslav Soria, Jack Delaney, Sean Hanvey, Werner) 1:41.89

100 Backstroke: Werner S 1:04.07

100 Breaststroke: Tselichtchev J 1:07.27

400 Freestyle Relay: S (Soria, King, Kahl, Werner) 3:50.01

Records: Southern 6-0; Jackson 4-3

Mainland Reg. 108, Absegami 61

At Mainland, meters

200 Medley Relay: M (Alex Savov, Justin Yon, Mason Bushay, Evan Falk) 1:58.76

200 Freestyle: Vasser M 2:02.06

200 IM: Gerard Traynor A 2:15.83

50 Freestyle: Adam Bailey A 25.88

100 Butterfly: Bushay M 1:01.74

100 Freestyle: Falk (M 57.45

500 Freestyle: Vasser M 4:19.37

200 Freestyle Relay: M (Justin Yon, Brian Falk, Liam Kennedy, Vasser) 1:47.51

100 Backstroke: Traynor A 1:00.28

100 Breaststroke: Yon M 1:13.84

400 Freestyle Relay: M (Vasser, Falk, Savov, Bushay) 3:59.10

Records: Mainland 4-3; Absegami 3-5

Cumberland Reg. 107, Delsea Reg. 62

At Gloucester Tech, yards

200 Medley Relay: C (Ryan Griner, Isaiah Colson, Asher Kennedy, Perry Stanger) 1:57.55

200 Freestyle: Ryan Hampton D 2:08.51

200 IM: Jakob Seibert C 2:27.81

50 Freestyle: Colson 23.33

100 Butterfly: Seibert C 1:07.73

100 Freestyle: Griner C 56.35

500 Freestyle: Vincent Cervini D 6:59.10

200 Freestyle Relay: C (Seibert, Kennedy, Ethan Orange, Stanger) 1:45.52

100 Backstroke: Hampton D 1:03.77

100 Breaststroke: Colson C 1:12.39

400 Freestyle Relay: C (Seibert, Chase Sheppard, Griner, Colson) 3:54.08

Records: Cumberland 2-3-1; Delsea 2-4

Coed swimming

Oakcrest 134, Pleasantville 17

200 Medley Relay: O (Melissa Maulone, Cece Capone, Sophia Priestley, Aidan Oldfield) 3:06.99

200 Freestyle: Tiffany Tran O 2:35.70

200 IM: Carina Costa O 2:54.69

50 Freestyle: Logan Barnes O 27.37

100 Butterfly: Brian Tran O 1:10.81

100 Freestyle: Kyla Richardson O 1:09.09

500 Freestyle: Nathan Ranger 4:54.65

200 Freestyle Relay: O (Oldfield, Alexandria Simons, Cate LaRoche, Angel Alameda) 2:12.72

100 Backstroke: Jade McCoy O 1:22.22

100 Breaststroke: Nick Kurtanidze O 1:19.76

400 Freestyle Relay: O (Alameda, Capone, aRoche, Mathew Walden) 5:19.25

Records: Oakcrest 6-1; Pleasantville 0-6

Vineland 69, Millville 25

At Millville, four-lane yards

200 Medley Relay: V (Nick Mainiero, Will Delgado, Cashton Hampton, Mason Ganci) 1:55.74

200 Freestyle: Delgado V 2:09.94

200 IM: Mainiero V 2:25.63

50 Freestyle: Mason Ganci V 25.78

100 Butterfly: Hampton V 1:03.89

100 Freestyle: Michael Giardino V 51.93

500 Freestyle: Dom Mercado V 5:59.29 

200 Freestyle Relay: V (Giardino, Gio Gonzalez, Adam Jara, Michael DeVito) 1:46.98

100 Backstroke: Mainiero V 1:05.42

100 Breaststroke: Delgado V 1:10.47

400 Freestyle Relay: V (Mercado, Nathan Harris, Robby Buono, Giardino) 4:06.37

Records: Vineland 4-2-1; Millville 0-6

Girls swimming

No. 7 Our Lady of Mercy Academy 98, No. 10 Ocean City 72

At St. Augustine Prep, yards 

200 Medley Relay: OC (Mia Buonadonna, Abby Hays, Rachel Stauffer, Kelsea Cooke) 1:51.04

200 Freestyle: Isabela Valle OLMA 2:00.28

200 IM: Scarlett McGlinchey OLMA 2:10.98

50 Freestyle: M. Buonadonna OC 25.65

100 Butterfly: McGlinchey OLMA 59.79

100 Freestyle: (tie) Gia DiLeonardo OLMA and Reese Hetzer OLMA 56.76

500 Freestyle: Valle OLMA 5:33.71

200 Freestyle Relay: OLMA (Eliza McDonough, Carley Volkmann, Sarah Kern, Hetzer) 1:48.42

100 Backstroke: Stauffer OC 59.80

100 Breaststroke: Hays OC 1:09.01

400 Freestyle Relay: OLMA (Valle, Izzy Rossi, Hetzer, McGlinchey) 3:52.58

Records: O.C. 4-4; OLMA 5-1

Egg Harbor Twp. 113, Atlantic City 57

At Atlantic City, meters

200 Medley Relay: E (Katie Carlos, Rhylee Cornell, Jewel Mallari, Rachel Yushan) 2:10.36

200 Freestyle: Denise Yushan E 2:14.24

200 IM: Julia Latham E 2:35.41

50 Freestyle: Carlos E 28.76

100 Butterfly: Kayla Nguyen E 1:08.43

100 Freestyle: Anna Tran A 1:02.29

500 Freestyle: Summer DeWitt E 4:50.24

200 Freestyle Relay: A (Tran, Kaitlynn Do, Melissa Tran, Lauren Fox) 1:58.20

100 Backstroke: Carlos E 1:08.32

100 Breaststroke: D. Yushan E 1:17.07

400 Freestyle Relay: E (Cornell, Nguyen, Carlos, D. Yushan) 4:17.87

Records: EHT 4-1; Atlantic City 1-5

Mainland Reg. 128, Absegami 41

At Mainland, meters

200 Medley Relay: M (Alivia Wainwright, Bonnie Peng, Claudia Booth, Samantha Camey) 2:16.66

200 Freestyle: Leah Nirenberg M 2:29.52

200 IM: Samia Ghazaz A 2:33.92

50 Freestyle: Laci Denn M 29.65

100 Butterfly: Wainwright M 1:10.70

100 Freestyle: Ryann Lowry M 1:07.08

500 Freestyle: Booth M 5:06.41

200 Freestyle Relay: M (Denn, Nirenberg, Lowry, Shayne Connolly) 2:01.91

100 Backstroke: Camey M 1:17.46

100 Breaststroke: Ghazaz A 1:18.71

400 Freestyle Relay: M (Denn, Booth, Megan Pruitt, Connolly) 4:30.65

Records: Mainland 6-0; Absegami 0-7

Note: Absegami's Samia Ghazaz broke the program record with her first-place finish in the 100 breastroke. The previous record was Erin Murphy's 1:20.46 in 2018.

Delsea Reg. 97, Cumberland Reg. 67

At Gloucester Tech, yards

200 Medley Relay: D (Kylie McMurray, Gabrielle Achinko, Olivia Achinko, Allison McMurray) 1:58.80

200 Freestyle: O. Achinko D 2:41.38

200 IM: K. McMurray D 2:09.68

50 Freestyle: Ryleigh Cheesman C 28.49

100 Butterfly: K. McMurray D 58.96

100 Freestyle: G. Achinko D 59.85

500 Freestyle: A. McMurray D 5:37.29

200 Freestyle Relay: D (A. McMurray, G. Achinko, O. Achinko, K. McMurray

100 Backstroke: Maahishee Patel C 1:10.03

100 Breaststroke: A. McMurray 1:15.21

400 Freestyle Relay: C (Sarah Williams, Patel, Riley Headrick, Mackenzie Davi) 4:49.01

Records: Delsea 2-3; Cumberland 0-6

