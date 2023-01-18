OLMA beats Absegami in CAL National game: Late Tuesday roundup

Swimming
Boys swimming
No. 2 St. Augustine Prep 113, No. 6 Ocean City 57
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay: SA (Anthony Mortellite, Dante Buonadonna, Massimo Catania, Trevor Nolan) 1:39.25
200 Freestyle: Mortellite SA 1:44.03
200 IM: Buonadonna SA 1:58.20
50 Freestyle: Nolan SA 21.87
100 Butterfly: Pat Armstrong OC 53.57
100 Freestyle: Parker Lapsley SA 49.66
500 Freestyle: Mortellite SA (no time)
200 Freestyle Relay: OC (P. Armstrong, Jackson Agnellini, Matt Woodside, Gavin Neal) 1:29.24
100 Backstroke: Nolan SA 55.37
100 Breaststroke: Buonadonna SA 1:00.27
400 Freestyle Relay: SA (Nolan, Mortellite, Mike McCarthy, Buonadonna) 3:18.66
Records: O.C. 5-3; St. Augustine 6-0
Middle Twp. 114, Cape May Tech 56
At Cape May County Special Services pool, yards
200 Medley Relay: MT (Nicholas Fonseca, Justin Wen, Isquian Ruiz, Colin Jasktremski) 2:00.58
200 Freestyle: Max Campbell MT 2:16.52
200 IM: Brandyn Acevedo MT 2:10.91
50 Freestyle: Chase McCray MT 24.58
100 Butterfly: Acevedo MT 58.84
100 Freestyle: McCray MT 54.96
500 Freestyle: Campbell MT 6:18.31
200 Freestyle Relay: MT (McCray, Jake Frie, Jastremski, Acevedo) 1:45.83
100 Backstroke: Ruiz MT 1:11.03
100 Breaststroke: Wen MT 1:13.96
400 Freestyle Relay: MT (McCray, Kenneth Martin, Frie, Acevedo) 4:05.81
Records: Middle 6-3; Cape May Tech 1-4
Southern Reg. 102, Jackson Memorial 68
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay: J (Josh Shufran, Alexey Tselichtchev, Sebastian Bach, Kyle Fosgreen) 1:54.21
200 Freestyle: Shufran J 2:01.63
200 IM: Jacob King S 2:23.07
50 Freestyle: Jacob Werner S 24.19
100 Butterfly: Enzo Russino S 1:05.40
100 Freestyle: Sean Kahl S 53.67
500 Freestyle: Shufran J 5:38.18
200 Freestyle Relay: S (Yaroslav Soria, Jack Delaney, Sean Hanvey, Werner) 1:41.89
100 Backstroke: Werner S 1:04.07
100 Breaststroke: Tselichtchev J 1:07.27
400 Freestyle Relay: S (Soria, King, Kahl, Werner) 3:50.01
Records: Southern 6-0; Jackson 4-3
Mainland Reg. 108, Absegami 61
At Mainland, meters
200 Medley Relay: M (Alex Savov, Justin Yon, Mason Bushay, Evan Falk) 1:58.76
200 Freestyle: Vasser M 2:02.06
200 IM: Gerard Traynor A 2:15.83
50 Freestyle: Adam Bailey A 25.88
100 Butterfly: Bushay M 1:01.74
100 Freestyle: Falk (M 57.45
500 Freestyle: Vasser M 4:19.37
200 Freestyle Relay: M (Justin Yon, Brian Falk, Liam Kennedy, Vasser) 1:47.51
100 Backstroke: Traynor A 1:00.28
100 Breaststroke: Yon M 1:13.84
400 Freestyle Relay: M (Vasser, Falk, Savov, Bushay) 3:59.10
Records: Mainland 4-3; Absegami 3-5
Cumberland Reg. 107, Delsea Reg. 62
At Gloucester Tech, yards
200 Medley Relay: C (Ryan Griner, Isaiah Colson, Asher Kennedy, Perry Stanger) 1:57.55
200 Freestyle: Ryan Hampton D 2:08.51
200 IM: Jakob Seibert C 2:27.81
50 Freestyle: Colson 23.33
100 Butterfly: Seibert C 1:07.73
100 Freestyle: Griner C 56.35
500 Freestyle: Vincent Cervini D 6:59.10
200 Freestyle Relay: C (Seibert, Kennedy, Ethan Orange, Stanger) 1:45.52
100 Backstroke: Hampton D 1:03.77
100 Breaststroke: Colson C 1:12.39
400 Freestyle Relay: C (Seibert, Chase Sheppard, Griner, Colson) 3:54.08
Records: Cumberland 2-3-1; Delsea 2-4
Coed swimming
Oakcrest 134, Pleasantville 17
200 Medley Relay: O (Melissa Maulone, Cece Capone, Sophia Priestley, Aidan Oldfield) 3:06.99
200 Freestyle: Tiffany Tran O 2:35.70
200 IM: Carina Costa O 2:54.69
50 Freestyle: Logan Barnes O 27.37
100 Butterfly: Brian Tran O 1:10.81
100 Freestyle: Kyla Richardson O 1:09.09
500 Freestyle: Nathan Ranger 4:54.65
200 Freestyle Relay: O (Oldfield, Alexandria Simons, Cate LaRoche, Angel Alameda) 2:12.72
100 Backstroke: Jade McCoy O 1:22.22
100 Breaststroke: Nick Kurtanidze O 1:19.76
400 Freestyle Relay: O (Alameda, Capone, aRoche, Mathew Walden) 5:19.25
Records: Oakcrest 6-1; Pleasantville 0-6
Vineland 69, Millville 25
At Millville, four-lane yards
200 Medley Relay: V (Nick Mainiero, Will Delgado, Cashton Hampton, Mason Ganci) 1:55.74
200 Freestyle: Delgado V 2:09.94
200 IM: Mainiero V 2:25.63
50 Freestyle: Mason Ganci V 25.78
100 Butterfly: Hampton V 1:03.89
100 Freestyle: Michael Giardino V 51.93
500 Freestyle: Dom Mercado V 5:59.29
200 Freestyle Relay: V (Giardino, Gio Gonzalez, Adam Jara, Michael DeVito) 1:46.98
100 Backstroke: Mainiero V 1:05.42
100 Breaststroke: Delgado V 1:10.47
400 Freestyle Relay: V (Mercado, Nathan Harris, Robby Buono, Giardino) 4:06.37
Records: Vineland 4-2-1; Millville 0-6
Girls swimming
No. 7 Our Lady of Mercy Academy 98, No. 10 Ocean City 72
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay: OC (Mia Buonadonna, Abby Hays, Rachel Stauffer, Kelsea Cooke) 1:51.04
200 Freestyle: Isabela Valle OLMA 2:00.28
200 IM: Scarlett McGlinchey OLMA 2:10.98
50 Freestyle: M. Buonadonna OC 25.65
100 Butterfly: McGlinchey OLMA 59.79
100 Freestyle: (tie) Gia DiLeonardo OLMA and Reese Hetzer OLMA 56.76
500 Freestyle: Valle OLMA 5:33.71
200 Freestyle Relay: OLMA (Eliza McDonough, Carley Volkmann, Sarah Kern, Hetzer) 1:48.42
100 Backstroke: Stauffer OC 59.80
100 Breaststroke: Hays OC 1:09.01
400 Freestyle Relay: OLMA (Valle, Izzy Rossi, Hetzer, McGlinchey) 3:52.58
Records: O.C. 4-4; OLMA 5-1
Egg Harbor Twp. 113, Atlantic City 57
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay: E (Katie Carlos, Rhylee Cornell, Jewel Mallari, Rachel Yushan) 2:10.36
200 Freestyle: Denise Yushan E 2:14.24
200 IM: Julia Latham E 2:35.41
50 Freestyle: Carlos E 28.76
100 Butterfly: Kayla Nguyen E 1:08.43
100 Freestyle: Anna Tran A 1:02.29
500 Freestyle: Summer DeWitt E 4:50.24
200 Freestyle Relay: A (Tran, Kaitlynn Do, Melissa Tran, Lauren Fox) 1:58.20
100 Backstroke: Carlos E 1:08.32
100 Breaststroke: D. Yushan E 1:17.07
400 Freestyle Relay: E (Cornell, Nguyen, Carlos, D. Yushan) 4:17.87
Records: EHT 4-1; Atlantic City 1-5
Mainland Reg. 128, Absegami 41
At Mainland, meters
200 Medley Relay: M (Alivia Wainwright, Bonnie Peng, Claudia Booth, Samantha Camey) 2:16.66
200 Freestyle: Leah Nirenberg M 2:29.52
200 IM: Samia Ghazaz A 2:33.92
50 Freestyle: Laci Denn M 29.65
100 Butterfly: Wainwright M 1:10.70
100 Freestyle: Ryann Lowry M 1:07.08
500 Freestyle: Booth M 5:06.41
200 Freestyle Relay: M (Denn, Nirenberg, Lowry, Shayne Connolly) 2:01.91
100 Backstroke: Camey M 1:17.46
100 Breaststroke: Ghazaz A 1:18.71
400 Freestyle Relay: M (Denn, Booth, Megan Pruitt, Connolly) 4:30.65
Records: Mainland 6-0; Absegami 0-7
Note: Absegami's Samia Ghazaz broke the program record with her first-place finish in the 100 breastroke. The previous record was Erin Murphy's 1:20.46 in 2018.
Delsea Reg. 97, Cumberland Reg. 67
At Gloucester Tech, yards
200 Medley Relay: D (Kylie McMurray, Gabrielle Achinko, Olivia Achinko, Allison McMurray) 1:58.80
200 Freestyle: O. Achinko D 2:41.38
200 IM: K. McMurray D 2:09.68
50 Freestyle: Ryleigh Cheesman C 28.49
100 Butterfly: K. McMurray D 58.96
100 Freestyle: G. Achinko D 59.85
500 Freestyle: A. McMurray D 5:37.29
200 Freestyle Relay: D (A. McMurray, G. Achinko, O. Achinko, K. McMurray
100 Backstroke: Maahishee Patel C 1:10.03
100 Breaststroke: A. McMurray 1:15.21
400 Freestyle Relay: C (Sarah Williams, Patel, Riley Headrick, Mackenzie Davi) 4:49.01
Records: Delsea 2-3; Cumberland 0-6
