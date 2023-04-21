Rylie Gemberling scored six goals and added two assists to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy girls lacrosse team to an 18-6 victory over Collingswood in a nonconference game Friday.

OLMA scored 12 in the first half.

Gemberling also had six ground balls. Gabby Eaise scored five and had an assist for the visiting Villagers (6-2). Gabby Cheli added three goals and an assist. Lucia Visalli, Jenna D'Orio, Grace McMahon and Erin McMahon scored once. McMahon added two assists. Kaleigh Matlack made seven saves for the win.

For Collingswood (1-6), Peyton Ryan scored four. Sadie Clayton made eight saves.

Lower Cape May Reg. 17, Oakcrest 4: Ainsley Reed and Tessa Hueber each scored twice and added two assists for the Caper Tigers (3-2). Hueber led with 10 draw controls. Nora Shoffler scored two and had an assist. Reilly Satt scored two, and Maddie Gilbert, Jayla Williams, Lexi Thomas and Riley Deignan each scored once. Brianna Loper scored once and had an assist. King added seven ground balls. Allyson Walsh and Sophia Vitelli each made two saves.

Rachel Carson scored twice for Oakcrest (0-6). Sydney Derringer and Abagale Ranger each scored once. Lauren Haye made 16 saves.

Boys lacrosse

Toms River East 8, Barnegat 2: Luke Barber led the visiting Raiders (5-1) with five goals and had one assist. Lester Cook made eight saves for the victory. Luke Tortorici scored twice for Barnegat (6-2).

Sterling 13, Vineland 1: Jacob Spiritoso scored five for Sterling (5-3). Andrew Peeke added four assists and two goals. Frank Hartman made eight saves. The Fighting Clan fell to 1-7.

Howell 9, Lacey Twp. 7: Ian McDow, Jack Marich, Nicholas Turturro and Nate Lorenzo each scored twice for Howell (3-4), which advanced to the South Jersey Group IV semifinals in 2022. The Lions fell to 4-5.