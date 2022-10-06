 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Olivia Hughes scores 50th win, Absegami girls tennis wins in Group III

  • 0

Absegami High School senior girls tennis player Olivia Hughes scored her 50th varsity win as the host Braves beat Cherry Hill West 4-1 in a South Jersey Group III first-round match. Hughes defeated Hannah Azar 6-0, 6-0 in first singles.

Cassandra Hughes, Olivia’s sister, and Sarina Pollino, won in straight sets in second and third singles, respectively. Alyssa Bailey and Neha Pandeya won 6-4, 6-4 in first doubles for the Braves.

Absegami (8-3), the No. 6 seed, will play a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal match Tuesday at third-seeded Moorestown, the No. 3 team in The Press Elite 11. Moorestown beat 14th seeded Hammonton 5-0 in its first-round match.

Boys soccer

Ocean City 2, Mainland Regional 0: Jon Leap and Dan Leiser scored second-half goals for host Ocean City (8-1-1). Leap assisted on Leiser's goal. Logan Smith had two saves for the shutout. Jeff Thomas made three saves for the Mustangs (3-7-1).

People are also reading…

Field hockey

Barnegat 6, Brick Memorial 0: Alyson Sojak led the visiting Bengals with four goals and an assist. Jayna Greenblatt added a goal and an assist and Camryn White scored once. Patience Mares had two assists, and Emailie Menegas had seven saves for the shutout. Brick Memorial fell to 1-8-1.

Jackson Memorial 2, Lacey Township 1: Amanda Mollica and Lillian Cole each scored for visiting Jackson (3-6). Jordan Czaczkowski made six saves for the victory. Autumn Mangan scored for Lacey (8-2-1) off an assist by Zoey Smith. Maeve Meehan had four saves for the Lions.

Girls soccer

From Wednesday

Deptford Township 3, Cumberland Regional 1: Ava Yelverton and Andrea Gonzalez each had a goal and an assist for host Deptford (6-3-1), and Riley Logan scored once. Bridget Hitchner scored for the Colts (4-6).

Bio Box

Girls tennis

South Jersey Group III first round

(6) Absegami 4, (11) Cherry Hill West 1

Singles: Olivia Hughes A d. Hannah Azar 6-0, 6-0; Cassandra Hughes A d. Carolina Solomons 6-1, 6-0; Sarina Pollino A d. Cynthia Chang 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Alyssa Bailey-Neha Pandeya A d. Ellie Doman-Carolyn Kirk 6-4, 6-4; Gail Santos-Emily Garbe CHW d. Sophia Jenkins-Riya Patel 6-4, 6-2.

Records: CHW 3-5; Absegami 8-3.

South Jersey Group I first round

(3) Schalick 5, (14) Buena Regional 0

Singles: Rachael Irizarry d. Kshema Patel 6-0, 6-0; Grace O’Neill d. Isabella Sangataldo 6-0, 6-0; Katie Little d. Julia LoSasso 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Julia Nitz-Allyson Green d. Louise Shevchenko-Valeria Pinedo 6-0, 6-0; Miya Watkins-Julia Langley d. Gisele Collins-Kaedence Cossaboon 6-0, 6-1.

Records: Buena 1-7; Schalick 12-4:

Of note: Schalick will host the winner between No. 6 Pennsville and No. 11 Glassboro on Tuesday in a Group I quarterfinal.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News