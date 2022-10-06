Olivia Hughes scores 50th win, Absegami girls tennis wins in Group III

Absegami High School senior girls tennis player Olivia Hughes scored her 50th varsity win as the host Braves beat Cherry Hill West 4-1 in a South Jersey Group III first-round match. Hughes defeated Hannah Azar 6-0, 6-0 in first singles.
Cassandra Hughes, Olivia’s sister, and Sarina Pollino, won in straight sets in second and third singles, respectively. Alyssa Bailey and Neha Pandeya won 6-4, 6-4 in first doubles for the Braves.
Absegami (8-3), the No. 6 seed, will play a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal match Tuesday at third-seeded Moorestown, the No. 3 team in The Press Elite 11. Moorestown beat 14th seeded Hammonton 5-0 in its first-round match.
Boys soccer
Ocean City 2, Mainland Regional 0: Jon Leap and Dan Leiser scored second-half goals for host Ocean City (8-1-1). Leap assisted on Leiser's goal. Logan Smith had two saves for the shutout. Jeff Thomas made three saves for the Mustangs (3-7-1).
Field hockey
Barnegat 6, Brick Memorial 0: Alyson Sojak led the visiting Bengals with four goals and an assist. Jayna Greenblatt added a goal and an assist and Camryn White scored once. Patience Mares had two assists, and Emailie Menegas had seven saves for the shutout. Brick Memorial fell to 1-8-1.
Jackson Memorial 2, Lacey Township 1: Amanda Mollica and Lillian Cole each scored for visiting Jackson (3-6). Jordan Czaczkowski made six saves for the victory. Autumn Mangan scored for Lacey (8-2-1) off an assist by Zoey Smith. Maeve Meehan had four saves for the Lions.
Girls soccer
From Wednesday
Deptford Township 3, Cumberland Regional 1: Ava Yelverton and Andrea Gonzalez each had a goal and an assist for host Deptford (6-3-1), and Riley Logan scored once. Bridget Hitchner scored for the Colts (4-6).
