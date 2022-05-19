O'Hara, Ruzzo win CAL Golf Tournament championships

St. Augustine Prep’s Pat O’Hara and Mainland Regional’s Isabella Ruzzo were the winners at the Cape-Atlantic League Golf Tournament on Wednesday at Ballamor Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township.
O’Hara won the CAL boys championship with a 4-over par 76. Ruzzo won the CAL girls title on the third playoff hole against Oakcrest’s Kaavya Kolli after both finished with a low round of 87.
St. Augustine’s Frank Wren and Absegami’s Owen Doyle and Evan Ramos each scored 78.
Varsha Mudalair of Oakcrest was third in the girls tournament with a 97.
There were 28 boys and eight girls who participated in the tournament.
O’Hara shot 38 on the front nine and 38 on the back nine.
“It felt pretty good (to win the CAL Tournament),” said O’Hara, a 16-year-old Ocean City resident.
“I’m only a sophomore so maybe I could win it a couple more times if I put the work in. I had a couple birdies and I missed a couple putts near the end, but it was a good round.
“It was my second time on the course. We had a practice round on Monday and that definitely helped a lot. It wasn’t my best score but it was a good round in a tournament.”
Ruzzo shot a 45 on the first nine holes and 42 on the back nine. Kolli scored 42 on the first nine and 45 on the back nine. Ruzzo and Kolli tied on the first two playoff holes, the first and sixth holes. Ruzzo won by one stroke on the third playoff hole, the 18th.
“It was my best golf accomplishment so far,” said Ruzzo, a 17-year-old junior from Linwood. “It (the playoff) was definitely the most pressure I’ve ever felt. She (Kolli) played very well. Going on the 18th I had the feeling something was going to happen.
“I want to thank my golf coach, Bruce Chelucci, and my high school coaches, Mr. (Greg) Cross and Mr. (Andre) Clements.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
