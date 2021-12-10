Ocean City's Summer Reimet, Hope Slimmer are the 2021 Press Co-Players of the Year

Ocean City High School girls soccer coach Lisa Cuneo used the same three words this season to describe Summer Reimet and Hope Slimmer.
“The dynamic duo,” Cuneo called the senior standouts.
“That is the perfect term for those two.”
Reimet finished with a state-leading 62 goals. Slimmer added 43 assists, which is one of the best in the state. But it was not just their individual stats that stood out. Each helped the other make their stats impressive, as their connection on the field was extraordinary.
Most of Reimet’s goals were on Slimmer’s assists.
And their chemistry led the Red Raiders (21-1-1) to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and South Jersey Soccer Association Tournament titles. Ocean City was the first girls team from the CAL to win the SJSCA championship. The Red Raiders finished No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Reimet and Slimmer are the Press Girls Soccer Co-Players of the Year.
“I think I had a good season, but it was the whole team,” said Slimmer, 17, of Upper Township. “We really bonded, and once we played well together and connected, there was a good mesh between us. That was a big part of it. I’m really happy with the way my senior season went. It was super exciting.”
Slimmer set the program record for most assists in a single season and career (80). Reimet set the program record for most goals in a single season and career (131). Last season, Faith Slimmer, Hope’s older sister who was The Press Player of The Year in 2019 and 2020, finished her standout career as the previous program leader in goals (100) and assists (65).
When Ocean City won the state Group III title in 2019, Faith Slimmer and Reimet each scored 35 goals, which was the previous program record. Reimet was recently named to the United Soccer Coaches Fall High School Girls East Region team.
“I’m just so glad my team was able to help me accomplish this, even Hope, who broke records herself,” said Reimet, 17, of Ocean City. “We just worked off each other all season. Her giving me assists and me getting the goals, it was just great.”
Reimet and Slimmer always seemed to find each other, and were on a mission all season to make the team better, Cuneo said.
Reimet finished with nine assists. Slimmer added eight goals.
“Summer doesn’t have her goal if someone isn’t giving her the ball, and Hope doesn’t have her assists unless Summer isn’t finishing what Hope is giving her,” Cuneo said. “Their success is our team’s success.”
Reimet agreed.
The star attacker noted the team might not have won as many games or she would not have had as many goals if Slimmer was not there, saying “she gets the balls in the midfield and gets the balls up to our forwards, which helps our team create chances to score.”
“We bond well together and have a good connection,” Slimmer said. “So, I was able to get the ball and she was able to finish it. It helps to have that player up top I can count on to get that ball in the net.”
For Reimet, the best part of the season was winning the SJSCA title. Slimmer also enjoyed that moment, but she also enjoyed playing more with her younger sister, Joy. Last season, Hope was not on the field much with Joy, having played mainly with her older sister Faith. But Hope and Joy are both midfielders.
Hope and Joy also assisted on some of each other’s goals.
“It was very special playing with my little sister,” Hope said. “It was great to have her by my side.”
Reimet and Slimmer are both going to NCAA Division I programs. Reimet will continue her career at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, Monmouth County. Slimmer will join her older sister, Faith, at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.
Cuneo said “it’s going to take a super, special soccer player” to meet the career numbers Slimmer and Reimet finished with. The second-year coach added that they changed the program, not just to a top CAL and state program, but also a nationally-ranked program.
“It takes special players to do that,” Cuneo said. “Summer and Hope are definitely those players. They are definitely leaving a legacy. I think those numbers will be there for a good while.
“There are some big holes to fill. There are two leaders and hard workers. They taught the underclassmen how to work and how to break records, and just led by example. Hopefully some underclassmen learned from what they saw and go after these numbers.”
Ocean City lost a heartbreaker in the South Jersey Group III semifinals to rival Mainland Regional in penalty kicks. Reimet and Slimmer were disappointed with how their senior seasons ended, but they are still happy with how the team played and what they accomplished as a program.
And they are even more pleased with their successful careers, having won many trophies over the years and leaving a lasting mark at Ocean City.
“It was memorable and I will never forget it,” Reimet said. “It felt great for the past four years.”
“”It was an amazing experience,” Slimmer said. “We did so many cool things. It was a great experience. It was super great.”
Team of the Year
When Lacey Township started practice July 8, coach Jack Mahar knew his team was going to be special. The Lions had a decent amount of returning talent, but the incoming freshman, which Mahar scouted last season as eighth graders and was impressed, were equally as threatening.
The success came to fruition as planned.
Lacey captured the S.J. Group III title, its first sectional title since 2003. It was only the third time the program reached the state bracket. Lacey (15-7-2) reached the Shore Conference quarterfinals, and finished No. 5 in Elite 11.
The Lions are The Press Team of the Year.
“All in all, this is probably one of the most gratifying seasons in the nine years I’ve been here, for sure,” Mahar said.
The Lions had an excellent defense and midfield this season, allowing just 24 goals this season. A big reason for that were midfielders Rosio Cardenas, Abby Stephens, Macky Brotherston, defender Marley Besser and goalkeeper Lorynn Leporino, who posted a 0.91 goals-against average. Lacey played a high line, and prevented most teams from maintaining possession and generating much offense. Natalie McGovern, a freshman, led the team with 14 goals.
Lacey only had six seniors, and return almost the entire team in 2022. Eight freshmen played this season. That experience will help the younger players develop, Mahar said.
“It is a very special group of young ladies,” Mahar added. “We will be back next year, hopefully better, and looking to advance even further. I am really proud of my girls.”
Coach of the Year
There was only one team this season that stopped Ocean City, one of the top programs in the state. And Mainland Regional, under the guidance of coach Chris Meade, did it twice.
The game plan seemed simple — to stop Reimet and the other Red Raiders standouts. But other coaches attempted to do the same. Meade was the only coach to get his team to accomplish such a difficult task.
Mainland defeated Ocean City after two overtimes Oct. 12 and in penalty kicks in the S.J. Group III semifinals on Nov. 9. Mainland (16-4-3) had a great season, qualifying for the SJSCA Tournament, and finishing No. 7 in The Elite 11.
Meade is The Press Coach of the Year.
“Sometime you have a game plan, and it doesn’t matter unless people execute,” Meade said. “The girls were a big part of the game plan. We leaned on the seniors to get their input. We watched film to get better as we moved on.
“I thought we improved throughout the season. We learned from losses, and sometimes that’s the best teaching tool. I thought the girls responded, and that’s all you can ask.”
Meade thought his team still did a great job containing most teams, especially Ocean City. Ava Tenaglia was one of the players who guarded Reimet. Also, Mainland’s defenders, such as Sydney Kaes, were impressive all season, especially against Ocean City. And Mainland has a pretty solid midfield, such as Julia Kaes.
Camryn Dirkes was a standout on offense for the Mustangs.
But Meade, who praised his coaching staff, did just as phenomenal job this season from the sidelines.
“I can honestly say how proud I am of them. I thought we were in every game. We have some talent, no doubt. But the chemistry was there. The girls are really tight. And that sometimes means more than talent. Coaches can only do so much, but when your leadership is strong, that follows through.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.