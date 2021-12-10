Ocean City's Summer Reimet, Hope Slimmer are the 2021 Press Co-Players of the Year

Reimet agreed.

The star attacker noted the team might not have won as many games or she would not have had as many goals if Slimmer was not there, saying “she gets the balls in the midfield and gets the balls up to our forwards, which helps our team create chances to score.”

“We bond well together and have a good connection,” Slimmer said. “So, I was able to get the ball and she was able to finish it. It helps to have that player up top I can count on to get that ball in the net.”

For Reimet, the best part of the season was winning the SJSCA title. Slimmer also enjoyed that moment, but she also enjoyed playing more with her younger sister, Joy. Last season, Hope was not on the field much with Joy, having played mainly with her older sister Faith. But Hope and Joy are both midfielders.

Hope and Joy also assisted on some of each other’s goals.

“It was very special playing with my little sister,” Hope said. “It was great to have her by my side.”