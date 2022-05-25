Ocean City's season ends in South Jersey semifinals

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Ocean City High School boys lacrosse team has been overcoming adversity all spring, but Tommy Schutta has been doing that his entire career.

Adversity was the first word out of his mouth Wednesday.

"We show up and play every game," Schutta said. "I love this team to death. The amount of stuff we have gone through together, it is just unbelievable. I'm going to miss everything."

Mario Leone and Riley Burns each scored four goals and had five assists to lead second-seeded Clearview Regional to a 15-7 victory over the third-seeded Red Raiders in the South Jersey Group III semifinals.

Ocean City (12-8), ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11, captured the sectional title last spring for the first time in program history. Even though the Red Raiders fell short of their goal to repeat, the result does not take away from their successful season, which included winning the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title.

Clearview (13-4) is No. 7 in The Elite 11 and will travel to top-seeded Shawnee for the championship Saturday.

"I am really proud of this group," Ocean City coach Joe LaTorre said. "We have been battling adversity since day one (including constant injuries to key players). I can sit here and list all the things we've been through this year, but there isn't enough space in the paper. So, I'm really proud of the way they fought back, and I told them (Wednesday) wasn't our day, but one game, one day or one moment does not dictate who you are as a person.

"We will learn from this, but we are not hanging our heads. We are moving forward."

Schutta, who also plays football, underwent double-shoulder surgery in January and was told before the season he might not be able to play lacrosse. But he was able to play nine games for the Red Raiders. Schutta also fought adversity as a junior after he tore his ACL early in the season. Schutta had no sophomore campaign due to the pandemic and only played a few games as a freshman.

Schutta will play lacrosse at NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology next spring.

"You are going to see me talking to future teams about him," LaTorre said of Schutta. "That kid has been through everything and back. I look forward to watching him play at the next level. … When we got him back (this year), he was an X-factor. Our offense got much better and more confident. I'm happy he got to finish his career on the field."

Schutta opened the scoring just 32 seconds into the game. Nick Volpe scored about a minute later, and Jack Davis scored just 7 seconds after that to give the Red Raiders lead 3-0. Davis scored again with 8:23 left in the first quarter to extend the lead to 4-0. Clearview's Leone and Carter Babbitt scored back-to-back to cut the lead to 4-2.

The Pioneers then outscored Ocean City 3-1 in the second that made the score 5-5 at halftime. The Red Raiders' Jon Moyer scored off an assist from Pat Grimley, who finished with three assists and a goal. After that goal, the score was 5-3, but Clearview scored two, including one with under a minute remaining.

"It was pretty rough (being up 4-0 and then losing the game), but we knew they were a tough team," Schutta said. "This game is all about runs. Whoever has the most runs or the longest runs ends up winning. (Wednesday), it was them. It kind of is how it is."

Clearview scored four in the third quarter to take a 9-5 lead and extended that lead to 11-5 early in the fourth. Schutta scored in the fourth to cut the lead to 11-6, and Grimley made it 14-7.

"No one here complains," said Schutta, who added seniors before him preached a hard work ethic. "It's just the Ocean City way. You don't hang your head."

Ocean City defeated Clearview in the sectional semifinals last season. The Red Raiders went up 3-0, but the Pioneers tied the game and took the lead. Even though Ocean City won, the team knew a 4-0 lead Wednesday meant nothing.

On Wednesday, Davis and Schutta each scored two. Winfield Dunn made 10 saves. For Clearview, Vincenzo Gramaglia won 13 of 24 faceoffs and was a big reason for the win, LaTorre added. Conner Reagan added five assists and three goals. Pioneers' goalie Vittorio Gramaglia made seven saves.

"We knew we could score as fast as they were scoring," LaTorre said. "I have nothing but respect for Clearview. Their players and coaches, I'll be rooting for them in the next round because they are a class-act group. I'm happy to play them and sure we will see them next year. It's just inevitable. Hat's off to them.

"We knew the runs were coming. They played a great game."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

