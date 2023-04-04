Ocean City High School golfer Sam Ritti shot a 76 to capture the individual title Monday at the Cape May County Championships at the par-72 Shore Gate Golf Club.

Ritti, Cam Yoa (81) and Garrett Rowand and Alex Bayham (88 each) led the Red Raiders take home the team title with a score of 333, which was the lowest in tournament history.

Ocean City's Logan Ochs shot a 93 to round out the top five scorers in the tournament. Cape May Tech's Joe Clark was sixth with a 99, and Middle Township's Jacob Radzieta (101) was eighth.

Wildwood Catholic's Ali Martino (117) was the girls winner.

Lower Cape May Regional's Matthew Reiss (102), Randy Duley (107), and Alex Sekela and Cole Bada (110 each) led the Caper Tigers to a second-place finish with a 429. Cape May Tech's Clark, Gavin Clark (110), Justin Walker (113) and Robert McHale (119) led the Hawks to a third-place finish (441).

Wildcat Invitational

Mainland Regional took second Monday at the 2023 Wildcat Invitational at the par-72 LBI National Golf Course in Little Egg Harbor. The Mustangs scored a 330, while winner Morristown-Beard scored a 323.

Morristown/Beard's Tommy Cotter won the individual title with an 80. Jackson Liberty's Josh Hybbeneth was second with an 81. Pinelands Regional's Brandan Tyhanic and Mainland's Daniel Herzchel were third and fourth, respectively. Both shot an 81. The Mustangs' Pat Foley shot an 81, and Keller Tannehill carded an 82.

Phil Stefanowicz (86) and Patrick Hiltner (92) were the other scorers for Mainland.

Seven golfers shot an 81, and the tiebreaker was on match of cards.

Point Pleasant Borough was third as a team (371). Pinelands was sixth (389), and Lacey Township was seventh (400). Oakcrest finished in ninth place (410).

Connor Noon (88) and Cole Stracensky (91) were the top two scorers for the Lions.