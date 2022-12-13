Ocean City's Riley Fortna is The Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Riley Fortna made life difficult for opposing teams.

The Ocean City High School girls soccer senior defender anchored a unit that allowed just five goals all season. Three were long-range shots and did not come against the senior. She was not on the field for one of the other goals.

Fortna always marked the opposing team's top scorer. She was tremendous in reading other attackers and getting between them and the ball. Fortna always was in position to intercept passes and shots.

She was a shutdown defender, one of the best in the state.

Fortna is The Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

"Personally, (the season) felt great, and I've come a long way," said Fortna, 17, of Ocean City. "With the team, to make it that far my senior year is a great feeling. Being with people I love playing soccer with makes it even better."

This fall, Fortna's defensive contributions were vital to the success of the Red Raiders, who finished 15-0-4, won the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and American Division titles and made the South Jersey Group III semifinals. Ocean City had 13 shutouts.

"Not having a lot of teams score on us is a great feeling because every game you are thinking it's going to be a shutout," Fortna said. "All the defensive players thought that. We went out there each game and played hard and tried not to give up any goals."

Ocean City had graduated its two top offensive players from 2021 — Summer Reimet, who led the state in goals, and Hope Slimmer, who finished with one of the top assist totals in the state. This season, sophomore Naomi Nnewihe and junior Ashley Rhodes, among others, helped the offense produce, but the Red Raiders relied on defense.

"We had to figure out not only how to put the ball in the back of the net, but how to keep it out," Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo said. "And she has always been this consistent player we can trust back there."

Defenders do not typically get the recognition they deserve. Most defenders do not have flashy stats and only are noticed when seen live in a game. Watching Fotna is something special, Cuneo said. Cuneo added that Fortna did not mess up on a play in her four-year varsity career.

Who are the 2022 Press Girls Soccer All-stars? PLAYER OF THE YEAR Riley Fortna, Ocean City The senior anchored a defense that allowed just five goals all season. She always marked the opposing team's top scorer. Fortna was tremendous in reading other attackers and getting between them and the ball. Fortna always was in position to intercept passes and shots.She is arguably one of the best defenders in the state, and no team was able to really get anything by her. FIRST TEAM FORWARD Ciara "CC" DiMauro, Middle Township The senior led the team in both goals (17) and assists (14). She finished with 48 points. DiMauro scored two or more goals in seven games this season and had at least a point in 13 of 14 games. Corrine Morgan, Cedar Creek The senior scored a team-leading 32 goals, one of the most in the Cape-Atlantic League. The team scored 43 all season, so she was a huge part of the Pirates' attack. Morgan added three assists. Kaydence Oakley, Wildwood The senior set a single-season program record with 44 goals. She scored in 13 of the Warriors’ 18 games, including finishing six or more goals in four games. She finishes her career with 96 goals, which is the second-most in program history. Adelina Wilks, Bridgeton The sophomore scored a team-leading 35 goals and had six assists for 76 points. Wilks’ goals were the most in the Cape-Atlantic League. The team scored 44, so her contributions were vital to the team. Chiamaka Wokocha, Absegami The senior scored a team-leading 20 goals to go with five assists for 45 points. Wokocha scored against some really good teams in the area, like Cedar Creek, Middle Township, Camden Catholic, Delsea Regional and Our Lady of Mercy Academy. MIDFIELD Mckenna Chisholm, Ocean City The junior played her first season at center midfield for the Red Raiders and was very successful. She was second on the team with 10 assists and scored seven goals. She covered a lot of ground and disrupted transition. Natalie McGovern, Lacey Township The sophomore finished with a team-leading 14 assists to go with 10 goals for 34 points. She also led the team with four game-winning goals. McGovern has 24 goals and 16 assists in her short career. Olivia Sgrignioli, Middle Township The junior scored 15 goals and added 11 assists for 42 points. Her contributions led the Panthers to the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals. Cali Sloan, Millville The junior has been a standout defender for the Thunderbolts, but 21 minutes into the season she was moved from the back to the midfield. She remained there for the rest of the season and was one of the best in the CAL, finishing with nine assists and six goals. Ava Tenaglia, Mainland Regional The junior is arguably one of the best midfielders in South Jersey and helped run the Mustangs. She missed five games due to illness, but still led the team with 10 goals to go with three assists. DEFENSE Cece Bell, Holy Spirit The senior anchored a defense that finished with eight shutouts and allowed just 16 goals in 15 games. She added an assist. Bell's contributions led the Spartans to the South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals. Marley Besser, Lacey Township The junior is arguably one of the best defenders in the state. She anchored a defense that allowed 29 goals in 20 games against mostly tough opponents in the Shore Conference. She had four goals and two assists to lead Lacey to the sectional semifinals. Coryn McDonnell, Ocean City The sophomore is another main defender for the Red Raiders. She disrupts the opponents' transitions and has great vision to start offensive transitions. She scored two goals, including a goal against Mainland Regional to win the CAL Tournament, and added two assists. Madison Naman, Mainland Regional The senior is the backbone of the Mustangs' defense. She only gave up three goals in their last 13 games. Naman anchored a defense that finished with 12 shutouts, including 10 in a row. GOALIE Genevieve Morrison, Mainland Regional The junior made 107 saves to go with 12 shutouts, including against powers like Ocean City and Cherry Hill West, who won the South Jersey Group III title. She only allowed three goals in the Mustangs' last 13 games. Tori Vliet, Ocean City The senior made 96 saves to go with 14 shutouts. Vliet only had four goals against in 19 games. The Red Raiders had strong defenders, but Vliet made impressive stops when needed, including in penalty kicks against Toms River South in the sectional quarterfinals. SECOND TEAM FORWARD Drew Coyle, Our Lady of Mercy Academy Naomi Nnewihe, Ocean City Gabriella Piantadosi, Egg Harbor Township Ella Petrosh, Holy Spirit Beth Stephens, Lacey Township Carley Volkmann, Our Lady of Mercy Academy MIDFIELD Alina Alcantara, Cedar Creek Angelina Bell, Holy Spirit McKenna Gregory, Middle Township Jane Meade, Mainland Regional Reece Paget, Lacey Township Ashley Rhodes, Ocean City DEFENSE Jenna Castaldo, Southern Regional Marissa Massaro, Cedar Creek Angelina Horin, Egg Harbor Township Emily Paytas, Mainland Regional Reese Sheppard, Millville GOALIE Ava Schmidt, Lacey Township Amber Turner, Vineland HONORABLE MENTIONS ACIT Sheily Fugon-Acosta Absegami Megan Boddy Barnegat Kallie Kawka Angelica Laudati Kaitlin Lutcza Bridgeton Ana Patino-Cardenas Emily Perez Alexia Sandoval Buena Regional Mya Inman Maria Mazzoni Cape May Tech Alyssa Grey Kayleigh Rhodes Cedar Creek Quinlan Branca Natalie Eifert Bianca Fuentes Cumberland Regional Julia DiFilippantonio Bridget Hitchner Taryn Richie Egg Harbor Township Maddie Eye Aniyah Parker Brielle VonColln Hammonton Reilyn Carr Ariana Cruz Emma Peretti Holy Spirit Sabrina Little Hailey Mastro Lacey Township Mackenzie Brotherston Lower Cape May Regional Joanna Bonney Tessa Hueber Sianna King Kaitlyn McGuigan Kiara Soto Mainland Regional Savannah Jones Middle Township Eva DiMitrov Angelina Lorenzo Sophia Sgrignioli Millville Gabby Wheatly Sadie Drozdowski Ocean City Emily Benson Our Lady of Mercy Academy Elizabeth Giamboy Addison Mello Pinelands Regional Katie Dillinger Melissa Myslinsky Sura Nuttall Kaitlyn Siino Ally Townsend Pleasantville Darexy Monroy Southern Regional Sarah Boyd Rory Hagen Leah Morrin Gianna Simon Wildwood Catholic Academy Maeve Farrell Reagan Flickinger Ella McCabe Carly Murphy Nola Quinn Wildwood Kalei Budney Brooke Steckel Kaliah Sumlin Sophia Wilber Vineland Sicily Cucciniello Jessie Donnelly Amanda Nemeth Sophia Stockbridge

Fortna was a first-team Press All Star as a sophomore and junior. She was a part of the Red Raiders’ state Group III championship as a freshman in 2019. Fortna plays deep in the backfield, and sometimes at right or left flank. Her ability to read and disrupt the attacker, along with her experience, is unlike any other defender in the state, Cuneo said.

The pressure of being the top defender never fazed Fortna.

"The nerves are definitely there, but that can't get to you," said Fortna, who noted her teammates gave her the confidence to succeed in the backfield.

Fortna was crucial in shutting down teams such as Mainland Regional, Washington Township, Williamstown and others. They lost in penalty kicks twice to Shawnee, a state power.

"She plays deep for us for a reason, because she can read what's going on in front of her," said Cuneo, calling Fortna a situational defender. "Riley has a knack, this natural ability, and knows when to step up and drop and cover."

Fortna was the only four-year starter on the Red Raiders, so she was seen as a leader, Cuneo said. Fortna wasn't a vocal leader, though. She led by example and her teammates trusted her. Fortna was with two new defenders, Natalie Hope and Coryn McDonnell, along with Brooke Liebrand, and ran the show.

"She goes out there and gets the job done on a daily basis," Cuneo said. "And that's what we love about her. … I would put Riley up against any of the best forwards in New Jersey, for sure. Just her natural ability to know how to shut people down is incredible. Definitely one of the best defenders to ever come through our program."

Fortna said winning the CAL Tournament was her favorite memory as the Red Raiders lost in the final in 2021. Fortna, who wants to play in college next year, said she will never forget her four years at Ocean City.

"If I do play in college, I'm thanking everyone at Ocean City for helping me become the player that I've become today," she said.

Team of the Year

After losing Reimet, Slimmer and defender Casey McDonnell to graduation, the Red Raiders had some big voids to fill, Cuneo said, but Ocean City did not skip a beat.

The Red Raiders dominated the CAL, winning the conference championship over Mainland, and went to the sectional semifinals, losing a heartbreaker in penalty kicks to Shawnee. Still, Ocean City shut down one of the best teams in the state (and twice), and put together other big wins during the fall.

Ocean City is The Press Team of the Year.

"We lost three main components of our team, so we knew going in the season we would have to work for our goals and have a really solid defense," Cuneo said. "If the two of those things worked out this season, then that was going to be our success."

Thirteen Red Raiders scored this season. It was a team effort this season, and senior goaltender Tori Vliet was a crucial contributor. Nnewihe had 16 goals and seven assists. Rhodes scored 11 and added six assists. Emily Benson and Mckenna Chisholm each had double-digit assists.

"That's what it takes," Cuneo said. "It was more of an 11-person effort than it ever has been in the last, you know, how many long years. I think that is how the team was successful this year."

Coach of the Year

After winning the South Jersey Group III championship with a young team in 2021, the Lacey Township High School girls soccer team did not quite get the start it wanted this fall.

At 1-2-1, the Lions had just lost their starting goaltender, junior Lorynn Leporino, who had been impressive during their sectional run. But freshman Ava Schmidt stepped up and was very solid in net. There were some other little bumps in the beginning, but coach Jack Mahar made sure his team remained focused.

Lacey went on a run to improved to 9-3-1 and finished the season 13-6-1. The Lions advanced to the Shore Conference Tournament second round and the sectional semifinals. The team was again young and will lose only three starters to graduation. The Lions flourished under Mahar.

Mahar is The Press Coach of the Year.

"It was kind of a quiet good year," said Mahar, who won his 100th career game this season. "We put together some decent wins toward the end of the year. … The girls played fantastic.

"I'm happy with how the girls stayed together. We ended up 13-6-1, which is one less loss than last year. We would have liked to have gone a little farther in the Shore Conference Tournament, and we lost to Cherry Hill West, which won in penalty kicks, in the group final."