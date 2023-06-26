Pat Grimley is a consistent threat on the lacrosse field.

The Ocean City High School midfielder finished this past season with 57 goals and 44 assists for 101 points, the junior’s third straight season with 50-plus goals.

This year, he led the Red Raiders to their second consecutive Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and South Jersey Group III semifinal appearances. Grimley’s performance helped Ocean City win the CAL American Division title. The Red Raiders (13-7) finished undefeated against conference opponents.

Grimley is The Press Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year.

“This year was a big leadership year for me,” said Grimley, noting that he had looked up to the seniors the previous two seasons. “This year was really my role to be a leader and bring up the guys that may not know the game as well or need some help and direct them around the field. Kind of like being a quarterback this year, I got the ball around a lot more and tried to find my players as well as finish with the ball. It was a nice change up into a leadership role.”

The Red Raiders suffered a 5-4 loss in double overtime to Moorestown in the sectional semifinals. Grimley, who also played a major role on the team that won the sectional title in 2021, already is committed to continue his education and lacrosse career at Harvard University.

“We definitely had our moments,” Grimley said. “From the beginning of the year, we were gunning for that championship game. It was a shame we couldn’t get there. … But I think we could put goals in against any team in the state. I’m very proud of how we played.”

Ocean City stacks its schedule. The Red Raiders played against 16 of the top 20 teams in the state, coach Joe LaTorre said, a list that includes Lenape, Shawnee, Rumson-Fair Haven, Haddonfield, St. Augustine Prep, Don Bosco Prep and Moorestown, Manasquan and Ridge.

Grimley averaged 2.85 goals per game and 2.2 assists against those teams and 4.57 goals against CAL opponents. He scored 54 goals as both a freshman and a sophomore. He has 165 career goals to go with 102 assists for 267 points.

LaTorre said Grimley acts like a coach on the field, seeing things the coaching staff may not and putting his team in a position to be successful. Grimley also is a very versatile player who frequently helped out on defense.

“He’s a game-changer,” said LaTorre, noting Grimley demands his teammates to compete and work as hard as he does. “He’s constantly scoring against the best teams in the state, and I think he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with his senior year. … When you have a kid of his talent, you don’t want to take him off the field.”

Grimley’s favorite moment this season was defeating Ridge 10-8 to start the season. Ridge, which made it to its sectional final, was a favorite to win the North Jersey Group III championship. The Red Raiders were a young team entering the season and featured many new starters.

“I was really nervous about how it was going to go. We were really big underdogs,” said Grimley, who scored four goals and had two assists in that April 3 game. “It was an electric game to come out with, throw some goals in and watch the team really produce.”

Grimley is excited about his senior season. The junior expects his team and himself to grow as players. Grimley has improved each season, LaTorre said. He is eager to see how much better Grimley might be in 2024.

“Having him for one more year is going to be awesome,” LaTorre said. "I’m not looking forward to the day he graduates. … I am just very proud of how he excelled this year and very proud of where has brought our program and excited to see where he takes us next year.”

Coach of the Year

Cole Blackley emphasizes to his player the importance of being respectful.

“I want to get back to that and turn kids into men instead of just playing lacrosse,” the Lower Cape May Regional coach said.

That philosophy also helps on the field.

This past season, the Caper Tigers finished 16-3 under Blackley, who once played for the Caper Tigers. He took over the program in 2022 and turned a below-.500 team into an 11-5 squad. This spring, Blackley guided the Caper Tigers to the CAL Tournament final and the first playoff win in school history.

Blackley is The Press Coach of the Year.

“When I came in (as coach), it was a small group of kids who didn’t really care and just wanted to go out there and mess around and play lacrosse,” Blackley said. ”It was really about getting them down to be men and trying to get them to become individuals and gentlemen and having respect for each other and having respect for the game. That’s really what I try to implement to these kids.”

The results are clear, especially statistically. Junior Taj Turner finished with about 40 more points than he had in 2022. Macky Bonner, a junior basketball star for the Caper Tigers, has been one of the top midfielders in South Jersey the past two years. Senior Matthew Brown also grown over the last two seasons. Those three are just a few examples of Lower's success under Blackley.

“We had an amazing season,” said Blackley, adding that Frank Zilink, his former coach at Lower and the current athletic trainer, has helped him out greatly since he took over the program.

Team of the Year

LaTorre took over the Ocean City program 11 years ago.

This season may not have ended the way the Red Raiders’ wanted — with a South Jersey title — but the coach said the team was among the best he's ever coached. With a talented roster, Ocean City won its second consecutive CAL Tournament championship and reached the S.J. Group III semifinals for the second year in a row. The Red Raiders (13-7) finished No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

Ocean City is The Press Team of the Year.

“The bonds that this group had was like no other,” LaTorre said. “The (seniors) accomplished a lot over their four years, including my South Jersey championship (in 2021). They haven’t lost a Cape-Atlantic League game since 2018. It’s kind of crazy they were able to maintain that level of success over time. I feel like sometimes you look at other sports in South Jersey and, I feel like, every other year there are new teams for CAL basketball or baseball leading the way. Each year (the O.C. program) keeps building and building. That level of consistency has taken us a long way.”